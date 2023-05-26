Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Decorate With Passion Walkthrough

Decorate with Passion is the side quest that you will get by visiting the Kara Kara Bazaar in the desert area in Tears of the Kingdom. If you have visited this bazaar before on your adventures then you can simply fast-travel to the closest shrine to reach this location as well.

As always completing Side Quests can benefit you in terms of good rewards so you should definitely do them in your spare time in Totk. So you can wait until the storm has cleared in the desert and then go to the Kara Kara Bazaar to meet with Bora to get this side quest.

Once you complete this side quest Bora will reward you with Electric Keese Wing in Totk.

In this guide, we will explain how you can complete the Decorate with Passion side quest in Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to start Decorate with Passion in Zelda: TotK

The closest place to the Kara Kara Bazaar is the Mayatat Shrine in Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. You can travel to these exact coordinates (-3227,-2520, 0023) to reach this bazaar easily.

After entering the Kara Kara Bazaar you will notice a lot of tents with shopkeepers sitting outside. Moreover, they will be selling all kinds of stuff like the Seared Steak for 30 rubies, etc.

If you aren’t interested in buying anything you can simply head right from there and you will notice a tent surrounded by some palm trees in the distance. Once you approach this tent in Tears of the Kingdom you will find the shopkeeper by the name of Bora.

She will be sitting in a cross-legged manner with a large golden staff and will be in a meditating position. Since Bora is the only shopkeeper there so she shouldn’t be too hard to miss in TotK.

How to complete Decorate with Passion in Zelda: TotK

Once you find Bora you can simply walk up to her and interact with her. During your conversation, you will learn that she has been entrusted with the duty of making a decorating weapon that radiates in Totk.

Moreover, the weapon should be shiny, and since she doesn’t have a clue how to make one the Decorate with Passion side quest will be made available for you in Zelda: TotK.

Step 1: Select Ruby from your inventory

If you offer her a regular weapon it will not complete the task. So you need to attach something shiny to the weapon that will radiate as well. So select a shiny ore “Ruby” from your inventory in order to complete this side quest.

So the Ruby will fill the shiny part as this ore can radiate when attached to a weapon. Hence you can complete this mission easily by selecting a Ruby from your inventory first in Zelda: TotK.

If you don’t have one you can get it from different places such as the cave near Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower, Puffer Beach Overhead Cave, etc. in Tears of the Kingdom.

Step 2: Augment that Ruby with a weapon

After getting the Ruby you can select the hold option and then drop it on the ground. Next, you can go through your weapon arsenal, and amongst the two-handed weapons, you can select any weapon like the Sturdy Wooden Stick, etc.

Then you can proceed with using Link’s ability Fuse to basically augment the ruby to the Sturdy Wooden Stick forming a radiating weapon.

Step 3: Present the shiny weapon to Bora

So the next step would be to head back and speak with Bora in Totk. During the conversation, you can select the option “What about this?” to present her with the shiny weapon you just created in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Once she inspects the weapon, Bora will suddenly exclaim that it matches the description of the weapon she was instructed to make in TotK. This way she will also reward you with the Electric Keese Wing for completing this mission.

So following the method above you can complete the Side Quest “Decorate With Passion” with relative ease in Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.