Red Dead Redemption 2: How to Unlock Ledger ‘Money Lending and Other Sins’ Guide

Playing through Red Dead Redemption 2 you will find much need of your camps, like Fast Travel. To enjoy the multiple functions of your camps you will have to upgrade your camps, which at the start of the game is only accessible through a Ledger. This guide will show you to unlock the Ledger for use in Red Dead Redemption 2 and how you can access it after unlocking it.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Unlock Ledger

You can unlock and get this ledger from Mr. Leopold Strauss. You can easily find Mr. Strauss on the map, look for the yellow LS icon, where he usually sits on the rock in the morning and afternoon. Before getting access to the RDR2 Ledger, you must complete the Money Lending and Other Sins quest for him.

Strauss will task you to collect three debts, you can find these people by their marks on the map – with a yellow area with LS on it. Look at your map now to see the three debtors you have to choose from. You only have to complete one to finish the mission, but we have guides for all three.

However, you only need to collect one of them to gain access to the ledger. The easiest and quickest debt to collect is from Wrobel, who is a few miles west of the camp. Once you get to his house, question him about the debt. When he tells you to “take anything” from the house as payment, simply loot the two armoires in the corners and the desk by the door.

Next, you can find Lilly Millet at Emerald Ranch, northeast of camp. Specifically, she’s sitting outside a large building next to a man named Cooper who will start fighting you after trying to get the money from Lilly. Take the time to put on a disguise, then beat him up to find Lilly’s debt money.

The last one is Chuck, at a house northeast of the camp, just a bit more north of Emerald Ranch. He’s already saddling up behind the house in a shed when you get there, and he’ll immediately run away on horseback. Follow him, and ready your lasso.

Remember to hold the L2 button to keep him tied up with your lasso. Just search him once you have him on the ground, and you’ll find a treasure map to all of his worldly possessions.

To unlock the Ledger in RDR2, you just need to go to Contribution/Donation box in your camp (Horsehoe Overlook, The Hearthlands, NH) and Give all the Debts. After, you can find the ledger to the right of the contribution box at Dutch’s tent.