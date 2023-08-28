Baldur’s Gate 3 Oath of Ancients Paladin Build And Subclass Guide

The Paladin class is counted among the most powerful classes in BG3. It has four subclasses, each specializing in a particular role. The Oath of Vengeance build is combat-oriented, while the Oath of Devotion is a support subclass. However, the Oath of Ancients build adds a bit of flavor from the Druid class into the mix in Baldur’s Gate 3.

With spells like Nature’s Wrath, the Oath of Ancients Paladins share a strong connection with nature. They also boast healing properties with a ton of healing spells. This allows them to serve well in a supportive role in the party.

Starting Abilities and Skills for Paladin Oath of Ancients Build in BG3

The primary abilities of Ancient Paladins are Charisma and Strength, which make them able to communicate better with NPCs and help them in landing accurate hits on targets.

Race: The best race choice for the Paladin Oath of Ancients build will be the Elf. You will get Fey Ancestry, which lets you gain an Advantage on Saving Throws against being Charmed. Similarly, another powerful trait that comes with Elves is Darkvision, allowing them to see in dark areas like the Underdark region. Picking Wooden Elf as a sub-race will further improve your movement speed.

Ability Point Distribution: Allocate 16 points to Strength and Charisma for effective spellcasting and damage dealing. 14 points would go into Constitution for higher HP and to gain the Concentration needed for some spells. The rest are standard.

Skill Proficiency: Consider getting proficiency in skills related to Charisma or Strength. Persuasion and Insight are good options.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Best Background

Choosing a suitable background is essential as it affects your character’s starting proficiencies after character creation.

The best background choice for the Paladin Oath of Ancients build in Baldur’s Gate 3 is Soldier. He is proficient in Athletics, which is a Strength skill. It helps your character jump higher and longer distances and avoid hazardous areas. Soldier also has Intimidation, a Charisma skill that lets you attempt hostile actions and manipulate whatever you desire.

You can also opt for Outlander as a background to take benefits from its Athletics and Survival skill proficiencies.

Best Feats for Paladin Oath of Ancients Build in Baldur’s Gate 3

Feats act as bonus stats for your character on top of the ones you already have in your arsenal. The game allows you to either take a feat to gain new traits or expertise or go for Ability Improvement every four levels in progression. The latter is simply a method to add a two-point score to your top abilities.

Level 4: Ability Improvement – As soon as you reach level 4, it is a good idea to add some points to Charisma to improve your character’s spellcasting.

Level 8: You can again go for the Ability Improvement feat at this particular level, making Charisma 20. If feats are your priority, you can choose either Shield Master or Savage Attacker.

Level 12: You must choose the feat you did not select a level 8 from Savage Attacker or Shield Master. If Charisma has not yet reached 20, then Ability Improvement is a clear choice.

Best Spells for Paladin Oath of Ancients Build in BG3

The Oath of Ancient Paladin build in Baldur’s Gate 3, has the best spells in their arsenal for combat and dialogue scenarios. Below are some of the best spells to consider while playing as an Oath of Ancients Paladin at different levels.

Level 2: This is where you unlock the first set of level 1 spells and some unique Paladin features. Shield of Faith and Bless are some notable ones from the defensive perspective. Shield of Faith increases AC by 2, while Bless gives three creatures 1d4 to attack and damage rolls.

Level 3: At this level, we get a new Oath spell, Ensnaring Strike. You will ensnare enemies by invoking thorny plants, making them take 1d8 piercing damage whenever a new turn begins.

Level 5: Magic Weapon – This level 2 Transmutation spell transforms your normal weapon into a magical one by infusing it with Arcane energy. Now, it will receive a +1 bonus to damage and attack rolls upon usage.

Level 9: Elemental Weapon – This spell increases the attack rolls of our weapon and grants an extra 1d4 damage of your choice.

Level 12: Revivify – This Necromancy spell is among the most useful level 3 spells regarding party utility and survival. You can bring a companion back to life by casting this spell in a situation.

Best Armor and Weapons

Our Oath of Ancients build works well with the following gear options.

Weapon: Go with the Pelorsun Blade and work with the Dueling fighting style.

Helm: Wear Haste Helm to get momentum for three turns at the start of combat.

Armor: Choosing a shield such as Abdel’s Trusted Shield would be wise if you selected the Dueling fighting style. Other than that, you can consider wearing Chain Mail Armor +2.

Gloves: Gloves of the Growling Underdog are a good choice for your handwear.

Amulet: Absolute’s Talisman, as it provides you an Advantage on Death Saving Throws.

Ring: Emerald Ring

Paladin Oath of Ancients Build Level Progression in Baldur’s Gate 3

Level 1: This starts your character creation process, where all racial, background and other ability choices take place according to your taste and play style. The most effective thing this build brings is a subclass action, Healing Radiance. It heals your character and close party members by returning five hit points.

Level 2: Like all other subclasses, you will get to choose a fighting style at level 2. We recommend Dueling and selecting appropriate weapon and armor choices for this fighting style.

As a paladin, you will also get access to Smite Spells. At this level, you will witness its most basic form, i.e. Divine Smite. It lets you deal an extra 2d6 Radiant Damage besides damage from your melee weapons.

Level 3: At level 3, things get a little more interesting. Your character gets a new action, Nature’s Wrath. It blocks an enemy’s movement, reduces their hit accuracy, and makes them vulnerable by invoking primeval forces.

Level 4: You must select either an Ability Improvement or a feat for your character at this level. Our recommendation goes with the former choice, so you put the ability score in Charisma.

Level 5: This level is where our build fully becomes functional and effective. You can have an Extra Attack as a unique class feature, which allows you to make two attacks in one turn. This is a pretty cool feature and lets you eliminate more enemies in less number of turns.

Level 6: You are given the Aura of Protection, a Saving Throw bonus to yourself and your allies. Your enemies will have little chance of damaging you with their hits. Other than that, nothing much changes in your character’s play-through.

Level 7: The first thing that unlocks here is a level 3 spell slot. A few powerful spells can be named at this level, including Searing Smite, Divine Favor, and Lesser Restoration.

Level 8: This is where things do change greatly due to the options you get from the feats list. Shield Master and Savage Attacks are good choices here. Alternatively, you can opt for Ability Improvement.

Level 9: At level 9, we get Revivify and Plant Growth spells. Plant Growth is one of those spells that makes Ancient Paladins different from their counterpart subclasses. This spell allows you to summon weeds in the enemy’s way, reducing their movement speed considerably.

Level 10: You are blessed with the Aura of Courage at level 10, which protects you from getting Frightened. In this way, enemies won’t be able to immobilize you in combat.

Level 11: The basic Divine Smite becomes Improved Divine Smite at this level, which lets you deal an extra 1d8 radiant damage besides the damage inflicted by your melee weapon. Apart from that, you also get an additional level 3 spell slot and a new spell.

Level 12 is the final phase of your character progression, where you can choose your last feat. Choose Ability Improvement if your primary ability hasn’t touched the 20-point score yet. Other than that, you can go for any feat of your choice.