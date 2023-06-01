Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom The Missing Owner Side Quest

The Missing Owner Side Quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a challenging one since it has a boss fight against a hard-to-defeat enemy. This quest is about the disappearance of the Jewelry store owner in the Gerudo region. The owner’s colleague asks you to go and save her because she has wandered into the Molduga’s territory.

When you save her from the beast, you will be rewarded with a Diamond. This is very valuable and can be sold for a lot of rupees. We will walk you through how you can complete the Missing Owner in Zelda: TotK.

How to start The Missing Owner in Zelda: TotK

When you enter the store, you will find Cara. She will tell you about the owner of the shop and that she is more experienced than her in making accessories.

She is not in the shop and has gone to the Tormura Dunes to find precious adornments, the coordinates of her position are -4771, -2826, 0034.

The Tormura Dunes are Molduga territory. Now you have been tasked to find her, take care of Molduga, and save her.

How to complete The Missing Owner in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

To Complete The Missing Owner side quest, you will first need to equip the Desert Voe Armor set. This armor set is important because of its heat resistance.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

After acquiring the armor set, fast-travel to the Soryotanog Shrine, Southwest of Gerudo Town. This shrine is on an elevation and you will get the advantage to glide through most of the way.

On the way, you will find some enemies in a small shade, they will attack you but they can be avoided.

Now, move towards the rising smoke of the campfire in the West. As you approach the campfire, you will find a person on a rock with Molduga circling the area.

Molduga is attracted to sound and vibrations in the sand. When it senses a vibration it approaches, and jumps up to deal a lot of damage if you get caught in its attack radius.

Now you have to be quick on your feet here. Run on the sand to lure Molduga out and then once it is about to surface, move out of the way.

Molduga will now be up on the surface and can be attacked. Put some Bomb Flowers on your arrows and go ham on it. These do significant damage and will defeat Molduga quickly.

Eventually, the monster will be defeated and Isha, the shop owner, will jump down. Talk to her and she’ll go back to her shop in town.

Fast-travel to the Soryotanog Shrine and glide down to the town. Find the jewelry shop owner talking to her associate and talk to them. They’ll thank you and reward you with a diamond for your efforts.