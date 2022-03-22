Elden Ring has so many bosses and in classic From Software style, many of these are very difficult to beat. This guide lists the Top 10 Hardest Boss Fights in Elden Ring.

Elden Ring Top 10 Hardest Boss Fights

FromSoftware is well known for the often-unforgiving bosses they present in their games, and sometimes they do tend to dial it up to 11 for difficulty. We aren’t complaining, but just that these boss fights made for the biggest roadblock we faced in Elden Ring and truly deserve their spot in our top 10 hardest boss list.

10. Margott, The Omen King

Remember Margit, the first main story boss to beat you up, well here is a beefier version of Margit, with AoE attacks as well as lightning attacks now.

Margott suffers from the same issues we had will Margit, a long attack wind ups unpredictable combos and his constant rejection to get close enough so you can actually land a few attacks on him. He constantly jumps around the arena and every time you try to heal, he rushes in and just smacks you with his giant sword, which he now has instead of his staff.

However, Margott has the same weaknesses as Margit. You can use Margit’s Shackles against Margott as well, also, the arena this time has walls, so you won’t fall off, allowing you to move much more easily than before.

9. Full-Grown Fallingstar Beast

In all honesty, all of the Fallingstar Beasts are a force to be reckoned with, but the Full-Grown version is something else. But just to acknowledge them, we will discuss Fallingstar Beasts in general.

These bosses are damage tanks, and the only way to deal effective damage is to attack the small white portions on their face and tail.

Fortunately, these are the two points where as soon as you get close to, the Fallingstar Beasts will do a face attack, so fast that you mostly won’t be able to get a single hit in. The attacks are always high damage and will knock you off you down and the beasts will capitalize on this, stomping on your weak fragile body until you finally die and return to the grace.

The Fully-Grown Fallingstar Beast is found on top of a small cliff, and the entire cliff is the arena. Since the cliff is so high, you will wall off from any side. The beast is very aggressive and even when you are away from him, his long tail will find you and smash you like a bug.

8. Godskin Duo

Where do we start with this? The boss fight is one of the end game boss fights. You are loaded up. The best weapons are almost all at level 10 (or 25 depending on the weapon). You have the best spells equipped, the best consumables to compliment your play style and the strongest spirit you could get.

However, the Godskin Duo don give a damn! These two bosses with a shared health bar will crush you no matter what, as they are suspiciously good at keeping you from healing. Both the bosses work so well, covering each other’s weaknesses that it becomes frustrating. The Noble’s strong attacks are always accompanied by Apostle’s fast attacks making it very hard to avoid them.

When you get them both to lower health, they gain new attacks, throwing black flame at you, rolling at you, spinning their weapons like a fan at you and by this time, you have mostly exhausted all the defense options, aka pillars, in the arena.

The bosses are one of the biggest roadblocks all players face in Elden Ring.

7. Draconic Tree Sentinel

Draconic Tree Sentinel is only found in two places in the game but is always an open-world boss. The Draconic Tree Sentinel is a hue knight on Horseback who apparently was too interested in dragon culture.

The boss has strong attacks, and almost no weaknesses. He swings his huge axe and his horse stomps and breaths fireballs at you. When you manage to beat him down to 50% of his health, he gets angry and starts using lightning against you.

The Draconic Tree Sentinel can be cheesed with poison, but if we start considering the cheese strategies, none of the bosses will be considered hard at all.

The legitimate way to beat Draconic Tree Sentinel has no shortcuts. You need to follow the From Software rule of “Git Gud” to best the boss.

6. Crucible Knight Duo

You thought Crucible Knight was bad, well here are two of them at the same time. If you return to Redmane Castle after Radahn Fight, you will be welcomed by Crucible Knight Duo boss fight, where you have to take on two of the notoriously difficult enemies at once.

The Spear and Sword version of Crucible Knight will waste no time getting to work on crushing you and if you, by a stroke of luck, do end up damaging them enough, they will start flying around the arena with magic wings, determined to make you hate Caelid even more.

The only reason to fight this boss is for the excellent rewards you get for beating them, the Ruin Great Sword.

5. Commander Niall

Commander Niall is found in Mountaintop of the Giants. This optional boss brings a rough start to the fight, as he has summoned two Knights to aid him. By now, you know that these knights are a nuisance themselves and fighting them while avoiding the boss is an achievement on it’s own.

Once you finally get rid of the summons, you will realize just how much a badass Commander Niall is. He wields a lance and his legs have a prosthesis, but this doesn’t keep Niall from destroying you.

He will jump around the arena, striking his legs and dealing arena wide Lightning AoE attacks. If you get close to him, he swings his lance around him and summons storms to take you out.

Commander Niall is only made harder by the enemies in the castle where he resides and getting to him without taking damage will take some serious skills, skills which you will need to defeat Commander Niall.

Defeating Commander Niall allows you to access half of the Haligtree Secret Medallion.

4. Mohg, Lord of Blood

The first Shard Bearer of the list, Mohg is a completely optional boss and to even get to him, you need to go completely out of your way. The path to the boss is difficult and the boss himself is difficult.

Do you like bleed? If not, you are in for bad news as Mogh, Lord of Blood specialized in Blood Ailment, and all of his attacks, on top of the devastating damage, deal Blood ailment.

His spells and Physical attacks cause massive bleed build up and even if you have Vigor high enough to withstand the attacks, bleed deals damage for a percentage of the total health, meaning that higher vigor means more damage. Fun!

The only redeeming factor is that Mohg is himself weak to bleed, and to any player using bleed weapons, the fight will be easier, as compared to those who don’t have any bleed component in their arsenal. Our recommendation for the fight, bring Staunching Boluses.

3. Starscourge Radahn

What did you expect if not Radahn in the top 3? The backstory of the boss reveals that he is unparalleled in strength and he shows this in the fight against him.

Though an optional Shard Bearer, Radahn’s boss fight gives you multiple NPC to summon, as everyone knows you can’t get the job done without them. His attacks are the strongest in the game and his gravity magic allows him to bring you close for a smacking if you maintain your distance.

Radahn will throw meteorites at you, and at 50% health, will become a meteorite himself and performing a massive fall with is a guaranteed one-hit kill if it connects. He will raise you, then slam you and do everything to make you as miserable as his little horse carrying him.

Radahn was so difficult that in patch 1.03, From Software decided to nerf him so players can actually face him and try to go solo against him.

2. Astel, Natural Born of the Void

What a boss. A giant celestial scorpion with a fractured human skull for a face. The boss is huge and so is his attack range. As soon as you enter the arena, Astel will shoot a magic beam showing he means business.

Astel will even teleport around the arena, which is a huge cave by the way, and use gravity magic to shoot meteorites at you.

The Natural Born is a part of Ranni’s questline, so if you are raging at him, remember that you chose this. Astel may be the only wall standing between you and the famous Moonlight Greatsword, or the dark moon greatsword in this instance.

1. Maleina, Blade of Miquella

The toughest boss in the entire game, Malenia is the definition of From Software boss difficulty.

Maleina has fast long combos and incredible speed, and with this, her attacks recover her health. Now we don’t really like it when the boss heals once or twice in a fight, but a boss healing every time she hits you, that’s just rude.

Fighting Maleina mostly turns into a very defensive battle, as any combo she uses will, in turn, heal her prolonging the fight.

Now after you kill her, she isn’t dead and comes back as Malenia, Goddess of Rot. At this point, she shows you how she was able to stand against Radahn on her own.

Malenia, retaining her speed and agility, now deals Scarlet Rot, the worst ailment in the game after death of course. You receive so much damage when inflicted with Scarlet Rot and it persists for quite a while, so in a battle where you are already faced with the hardest boss in Elden Ring, you also have to deal with Scarlet Rot.

She even has massive AoE attacks that rapidly inflicts rot, making approaching her very very risky. Fortunately, she herself is vulnerable to all the ailments in the game and have low poise, any heavy weapon can stun lock her to a degree, making the fight somewhat balanced…not really though.

And there you have it, the list of Top 10 Hardest Boss fights in all of Elden Ring.