Call of Duty 4 Dedicated Server Guide

This tutorial is for those who want to set up their own dedicated game server of Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare. There are two or three ways to set up the game server. I know there are many sites you can find on Google for server setup, but this guide will help you setup your server in a much easier and shortest way.

Call of Duty 4 Dedicated Server Setup

Follow the step by step instructions to set up Call of Duty 4 dedicated server.

Step 1

First of all you should make sure that following ports are forward if you are behind a router.

UDP:28960

UDP:20800

UDP:20810

This step is tricky a bit if you are not familiar with your router. Portforward dot com can help u in forwarding your ports. It is necessary, otherwise your server won’t appear to others. Once your ports are forward, you can move to the next step.

Step 2

Now for your server you are gonna need a config file, you can easily find config files on web.You can modify these config files according to your needs.

I am running a config file, created by one of my pals, I found it best, as it covers most of the requirements of the server.

This is how I setup my own config for my clan. You can edit it according to your needs. Change server name, pass, rcon etc. Copy the whole thing to a text document such as notepad and save it. Name it as you desire, I would suggest it naming as server.cfg.

Now place this file in the “main” folder of your call of duty 4 directory.e.g mine was D:Call of Duty 4 – Modern Warfare main.

Step 3

Now after your config file is setup and placed in the right folder. Copy it and overwrite in your CoD4 folder, make sure you make a backup of your original file. Now make a shortcut of the iw3mp.exe to your desktop.

Now go to the properties of this file and add the following code line :

+set dedicated 2 +set sv_punkbuster 1 +exec dedicated.cfg +map_rotate where it says “Target” after the iw3mp.exe.

Note:Make sure that there is a space between iw3mp.exe and added command,otherwise it will give an error.The config file name in the command should be the same as labelled before.

Apply the settings. If you want to disable pb, remove the pb part in the command. If you are willing to keep it then you will have to update your pb from evenbalance.

Step 4

This is it. Your server is ready. Double click the file, following window will pop-up.



This is the console box for your server.As long as this box is running,your server will remain up(active).You can give the ip of your newly made server to your friends by adding :28960 at the end of your ip address.

If you have a static ip by your isp than its fine, otherwise your server ip will also vary with your ip. To check your current ip logon to whatismyip.

The ip can be made static by some changes. The static ip method will follow soon.This is it for the tutorial, hope this will help you in setting up your cod4 server.

Now you wont have to pay to game server rental or buy a game server or find a dedicated gaming server hosting cos you have ur private server up and ready to go.