How To Enter Yiga Hideout In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

From Breath of the Wild to Tears of the Kingdom, the Yiga clan continues to be a menace to Hyrule. However, Link can still learn a lot from Yiga Clan if they give him a chance. Yiga Clan has a large hideout in Hyrule, but as soon as Link gets close to it, they start attacking Link and the hideout goes into lockdown. This is especially troublesome since one of the Zelda Tears of the Kingdom sidequests requires Link to infiltrate the Yiga Hideout.

This guide will help you find the major Yiga Clan hideouts and explain how you can infiltrate them in Tears of the Kingdom. Before we start, you need to have unlocked the Ascend Rune, as Yiga Clan Hideout can be accessed through this ability.

How to get the Yiga clan armor set in Zelda TotK

To get into the Yiga hideout in Zelda TotK, you need to deceive the Yiga clan members into thinking that you are one of them, and for this, you need the complete Yiga Clan armor set.

How to get Yiga Armor

First off, let us get the Yiga Armor for the Yiga set. Get to the East Akkala Plains Chasm and you can head to the underground depths of Hyrule.

From here, you need to head north to the Kawisar Lightroot. Just south of the Lightroot, there is a huge underground tower that you need to use, shown by the Red Dot.

Stand underneath the tower and use the Ascend Ability. It’ll take you to the Akkala Tech Lab, inside the tower there where you come face to face with a Yiga Blademaster. As soon as the Blademaster sees you, you are challenged to a fight, and both you and the challenger go outside the tower for a fight.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

The Yiga Blademaster is aided by two of his subordinates, but they don’t pose much threat. Defeat the Yiga Blademaster and claim the Rupees and his weapon. After doing so, head back inside the tower and talk to the captive tailor. The tailor gives you the Yiga Armor as a reward for setting him free.

How to get Yiga Tights

Next, you are headed to the second Yiga base to get the Yiga Tights. For this, you need to go to the Yiga Clan Maritta Branch. The base is located near the Great Hyrule Forest, just west of the Mekar Islands at Aldor Foothills. It is hidden in an underground cave so keep an eye out for cave entrances when running around the base of Aldor Foothills.

The cave entrance directly leads you to a fight with another Yoga Blademaster and his underling. Again, defeat the Yiga Blademaster to progress.

After you have defeated the Yiga Blademaster, look around the roof of the Yiga Clan Maritta Branch. You can find a hatch on the roof of the cave, between the entrance of the cave and the pillar in the center of the cave.

Use your Ascend ability on the roof next to the hatch to get on the floor above. Here, you find the second tailer to rescue. As a reward for freeing her, the tailor allows you to take a pair of Yiga Tights with you.

How to get Yiga Mask

The last piece of armor you need is the Yiga Mask before your Yiga Clan armor set is complete. The Yiga Mask is found in a small hut that is used by Yiga Clan as an outpost. The hut is found directly south of the Temple of Time Ruins, east of Mount Hylia and the Great Plateau South Chasm.

Get to the hut and knock on the main door. The Yiga Clan members inside recognize you, and a Blademaster comes out to fight you, along with his subordinate of course. Defeat both of them to gain access to the Hut.

Inside the hut, you find the third tailor who is in need of rescuing. Talk to the tailor and he will give you the last piece of the armor that you need, the Yiga Clan Mask.

How to infiltrate Yiga hideout in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Now that we have all the pieces of the Yiga Clan armor set, we can disguise ourselves as a Yiga Clan members and infiltrate the hideout without raising an alarm.

The Yiga Clan Hideout itself is located in the Gerudo Highlands region. It is found directly south of the Vatorsa Snowfields, east of Meadela’s Mantle. At the shown location, there is a huge hole in the ground, and the entrance to the Yiga Clan is inside this hole.

Glide down and to the gate of the Yiga Clan Hideout. Do ensure that you have the Yiga Clan armor set fully equipped before you head to the Yiga Clan Hideout, otherwise, you might raise an alarm resulting in the Hideout being locked away for the time being.

Approach the door in full Yiga Clan Armor set and the doors to the hideout will be opened for you. If you are just looking to complete the “Infiltrate the Yiga Clan” side quest, that is all you need to do, but there are a few things you can do in the Hideout, and we recommend going through with it all.

Head inside and talk to the Yiga Clan Blademaster in front of you. He welcomes you as a new recruit and offers you some training trials to prove yourself to get various rewards.

Yiga clan trials

There are three different training trials, and you need to pay 100 rupees for each of them. The rewards you get for completing these training trials are as follows:

Yiga Fabric

Earthwake Manual

Lightning Helm

With these rewards, you are free to leave the Yiga Clan Hideout. Keep in mind that the Yiga Clan armor set can be used to infiltrate and enter the Yiga Clan Hideout whenever you want, but the same armor will get you time in prison if you decide to wear it in the shelters around Hyrule. If so, you will be allowed to leave once you change out of the Yiga Clan armor set into anything else.