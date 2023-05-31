Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Lost In The Dunes Walkthrough

The “Lost in the Dunes” is a minor side quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom that connects to a big questline down the road. Such is the case not only with this particular quest but with many others as well, given that it is a general theme in Tears of the Kingdom.

The Lost in the Dunes side quest is directly related to The Mysterious Eighth, in which you are tasked to find the seven orbs scattered throughout the Gerudo Desert.

The Lost in the Dunes is a minor part of this questline, in which you are required to help an unfortunate merchant that’s got himself into quite the pickle.

While this particular quest may not be that difficult, there are some parts of it that can get quite confusing. However, before we start on how to complete the Lost in the Dunes side quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, we must first learn how to start it.

How to start the Lost in the Dunes quest in Zelda: TotK

The “Lost in the Dunes” side quest can be started at the Kara Kara Bazar, which is located in the Gerudo Desert Region of Tears of the Kingdom. The bazaar is located in a settlement right next to the path leading ahead from the Gerudo Desert Gateway.

The coordinates for the Kara Kara Bazar are as follows: -3273, -2551, 0023. Note that once you enter the Kara Kara Bazar, the map will become unavailable, but the coordinates will still be visible.

However, before you take on this quest, remember to unlock the Lightening Temple first, which is just south of the Kara Kara Bazar, next to the Southern Oasis.

Now, once you are in the Bazaar, head over to the southwestern part of the marketplace near the bazaar’s inn to reach a merchant.

Talk to Benja the merchant and he will inform you that one of his friends, Pontho might have fallen into a sinkhole, and requires your help.

How to complete the Lost in the Dunes quest in Zelda: TotK

Once you have started the Lost in the Dunes side quest by talking to Benja, you must head southwest towards the tall structure next to the sinkhole in Tears of the Kingdom.

However, we recommend that before you do that, you must first make your way over to the Kara Kara Bazaar Well, located at coordinates -, 3263, -2603, and 0024. The reason for this is to help you navigate through the quest much easier.

Once at the bottom of the well, you can follow the water to a bunch of blue rocks that cannot be broken down. This is the location you have to come towards later on in the quest, so you should mark this location on your map.

Once the location is marked, you can use Ascend to get back to the top and continue southwest of the Bazaar to reach the sinkhole at coordinates -3347, -2679, and 0028.

Once at the sinkhole, you can jump inside to find yourself in a cave. In this cave, you will find Beja’s lost friend, Ponthos. Ponthos informs you that he requires assistance in getting out of the cave, and that’s exactly what we have to do.

Inside the cave, you can find a couple of breakable walls. You must break your way through them and head towards the direction that you marked earlier while inside the Bazaar Well.

Once the way to the Bazaar is cleared, you must head back over to Ponthos and have a chat with him. Ponthos will then take his leave, and you should do the same by returning to the Bazaar.

Once there, head back over to where you met Benja and have a chat with the group. Doing so will render the Lost in the Dunes quest complete, and you will be rewarded with a Gerudo Heroine Statue orb.