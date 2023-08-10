How to Cast Spells in Baldur’s Gate 3

Spells are magical energies made manifest into different effects. Casting spells in Baldur’s Gate 3 can help you deal a tremendous amount of damage to your enemies. They help you avoid certain traps, solve puzzles complete dungeons, and above all are a source of influence for dice rolls.

However, one drawback that comes with these spells is that there are only specific classes that can cast them. While classes such as Wizards can cast spells on their own, other classes need the assistance of Scrolls to deal damage through spells. If you want to go far in BG3, you need to know how casting spells work in the game.

Spellcasting explained in BG3

Regardless of which class you play in Baldur’s Gate 3, you will in some form get the ability to cast spells. As such, you will have limited slots available with which you can spells like mana in most games. However, the only pre-requisite to this is that you must level up to a certain degree and gain the required subclasses to gain this ability.

Furthermore, you cannot cast a spell in Bg3 that you are not familiar with. When you level up, and have the ability to cast spells, you need to learn a spell. You’ll then prepare this spell after which it gets added to your action bar.

Difference between known and prepared spells

A spell that you have learned after leveling up is a known spell. You get this option on the leveling-up screen when you can add spells that you can know. On the other hand, we have prepared spells. These are spells that you choose from the list of known spells. These are the spells that you can actually cast.

You can also use upcasting to cast powerful versions of spells using a higher-level spell slot than that spell’s level. You can switch out prepared spells at any time from the character menu. Spells can be prepared by heading over to your inventory and opening your spell book. Here you can click on the “Prepare Spell” option and choose the known spell you want to prepare. This will start preparing those known spells in Bg3.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Clerics, Wizards, and Paladins are just a few names who must prepare their spells in order to cast them. However, Warlock, Sorcerer, and Ranger are other examples of classes that don’t have to prepare their spells. This is due to the fact that each spell they possess already comes prepared. So all they have to do is simply cast it.

Spellcasting Modifiers

Another feature in Baldur’s Gate 3 is associated with the spellcasting abilities of your class. Each class possesses a spellcasting ability through which it can cast spells. Wizards spend years learning the arcane arts, hence they use Intelligence as their main spellcasting ability. Similarly, Bards are naturally charismatic individuals given their nature as performers. As such, they use Charisma to cast their spells. This ability also affects your spellcasting modifiers.

Different classes use different modifiers when casting spells in Bg3. Below we have listed all Spellcasting modifiers used by each class:

Class Modifier Bard Charisma Sorcerer Charisma Warlock Charisma Paladin Charisma Cleric Wisdom Druid Wisdom Ranger Wisdom Wizard Intelligence Eldritch Knight (Fighter Subclass) Intelligence Modifier Intelligence Table explaining spellcasting modifiers for each class

Spending Spell Slot

Spell Slots is a feature in Baldur’s Gate 3 that allows you to keep track of the number of spells you can cast. Each class has a distinct number of spell slots according to the level they are on. This shows that as you level up, the number of your spell slots increases. Thus, increasing the number of spells you can cast in Baldur’s Gate 3.

You can only cast a spell in its corresponding spell slot level. For example, you can only cast a level 2 spell with a level 2 spell slot. But a level 1 spell can be cast with a level 2 slot. This is called upcasting. Therefore,

Spells vs Cantrips

Cantrips are a type of spell that is weak in power and nature. Due to this, cantrips do not require a spell slot to be cast. You can cast them as many times as you want as long as you have an action to use them. Spell casting also uses an action in addition to spell slots. So, cantrips only use the action to be cast. Once its your turn again, you can cast the cantrip once more without spending slots.

This gives them a slightly upper edge over the basic spells in Bg3 since spells require you to take a rest in between casting them. However, this comes at the expense of a lesser amount of damage dealt using cantrips since they are weaker than spells.

Spell Saves

Baldur’s Gate 3 features a dice-rolling system based on the Dungeon and Dragons tabletop gaming system. This system involves rolling dice of different shapes to determine the outcome of things. The game simplifies it a bit and handles many mechanics on its own. But in some cases, you may need to roll a dice via a prompt on the screen.

Certain spells have saving throws that determine how effective they will be on their target. The target that gets hit with the spell will need to roller a dice known as a saving throw. If the target succeeds, they take half damage from the spell. Otherwise, they take full damage.

Many spells don’t require a saving throw but some spells do. The game calculates this on its own and you’ll see the outcome of it on your screen.

How to Use Spells

There are a variety of ways in which you can use spells in Baldur’s Gate 3. However, the first step to using spells is to have an available spell slot. Once you have that part of the step completed, you can simply cast the spell, that you know and have prepared, by selecting the spell and clicking on the target.

Using Scrolls to Cast Spells

Scrolls are one of the most important ways to cast spells in Baldur’s Gate 3. They allow you to cast spells irrespective of your class. You can only do so when it is your turn or when you’re out of combat depending on the type of spell.

Do note that you are only eligible to cast scrolls for spells available to your class and subclass. You cannot use scrolls for spells unavailable to your class. For example, the Wizard class cannot use the Bless Scroll to cast that spell. But it can use Mage Armor since it is a Wizard spell.

You will also need to perform a skill check If you want to cast spell scrolls with a higher spell level compared to what you are able to originally cast. During the skill check, you must roll the dice to the number required on your screen. Furthermore, you must gain an additional proficiency bonus along with a spellcasting ability modifier.

Upcasting Spells explained

Upcasting is a method in BG3 that allows you to cast a lower-level spell using a higher-level spell slot. This allows you to cast a stronger version of the spell in question. There are many reasons to do so. Suppose you have run out of spell slots and only have higher spell slots available. In that case, all you can do is upcast.

Additionally, you may want to upcast to beef up the version of the spell you can cast. So there are different situations in which to use the upcasting mechanic.

How to Recover Spell Slots

Spells have a cooldown period associated with them. Each spell slot you use runs out after casting it. In that situation, you’ll need to recover them before you can cast spells again. The best way to recover the spell slots is by taking long rests. This is where cantrips come to your aid as they do not require such refills to cast spells. But they are weaker than spells so there’s a trade-off.

Classes such as the Sorcerer and Wizard have the ability to create a spell slot of their own. The Sorcerer class can spend Sorcery points to create spell slots. You will need to spend a total of 2x Sorcerer Points in exchange for a Spell Slot. You can unlock this bonus action by reaching your Sorcerer class to level 2.

Similarly, the Wizard class has the Arcane Recovery ability that lets them create spell slots up to level 5. However, you need to be out of combat to do so.