Granblue Fantasy Relink Best Ghandagoza Build

Ghandagoza is a powerful character who can knock off any opponent in a fist battle. With the right Gandagoza build in Granblue Fantasy Relink, you can literally thrash any enemies who run towards you with powerful fist weapons.

You can recruit Ghandagoza after starting Chapter 4. Head to Siero’s Knickknack Shack and use a Crewmate Card to recruit this character. This character is relatively slow, but the mighty hand blows make up for that.

If you like Ghandagoza and are looking for a build in Granblue Fantasy Relink to cover up his shortcomings, you have come to the right place. I will go over all the best skills, sigils, weapons, and other optimizations that allow you to make Gandagoza a compelling DPS character.

TIP Perfectly timed aerial attacks can charge up the Gandagoza meter for a powerful attack.

Best Ghandagoza Skills

Eternal Rage

Lion Stance

True Avidya

Dhyana

Arhat Skybreaker

Gandagoza is slow, so you must focus on skills that can boost the damage output. Keeping that in mind, the first skill I recommend is Eternal Rage. This will max out Gandagoza’s Eternal Rage instantly so he can deal extra damage with aerial and other attacks.

The eternal rage with this skill will last a very long time, which will significantly help you, especially when dealing with bosses. After the Eternal Rage, the next skill I recommend for the best Gandagoza build in Granblue Fantasy Relink is Lion Stance.

This skill offers Gandagoza three buffs: Hostility, Stout Heart, and Jammed. This means Gandagoza will continue to deal more damage even when HP is low, and an enemy’s attack will not interrupt it.

This skill will serve both your defensive and offensive purposes. I chose the True Avidya skill to boost both skills I selected earlier significantly. This fantastic skill boosts Gandagoza’s attack and the entire party by 25%.

You will also see a significant boost in Ghandagoza’s Eternal Rage. This will allow you to attack enemies and do a finishing combo attack. Dhyana is The last skill I recommend for this build in GBF Relink.

This will take a long time to activate, but once it is fully activated, Gandagoza will heal himself completely. Not only will the full health be restored, but the debuffs will also be removed. This will make Gandagoza more sustainable.

You can also choose the Arhat Skybreaker skill if you need to increase the damage output further. This will allow you to perform a leap attack that targets enemies with great force. This groundbreaking force will deal handsome damage to the enemy in front.

Besides these skills, you can choose some others based on your sigils, so the sigils and skills complement each other.

Best Weapons for Ghandagoza

Crimson Finger

Golden Fist of Ura

Sky Piercer

When you start, I recommend you go with the Crimson Finger weapon. This Critical Hit Rate weapon will significantly boost the Ghandagoza fist attacks.

From the accession weapons, I recommend the Golden Fists of Ura. This weapon will help you a lot during the mid and endgame. However, you must ensure it is fully maxed out to get the most out of it.

The Sky Piercer terminus weapon is the best choice for the Ghandagoza build in Granblue Fantasy Relink since it offers incredible stats and some valuable traits. These traits, like Regen, allow you to recover health while attacking enemies.

Besides this, the Catastrophe will make your attacks more deadly, especially when your HP is low.

Best Ghandagoza Sigils

War Elemental

Tyranny

Damage Cap

Supplementary Damage

Quick Charge

Quick Cooldown

Eternal Rage’s Mettle

Eternal Rage’s Ethos

Potion Hoarder

The first sigil that you should have for the best Ghandagoza build in Granblue fantasy Relink is Eternal Rage’s Mettle. This skill will boost the damage you do with a fist attack based on the Eternal Rage level.

This works pretty well with the Eternal Rage skill, and you can take advantage of both to deal a lot of damage over time. To give the Raging Fist attacks an even more powerful boost, you can use the Eternal Rage’s Ethos.

The 50% boost in the Damage Cap at level 15 will help Gandagoza deal a lot of damage. As you already know, Gandagoza is pretty slow, so you will need sigils to boost the damage. This way, even fewer hits will do the job, and you do not need to worry about his speed.

You should also go for the War Elemental sigil if you have one. It is kind of a must-have sigil in every build since it will make your element stronger than any you are facing. Tyranny will increase your attack further, but your HP will be reduced slightly, which will not hurt you a lot.

In this build in GBF Relink, I used three Damage Cap and Supplementary Damage sigils to ensure Gandagoza deals more damage with attacks and that even normal attacks can do supplementary damage. The Quick Charge and Quick Cooldown combo will help you utilize skills more quickly. One will ensure the skill charges rapidly, while the other will reduce the cooldown time.

All of the sigils above help you deal a lot of damage, so you will need one that enables you to recover. The Potion Hoarder will significantly help you recover as it increases the stock of recovery items.

Best Party Composition for Ghandagoza

The best AI party members that you should have while playing as Ghandagoza in Granblue Fantasy Relink are:

Eugen

Percival

Siegfried

I recommend Eugen as your first-party member. The reason is pretty simple. Ghandagoza is a strong character in melee encounters but can’t take out the enemy at a distance because of his speed.

You will need a ranged character like Eugen, who can use his rifle to deal with enemies at a distance. The second character that you should have on your team is Siegfried. He can use his mighty greatsword to deal a lot of damage to the enemies in range.

Although he is not as fast, with the right build for Siegfried, the damage his sword can deal will help you a lot. The AI times Siegfried’s attacks well, so you don’t have to worry much if you have him at your party. Moreover, he has some debuff and defense down skills to help defend the party.

To overcome the speed issue, you should go for Percival. He is known for his fast attacks and dodges, which can help you a lot. He is even better at dealing damage than Eugen and provides an attack and defense bonus to the entire team.

The only thing Percival lacks is crowd control, but this is not something you will need to worry about since the build I have recommended will help your Ghandagoza deal with crowds with ease.