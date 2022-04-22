Crafted and blessed by Queen Marika, the Erdtree’s Favor talisman improves your maximum health, stamina, and equipment load. The following guide will help you find the Erdtree’s Favor talisman in Elden Ring.

How To Get Erdtree’s Favor Talisman In Elden Ring

While journeying, you will likely find three variations where each talisman features a different set of abilities. The base variant, for example, enhances HP by 3%, increases Stamina by 6.75 percent, and increases Equip Load by 5%. The Erdtree’s Favor +2 talisman, on the other hand, offers only 1% extra HP but boosts Stamina by 9.6% and Equip Load by 8%.

The basic variant of the Erdtree’s Favor talisman can be found in Fringefolk Hero’s Grave. This is the first dungeon that you’ll encounter in the Stranded Graveyard. You’ll, however, need two Stonesword Keys to enter the region.

The dungeon has a hidden shrine room where the Erdtree’s Favor talisman lies. Enter the first corridor of Fringefolk Hero’s Grave from the Stranded Graveyard Site of Grace. After passing through the first Chariot of Death, proceed down the second hallway until the path narrows on both sides.

Carefully descend to the secret path below from here. If the drop is too steep, hug the corner of the wall to fall on the bottom candlestick stand. Continue along the trail to locate the shrine chamber. Keep an eye out for the two Grafted Scions that will ambush Tarnished from above.

The Subterranean Shunning-Grounds under Leyndell, notably the Cathedral of the Forsaken, contain Erdtree’s Favor +1. The boss chamber for Mohg, the Omen, is located here. The Talisman is kept in a chest in front of the altar, which leads to the Merchant corpses’ secret spire.

You must fight Maliketh, the Black Blade, for Leyndell to transform from the Royal Capital to the Ashen Capital and get Erdtree’s Favor +2. Then, take the lift back to the Capital’s outskirts from the Forbidden Lands Site of Grace.

Enter the sand-filled courtyard to the west. Keep an eye out for the evil Tree Spirits that roam the area. On the southern edge of the enclosure, the Talisman may be located on a broken tree limb.