How To Get The Spiralhorn Shield In Elden Ring

Spiralhorn Shield in Elden Ring is from the small shield category with many antlers/horns attached to its front in a spiral shape. Its general purpose is to parry an enemy attack, but it is also used to attack an enemy by inflicting blood loss through its antlers.

It is a light shield with a Parry skill that makes parrying an opponent’s attack easier. It’s lightweight, making it quick to action, and carrying it does not undermine your mobility. Our guide will help you get your hands on the Spiralhorn Shield.

Spiralhorn Shield location in Elden Ring

Getting the Spiralhorn Shield is very easy, and it does not require you to engage with enemies. You must travel to the Uld Palace Ruins east of Liurnia Lake to get this shield. You can start from the Ruined Labyrinth site of grace. From the site of grace, follow the path towards the Walking Mausoleum.

Now arrive to the south of the lake inside the Mausoleum Compound. The Spiralhorn Shield will be on the ground on a small cliff edge. Pick the shield and equip it.

What does the Spiralhorn Shield do in Elden Ring

The Spiralhorn Shield is a good choice for parrying an attack. However, you cannot block an attack, which might cause you to take damage if you don’t time the parry. The lightweight factor of this Shield makes it easy to parry quickly, and you can take action without losing your mobility.

The Spiralhorn Shield increases immunity, robustness, and focus by 50. This shield has a unique passive effect which will inflict blood loss to the attacking enemy. However, you must time the parry perfectly to pull this off.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Carrying the Spiralhorn Shield in Elden Ring requires 8 Strength and 10 Dexterity. You can even infuse it with Ashes of War so that’s a plus as well.