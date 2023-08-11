Baldur’s Gate 3 Best Feats 

The sheer amount of customization Baldur’s Gate 3 offers for your chosen class is staggering. You get various abilities, spells, various actions, and more that you can use to become a powerhouse. One of these things are feats. These are special proficiencies, maneuvers, and attacks your character can perform after they hit a certain level.

Feats allow you to cover any weaknesses and shortcomings a character may have and become more balanced. They also let you further refine your abilities and become a specialist at the role you may have chosen for a particular character.

Feats become available to you at levels 4, 8, and 12 respectively. You can only unlock 3 feats per character as they max out at level 12.

In Baldur’s Gate 3, there is a long list of Feats available for you to choose from. Some might be advantageous, while some would do nothing other than increase a particular stat. As such, it becomes important to know which ones you should go for with your particular while ignoring others.

Best Feats for each class in Baldur’s Gate 3

Feats can give you an additional boost to your character abilities. That is if you choose the right one. Consider them as a tailored suit. They are designed to fit a particular character and class like a glove. So, when choosing a feat in Baldur’s Gate 3, it’s always better to choose one that works best alongside your character’s strengths.

Otherwise, you pick some that cover some weakness your character may have and build like a jack of all trades.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Barbarian

Barbarians are fierce warriors that use their inner rage and unleash it upon the battlefield. Their primary ability is Strength and Constitution. They are excellent close-quarters fighters.

Savage Attacker

Using this feat, when you make a melee attack from a weapon and roll a 1 or 2 on your damage die, you roll again. Then you pick the second roll even though it may be a 1. This gives you a chance to increase output overall since you can reroll your lowest scores.

But do be wary as this only applies to melee weapon attacks and ranged will not apply to this feat. This attack works with attack modifiers so you’ll still enjoy your bonuses.

Charger

The charger gives you the Charger weapon attack and charger bonus action. These deal additional attack damage to your opponents. And they also allow you to reach a target that is out of range. This is excellent if you want to take on an aggressive approach to combat.

Bard

Bards use their artisanal talents for magical effects. They are the life of a party and the nightmare of opponents. They are proficient in charisma and dexterity. Bards are the masters of music, speechcraft, and magic.

Actor

This feat increases your Charisma by 1 to a maximum of 20. It also gives you proficiency in deception and performance. Your proficiency bonus is also doubled for deception and performance checks.

Magic Initiate: Warlock

Using this feat you can lean 2 cantrips and a level 1 spell from the Warlock spell tree. Naturally, Bard’s charisma is high and the Warlock uses this stat to channel their spells. You can only cast the spell once per long rest but you will be able to use the cantrips as many times as you want as long as you can take an action.

Cleric

Clerics use their innate ability to heal and support their allies and decimate their opponents. Their primary ability is Wisdom. They excel at a supporting role in a party. They can provide you with heal and buffs throughout a fight.

Medium Armour Master

This gives you a bonus to your armor class as well as your dexterity modifiers when you wear medium armor. This will make your support a bit more tanky and durable. This will allow you to take on more punishment in the game and keep helping out your allies.

Magic initiate: Wizard

This gives you the ability to lean 2 cantrips and a level 1 spell from a wizard’s spell list. Due to their naturally high wisdom, Clerics can copy a Healing spell from the wizard, to support their allies in and out of combat.

Druids

Druids share a deep bond with animals and have a mastful understanding of the natural elements. They work best in a support position as their spells can heal and provide a defense to your party. Their primary ability is wisdom.

Medium Armor master

This gives you a bonus to your armor class as well as your dexterity modifiers when you wear medium armor. This will make the druid a bit more durable and add a layer of self-sustainability.

Magic initiate: Wizard

This gives you the ability to lean 2 cantrips and a level 1 spell from a wizard’s spell list. Since the Druid is a nature specialist, it can leave a gap in your party’s cover if you don’t have a wizard. By picking this feat, you can attempt to plug that hole and add more benefits to the party with your character.

Fighter

Fighters are the masters of physical combat. Their primary ability is strength and can do great things as a close-quarters damage dealer. They also serve well as a tank due to proficiencies in heavy armor. The fighter is the front liner and a stalwart protector keeping harm from reaching the squishy characters in the party.

Savage attacker

Using this feat, when you make a melee attack from a weapon and roll a 1 or 2 on your damage die, you roll again. Then you pick the second roll even though it may be a 1. This gives you a chance to increase output overall since you can reroll your lowest scores.

But do be wary as this only applies to melee weapon attacks. Attacks such as a sneak attack and ranged will not apply to this feat. Although this attack does work with attack modifiers.

Heavy Armor Mastery

Your strength increases by 1 to a maximum of 20 and you take less damage from magical attacks. This is better suited for a front-line tank. You can remain a stalwart without worrying about going down soon. Add in the support from your party and you’ll be able to withstand anything the enemy throws at you.

Paladin

Paladins are chivalrous oath-keepers of Baldurs Gate 3. Wielding their weapons to protect the weak and finish all evil. They are knights bound by their sacred oaths. There are a number of feats you can add to the Paladin to cover any area they may be lacking in.

Savage Attacker

Using this feat, when you make a melee attack from a weapon and roll a 1 or 2 on your damage die, you roll again. Then you pick the second roll even though it may be a 1. This gives you a chance to increase output overall since you can reroll your lowest scores.

This is best for an Oath of Vengeance Paladin who may want to take an aggressive approach to battle.

Martial Adept

You learn two maneuvers from the Fighter’s Battle Master subclass and gain a Superiority Die to fuel them. You regain expended Superiority Dice after a Short or Long Rest.

Since Paladins have to fit in their holy spells, they lose a bit of raw physical prowess that a Fighter may have. This feat in Baldur’s Gate 3 allows them to cover that weakness and become an all-rounded character that can support and sustain themselves on their own.

Ranger

Rangers, like Druids, have a deep understanding of nature. They use their abilities to track and scout their enemies and put an end to them both from a distance and up close. A Ranger’s primary ability is dexterity. They excel at dealing damage, from a distance. However, you can make a melee ranger as well.

Mobile

Your movement speed increases and difficult terrain doesn’t slow you down when you Dash. If you move after making a melee attack, you don’t provoke Opportunity Attacks from your target.

Using this feat you can hit and run from enemies and be safe while dealing damage.

Sharpshooter

While using a ranged weapon, you do not get the high-ground penalty. You also deal 10 additional damage to your ranged weapon attacks but with a -5 penalty to your attack roll. Although this negative can easily be balanced by taking the Archery fighting style and leveling up your Dexterity stat.

Rouge

Rouges are the master of stealth. They have an innate understanding of darkness and use it to their advantage. Striking and vanishing in into the shadows, they truly are a dangerous opponent. Their main ability is Dexterity which is why the best feats for them in Baldur’s Gate 3 are the ones that work off this stat.

Mobile

Your movement speed increases and difficult terrain doesn’t slow you down when you Dash. If you move after making a melee attack, you don’t provoke Opportunity Attacks from your target.

Lucky

You will get 3 luck points. Using these, you can reroll attack rolls, ability checks, and saving throws. You can also make an enemy re-roll.

Sorcerer

Sorcerers are natural spellcasters who use their innate understanding of the arcane arts. They wield deadly magic to aid their allies and destroy their enemies. Their primary ability is Charisma.

Magic initiate: Warlock

Using this feat you can lean 2 cantrips and a level 1 spell from the list of a warlock. Since the Sorcerer has high Charisma, this makes this one of the feats best suited for Sorcerers in Baldur’s Gate 3. However, you will only be able to cast this spell once per a long rest.

Skilled

Although it may not seem much, an overall bonus to your skills can help you in many situations in the game. Usually, you will have specialists to use in different situations, but this makes the Sorcerer someone who can step up and perform the role easily.

Warlocks

Warlocks are strong-willed individuals that make a pact with a powerful being. This pact gives them strange and unknown powers to wield at their will.

Skilled

You will gain +3 proficiencies in the skills of your choice. This is good for making your character more of an all-rounder.

Spell Sniper

You learn a cantrip. Plus the number of rolls needed for a critical hit is reduced and this can stack as well.

Wizards

Wizards study and hone their magical ability which they use to wield a host of different spells. They are the primary casters of the party and take care of doing magical damage to the enemy.

Spell Sniper

You learn a cantrip. Plus the number of rolls needed for a critical hit is reduced and this can stack as well. The Wizard already has an impressive collection of spells which can further be enhanced with this feat.

Tough

Wizards are perhaps the weakest class in Baldur’s Gate 3 when it comes to taking damage. They don’t wear armor and have the least amount of hit points in a party. The Tough feat lets them increase their hit point maximum by 2 for every level gained. This effectively moves their hit die from a 1d6 to a 1d8.