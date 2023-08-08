How To Save The Refugees In Druid Grove In Baldur’s Gate 3

During the first chapter of the first act in Baldur’s Gate 3, you will come across an extremely important quest called “Save the Refugees” that will define the rest of your course in BG3. This quest is extremely crucial as it not only decides the fate of a lot of NPCs, but it also cements your legacy for future events.

This is a very lengthy quest with a lot of options available to you (some can change the things for absolute worse). We will help you make your own decisions by letting you know all the consequences of different choices. If saving the refugees in Druid Grove is your primary concern above all, then you have come to the right place.

How to start Save the Refugees quest in Baldur’s Gate 3

You can start the Save the Refugees quest in BG3 by talking to Tiefling leader Zevlor after defeating Goblins at the gates of Hollow. Zevlor seems worried and will ask for your help. Apparently, there is tension brewing among Druids and Tieflings in Emerald Grove. Druid leader Kagha wants all Tieflings to leave the grove as soon as possible (due to a shortage of space and resources).

Talk to Kagha and convey Zevlor’s message to her. Here you have two options. Listen to Kagha or kill her. However, if you decide to kill Kagha or piss her off in any way, every single druid will get up in arms against you and Tieflings. Druids are way more powerful and with their ability to turn into animals, this will spell disaster for the refugees.

Listen to Kagha and accept the choice where she asks you to go back to Zevlor and tell him to sort his mess out. Find Zevlor and talk to him again. He refuses to move because of the goblin invasion nearby. He will only move his people once the roads are clear of goblin threat.

Apparently, there is a goblin camp to the west, and they have expanded to Blighted Village. Talk to Rath in Druid Grove to learn that the first druid Halsin is missing. He went out to investigate goblin camps and never came back.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

How to free Halsin and Volo in Baldur’s Gate 3

Both Halsin and Volo are inside the goblin’s camp and are tormented by their captors. Gather your party and travel west. There are many roadblocks to the Goblin Camp in the form of enemies. One such fight takes place in Blighted Village. You can avoid this fight by rolling intimidation or persuasion.

Upon reaching goblin camp, find and free Volo first. Reach Worg Pens by going through the Shattered Sanctum. You can free Halsin from there by defeating goblins. However, if you side with goblins at this point, it will mean the death of all refugees in Druid Grove. This is the most important step towards saving the refugees in BG3.

Defeat Goblin Leaders

Halsin informs you of goblins’ plans to attack Druid grove. He will ask for your help to defeat three goblin leaders and help him save his home. The three leaders in question are Priestess Guts, Minthara and Dror Ragzlin.

You can make friends with Minthara and then betray her by luring her into an ambush near Emerald Grove. However, if you properly side with her, she will end up wiping out both Druids and Tiefling refugees in Emerald Grove. We recommend killing all 3 leaders inside the goblin camp to avoid any further complications.

Defeating all three goblin leaders will make Halsin go back to Druid Grove. He plays an important part in brokering a peace between Druids and Tieflings. The whole quest will come to an end without bloodshed and all the refugees inside the Emerald grove will be saved (both from death and exile).