How To Increase Cold Resistance In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

Link might be the true hero of Hyrule, destined to save it from the fall, but that doesn’t mean Link is safe from adverse climate conditions. If you are going to explore the mountain tops of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, you need to be able to withstand the cold temperatures as without enough resistance, you will take damage.

Increasing your resistance against the cold in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom will allow you to visit areas like the Hebra Mountains and Tabantha Tundra. Without enough cold resistance, be prepared to have a hard time in these areas of Zelda TotK.

How to improve cold resistance in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Like all the other resistances and climate effects, there are multiple ways to survive against the cold in Zelda TotK. The easier methods are temporary while those that provide permanent cold protection in Tears of the Kingdom require some extra usage.

Below we have highlighted every possible way for you to increase Link’s survivability in the cold in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom by increasing his cold resistance.

Using Cold Resistant armor

The first thing you can do to resist cold in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is to get yourself some Cold Resistant Armor. There are a few armor pieces that you can buy and find in Hyrule that allow you to resist the effects of cold temperatures.

The earliest armor set you can find is in the Great Sky Island. Head to the Gutanbac Shrine location in the Great Sky Island region. At the shown location, you can find a rock formation, higher than the surrounding.

Use the Ascend ability to get on the formation from the outgrowth. Here, you can find a chest containing the Archaic Warm Greaves for free.

The best armor you can get to resist cold is the Snowquill Armor set. The entire set can be purchased from the Rito Village Merchant. There are three pieces of the armor set and it will cost you a total of 2150 Rupees. The set includes:

Snowquill Headdress – 650 Rupees

Snowquill Tunic – 500 Rupees

Snowquill Trousers – 1000 Rupees

Lastly, you can purchase the Ruby Circlet. The trinket can be bought from Gerudo Village and it costs 1300 Rupees. The Ruby Circlet provides resistance against a single level of cold, but you can equip multiple Ruby Circlets to increase your cold resistance.

Using Cold Resistant foods

Foods play an important role in your buffs. One of the buffs you can get is cold resistance. This buff is offered by Spicy Foods in the game. Items such as Spicy Peppers, Sizzlefin Trout, Sunshrooms and Warm Safflina offer minor cold resistance for a limited time.

All of these can be found in the Gerudo Highland and Gerudo Desert region of Hyrule, so you won’t have much trouble finding them.

If you need cold resistance for longer periods of time, you can opt to cook the food instead of eating them raw. The easiest item to cook is the Spicy Sauteed Peppers.

Bring 4 spicy peppers to any cauldron to make the Spicy Sauteed Peppers and eating the dish will get you 10 minutes of minor cold resistance. It will be enough to keep you from losing health in the cold. You can also make multiple dishes, and eat them to further boost your cold resistance. Alternatively, keep them on you if you plan to explore for long.

Cold Resistant Elixirs

For powerful cold resistance, you can make elixirs using monster parts. Using bugs such as Marn Darner, found in Akkala Highlands, or Summerwing Butterfly, found in Gerudo Highlands, can be mixed with a number of monster parts to create elixirs that will keep you warm.

You can also purchase these and other bugs from vendors in Tabantha Bridge Stable if finding them is a chore. The number of bugs you use in your elixir determines the strength of your potion, making them stronger and last longer.

What monster part you use doesn’t matter. All you need to keep an eye out for is that the monster part is eligible to be used in elixirs. The rarity of the monster parts you use makes no difference to the strength and potency of your elixirs. Don’t go wasting your rarer monster parts to make elixirs, they only serve as a base for your elixir.

A combination of cold-resistant armor, spicy foods and cold-resistant elixirs in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom will help you stay warm in the freezing temperatures of Hyrule’s mountains. Even one of these three will be enough to keep you warm. However, a combination of these will be much more potent and useful.