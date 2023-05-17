How To Defend Kara Kara Bazaar In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

Following Link’s quest to recruit Riju, players must help Riju and save Gerudo Town from the hives of Gibdos. During the quest “Riju of Gerudo Town,” players must help Riju push back the invading forces of Gibdos. Along the quest, one of your objectives is to help Riju and the armed forces of Gerudo protect the Kara Kara Bazaar in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

How to defend Kara Kara Bazaar in Zelda TotK

Kara Kara Bazaar is the central hub of Gerudo Town. The once bustling market is covered in sand and encroached by the desert. As you get to the town after helping Riju push back the Gibdo forces at the oasis, Riju asks you to help save the town of Gerudo.

There are three hives of Gibdos around Kara Kara Bazaar in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. You must destroy all three of these and clear out the swarming Gibdos to help protect Kara Kara Bazaar.

Riju will send out troops from the three gates of the bazaar to halt the Gibdo’s progress. Your job is to go around and destroy the three hives that are around Kara Kara Bazaar in Zelda TotK.

To destroy the hives, you need to destroy the glowing orb in the stalk of the hives. Remember that the orbs of these hives only expose themselves when the hive is deploying more Gibdos to attack. As long as there are Gibdos around the hive, it will stay dormant.

How to defeat Gibdos

To defeat the Gibdos fast, use electric elemental attacks. Electric elemental attacks will destroy Gibdo’s armor, and Gibdos turn white. Now Gibdos are vulnerable to all your melee attacks. You can also depend on fire elemental attacks if you don’t have any electric elemental weapons.

Unlike your last encounter with Gibdos at the oasis, you find different types of Gibdos attacking Kara Kara Bazaar. Besides the Gibdos walking upright, you also face crawling Gibdos and flying Gibdos. The crawling Gibdos move much faster than the others and will quickly enter the bazaar. The flying Gibdos will fly over the wall to enter the bazaar.

These new Gibdos are much weaker than the walking Gibdos so you can make short work of them, and the NPC soldiers can also kill them.

Tips for destroying Hives

Ideally, you want to destroy the hive on the right of Kara Kara Bazaar first to eliminate the toughest Gibdos. These Gibdos can push into the bazaar by knocking out all the soldiers, so you should eliminate them.

Next, we recommend going for the hive facing the front gate of the bazaar in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. This saves you from the Gibdos crawling in fast and overwhelming you with numbers. Keep in mind that other than the bazaar, you need to make sure that Riju stays safe.

If she falls in the battle, the entire quest is lost, and you’ll need to start again. After destroying all three hives surrounding Kara Kara Bazaar, you must clear the bazaar of any remaining Gibdos alive.

At any point during your fight, you can deploy troops at any chosen gate. Allowing you to protect other gates as you work on destroying one of the hives in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. If you are getting overwhelmed, you can ask to call back all the deployed troops to protect Riju.

Talking to some troops using a bow allows you to take arrows from them to continue your assault.