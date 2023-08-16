Best Eldritch Invocations In Baldur’s Gate 3

Every caster class in Baldur’s Gate 3 has its own unique spell-casting mechanics that affect which spells it can use or their type. Eldritch Invocations is a Warlock-exclusive class feature in Baldur’s Gate 3. These invocations help the player to customize and enhance Warlock’s abilities according to their playstyle.

The Eldritch Invocations in Baldur’s Gate 3 unlock at levels 2,5,7,12. Since there are so many invocations to choose from, we have created a list of the best Baldur’s Gate 3 Eldritch Invocations in our opinion.

10. Minion of Chaos

The Minion of Chaos is a level 9 Eldritch Invocation, that lets players cast Conjure Elemental spell. While Warlocks can’t normally conjure elementals, the Minion of Chaos invocation allows them to do that. The spell summons an Elemental Creature; a minion. The minion helps you in your combat, dealing damage to the opponents and it can be spawned in 18m of distance.

9. Fiendish Vigor

Fiendish Vigor unlocks at level 2. This Invocation enables the warlock to cast a False Life Spell. The spell increases the health of Warlock from 7-12 hp. This is not much but in tricky situations, it can become useful, and using the Fiendish Vigor invocation will prevent you Warlock to get down. Also, the spell will not take any Spell slot.

8. Mask of Many Faces

Unlocking at level 2, The Mask of Many Faces buffs the Disguise Spell that you can equip. There are many situations during the dialogues that can get better if you had a different race or gender. This Spell transforms you to another race or gender to get you that better option during the conversation.

Without Mask of Many Faces Eldritch Invocation in BG3, you would have to use a spell slot if you want to change your appearance. The spell last until your long rest.

7. Mire the Mind

This Eldritch Invocation unlocks at level 5. The Invocation allows you to use the Slow Spell arguably one the best debuff spell. The spell targets 3x Enemies and slows them down. The enemies will miss the attacks and you will have a greater chance to deal great damage to them. The Invocation is great if you deal with a larger number of enemies.

6. Book of Ancient Secrets

Book of Ancient Secrets invocation unlocks at level 7 and allows players to cast 3 spells without having them prepared beforehand. Whenever you use the Book of Ancient Secrets in BG3, you are given the option to cast Chromatic Orb, Ray of Sickness or Silence. So it is an invocation that basically works as 3 different spells.

Unfortunately, Book of Ancient Secrets Eldritch Invocation in BG3 can only be used once per long rest.

5. Armor of Shadows

The Warlocks don’t have that much resistance and it does not take much to defeat one. To save you from the situation comes the Armor of Shadow, unlocking at level 2. The Eldritch Invocation buffs the Mage Armor Spell and you will be able to use it without taking any spell slot. Since the Warlock does not have that many Spell slots, it is a pretty useful Invocation.

4. Sculpture of Flesh

Unlocking at level 7, Sculpture of Flesh Eldritch Invocation in BG3 enables you to cast the Polymorph spell. The Eldritch Invocation is quite powerful as the Warlock can learn abilities or equip certain weapons or armor of other players. You can also transform powerful opponents into weaker or smaller things. This can help you take down dominant enemies.

3. Repelling Blast

At level 2, you should get this Eldritch Invocation for your Warlock. When this invocation is used, your Eldritch Blast will not only damage the opponents but will also push them back 4.5m. This will help you take control of the battlefield and you can push opponents from a hill if you are in this kind of situation.

2. Agonising Blast

A must-have Eldritch Invocation unlocking at level 2. This invocation significantly increases the damage of the Eldritch Blast. Your character’s Charisma ability improves the damage you deal with Eldritch Blast if you use Agonising Blast invocation.

1. Life Drinker

An endgame unlock at level 12, the Life Drinker Invocation deals extra damage to opponents and deals Necrotic damage to them. The Necrotic damage will drain life from those who attack you. Moreover, the damage dealt to the opponent by necrotic damage will be equal to Charisma Point.