Pokemon Mystery Dungeon DX rewards its players for learning about its feisty little monsters spread out in the wild. The game is about building a roster with Pokemon that complement each other’s abilities and presence.This Pokemon Mystery Dungeon DX Best Partners guide will determine which one of these little fellows can best assist you in your initial journey.

Pokemon Mystery Dungeon DX Best Partners

Your Pokemon’s partner should be able to cover their weaknesses. So, let’s say your starter was Torchic, now Torchic is deathly allergic to water; so you are going to want to grab someone who can counter Water easily, something that would preferably be grass-type or thunder-type.

Each Pokemon needs to have each other’s backs, and the best way to do that is to make sure each of the two Pokemon can best handle each other’s counters.

Partners for Fire-Type

The Fire-Type starters are:

Charmander

Cyndaquil

Torchic

For these, we would recommend you pick someone who can effectively help annihilate anyone Water-Type. Preferably someone like Treecko, Chikorita or Pikachu.

All three of these can definitely help you turn the tides in your Fire-Type’s favor.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Partners for Water-Type

The Water-Type starters include:

Squirtle

Totodile

Mudkip

Psyduck

Water-Type Pokemon are extremely weak to Thunder-Type and Grass-Type Pokemon. For these four bad boys, we would recommend you get someone like Charmander or Cubone. Cubone is a Ground-Type Pokemon who can absolutely drain out any incoming Electric attacks, and Charmander can effectively deal with any Grass-Type Pokemon.

Partners for Grass-Type Pokemon

The Grass-Type starters include:

Bulbasaur

Chikorita

Treecko

You know the methodology by now I would assume, what’s Grass-Type weak to? Fire, that’s right, you want someone who can extinguish any curious burning flames lurking too close to your little pals. Squirtle, Psyduck and Mudkip are some ideal candidates to help our Grass-Type buddies from burning up.

Partners for Normal-Type Pokemon

The Normal-Type starters include:

Eevee

Meowth

Skitty

Honestly, most Pokemon compliment these three normal starters; all except Psyduck. They’re pretty easy to work around with; their flexibility can make them a nuisance for your enemies.

Pikachu

Pikachu needs protection against all Ground-Type Pokemon, for this you are going to want to employ the help of Fighting, Water and Grass-Type Pokemon. Bulbasaur, Squirtle and Mudkip are a few examples.

Cubone

Cubone works nicely with Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Pikachu. Considering Cubone can get in quite the tough situation against Bug and Grass type, Fire and Water-Type are the perfect choices to help him out.

Machop

Machop is weak to Flying, Poison and Bug-Type; we would recommend you pick either Pikachu or Skitty to back him up.

This should help you get the gist of how you should be preparing your compositions.

An individual high-leveled Pokemon may be able to overcome most difficulties, but with the backup of another well-picked Pokemon can make your team invincible