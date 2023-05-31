Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom To The Ruins! Walkthrough

The “To the Ruins!” is a small side quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom that involves you going on the hunt for a special location for a particular person.

In the eastern ends of the desert are huge statues facing each other that are, for some reason, really important for Pokki, the quest giver. However, she has lost the map that leads her to them and requires Link’s assistance.

While the quest itself is pretty simple, it can take a lot of time to complete it. However, before we start explaining how to complete the quest, we must first learn how to start the “To the Ruins!” quest in Zelda: TotK.

How to start To the Ruins! in Zelda: TotK

The “To the Ruins!” quest is given to you by Pokki at Gerudo Town. The Gerudo Town is a settlement located at the end of the path leading away from the Gerudo Desert Gateway, in the heart of the Gerudo Desert.

To start the “To the Ruins!” side quest in Zelda: TotK, all you have to do is find Pokki at the Sand-Seal Rental Shop (Gerudo Town) and initiate a conversation with her.

How to complete To the Ruins! in Zelda: TotK

After talking with Pokki at the Sand-Seal Rental Shop and starting the “To the Ruins!” quest, the first thing you have to do in Tears of the Kingdom is interact with Frelly, the owner of the shop, nearby.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Interacting with Frelly will open up the shop, and as part of the quest, you will have to rent a Sleigh Seal that costs 50 Rupees. After renting the sleigh seal, Frelly will tell you that you are to depart from the east gate of Gerudo Town.

Just outside of town, you shall see Pokki again. This time when you talk to her, she will ask you to take her to the place with the giant statues facing each other on a sleigh seal.

Agree to her request, and you can carry on through the quest. She will automatically hop onto the sleigh seal, you must do the same and start traveling northwest from where the sleigh seal faces.

In terms of the map, this will be the eastern direction, slightly north of Pulu Wasteland. Stick to the northwestern direction, bypassing a couple of ruined structures until you see a passageway between giant ribs.

Continue making your way forward from between the giant ribs, ignoring all the monsters that come along. Not far along in the forward direction, you shall see an opening between two large rocks on your left.

Through this opening is a large canyon-like invagination holding a couple of broken down pillars. Take the left and keep heading forwards into this area until your sleigh seal automatically stops.

Once it does, you can be sure that you have reached your destination. Link and Pokki will step off the sleigh and observe the statues in the surrounding.

Once all the talking is done, the “To the Ruins!” quest will be considered complete, and you will be rewarded with 100 Rupees in Tears of the Kingdom.