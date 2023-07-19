Diablo 4 Werewolf Tornado Storm Druid Build Guide 

Werewolf Tornado Storm Druid Build, also known as Storm Wolf Build, is considered one of the best Druid builds in Diablo 4. The reason being that is it offers increased damage reduction, high armor capability, insane mobility, great spirit management, etc. This makes this particular build even better than others such as the Pulverize Druid Build in D4.

The general gameplay for the Tornado Storm Wolf build is also quite simple for the most part. You will be spamming Tornados continuously on enemies along with using other active skills. These will not just drop damage onto your enemies but will also heal you as well.

So this specific build will prove quite deadly for your enemies and will help you in dominating those Nightmare Dungeons with relative ease.

Skill Tree Distribution

When you are preparing for the end-game Werewolf Tornado Storm Druid Build, then you will need to be specific while spending points on certain skills. These active skills, modifiers, and passives will contribute massively towards boosting the stats for your build.

So below, you will find all the active skills, modifiers, and passives that can be used in creating that end-game Storm Wolf Build in Diablo 4.

Storm Strike (1/5) Enhanced Storm Strike Fierce Storm Strike

Tornado (5/5) Enhanced Tornado Raging Tornado

Heart of the Wild (1/3)

Wild Impulses (3/3)

Predatory Instinct (3/3)

Digitigrade Gait (3/3)

Cyclone Armor (1/5) Enhanced Cyclone Armor Preserving Cyclone Armor

Blood Howl (1/5) Enhanced Blood Howl Preserving Blood Howl

Ancestral Fortitude (1/3)

Vigilance (3/3)

Hurricane (1/5) Enhanced Hurricane Savage Hurricane

Elemental Exposure (1/3)

Neurotoxin (1/3)

Toxic Claws (1/3)

Envenom (3/3)

Grizzly Rage Prime Grizzly Rage Supreme Grizzly Rage

Defiance (3/3)

Circle of Life (3/3)

Resonance (3/3)

Defensive Posture (3/3)

Nature’s Resolve (3/3)

Earthen Might

Unlock Order

In order to get that Ultimate Storm Wolf build in Diablo 4, you need to focus on the following six active skills.

You first have to invest some points into your generator, which will be Storm Strike and Enhanced Storm Strike. This way, you will get that massive damage reduction. Furthermore, investing points in those enhanced skills will grant you a chance to cause Vulnerable. This also spreads to other enemies in D4.

Next, you will have to invest max points into Tornado since it will be your main ability. You can also benefit from its AOE effect and target multiple enemies with this attack. After that, you can simply jump onto the other skills such as Enhanced Tornado and Raging Tornado Druid skill. This will enhance the tornado damage in Diablo 4.

In the defensive category, you’ll need to get the Cyclone Armor. This skill will grant you nonphysical damage reduction in D4. Go for the enhanced upgrades as well to further improve your defenses.

Now you can invest your points in Blood Howl which will give big healing capability for your Storm Wolf Druid Build. Going with the first upgrade, the cooldown reduces by one second. With the second upgrade, your attack speed will increase. Apart from this, you will also get an increased Critical Strike Chance after using the Blood Howl skill with your Druid Build.

After this, you can invest some points in Hurricane to benefit from dealing a lot of damage in D4. The first upgrade slows enemy damage, and upgrade 2 makes enemies deal reduced damage. It will turn your storm skills will turn into werewolf skills and allow you to proc effects to a ridiculous amount.

So here, you can also spend one point on the Elemental Exposure passive as well to make enemies Vulnerable for a short period. Similarly, your biggest damage on the skill tree will be by investing points in Envenom. This way you will have the advantage of delivering additional critical strike damage on those poison enemies in Diablo 4.

Lastly, your Ultimate Grizzly Rage is worth the most points in this skill tree to cash in on that Unstoppable effect. You can constantly gain damage increase with this and all of your other effects paired with your legendary aspects in D4.

So by spending points in the first upgrade Prime Grizzly Rage, you will gain Fortify every sec while this ultimate is active. Similarly, in the second upgrade Supreme Grizzly Rage, you will be heavily fortified and gain 8 percent Base Life while this ultimate is active in Diablo 4.

Similarly, remember to use your skill points in your passives as well. These include Wild Impulse, Predatory skills, etc., as this will enhance your Critical Strike Chance. So when your skills turn into werewolf ones, your movement speed will also increase significantly in Diablo 4.

Spirit Boons

Spirit Boons are basically a class-exclusive mechanic that you can use for your Werewolf Tornado Storm Druid Build in Diablo 4. Using this, you can extract passive abilities from spirit animals and gain their powers.

As such, there are four spirit animals and each of these has four Spirit Boons for you to choose from. So for your Druid build, you will have the option to select (at least) five passive bonuses. Similarly, if you want to pick two boons from a spirit animal, then you need to bond with that Spirit. In this case, you can bond with the Snake Spirit to activate 2 Boons in D4.

So the Spirit Boons that you can select for your end-game Werewolf Tornado Storm build will include:

From Deer Spirit, you can activate the Wariness Boon (1/1), as it will reduce the damage you get from facing elite enemies.

From the Eagle Spirit, you can activate Swooping Attacks Boons (1/1), as this will increase the attack speed for your build in D4.

From the Wolf Spirit, you can activate the Calamity Boons (1/1) to increase the duration of your Grizzly Rage as much as possible in D4.

From the Snake Spirit, you can activate the Calm Before the Storm and the Masochistic Boons (2/2) to increase your uptime for your ultimate and to heal yourself when you use critical strikes with your shapeshifting skills in Diablo 4.

Gameplay and Skill Rotations

Remember to use your ultimate Grizzly Rage at the beginning and make use of it as much as possible during your fights.

The reason for this is that you will want to get your hands on that Unstoppable effect. It will kick in when you are using this ultimate. It will also result in increasing the damage output for your Tornado Storm Druid build overall.

Follow it up with the Hurricane skill, while in Dire Wolf form to distort the enemies surrounding you. This will result in reducing the damage you get from those enemies. In return, you will also gain an increase in Spirit generation.

You can then also use the classic combo of pairing the Earthen Might with the legendary aspect Rampaging Werebeast to get that 100 percent Critical Chance. You’ll also gain significant Critical Damage as well.

By using Tornado, you can stock up on that Rampaging Werebeast. However, you can also get infinite healing by using the spirit boon Masochistic paired with this particular skill in Diablo 4.

Lastly, make sure to use Storm Strike to capitalize on its Damage reduction. Spam a lot of Tornados while using Blood Howl to heal yourself and to increase your attack speed for your Tornado Storm Wolf build in Diablo 4.

Gems, Stats, and Modifiers

When it comes to creating that ultimate Tornado Storm Druid build, you will have to socket those gems. You can place gems in sockets yourself and you can upgrade gems by visiting the Jeweler in Diablo 4.

In terms of selecting the gem for your Armor, you can go with the option of socketing Sapphires. The effects of this particular gem will increase your Critical Strike Damage against Crowd Control enemies.

Moving onto the weapons, here you can select the Emerald option for the Gem in D4. Selecting this gem will enhance the critical strike damage against Vulnerable enemies

For your jewelry, you can socket the Skull gems. This will increase the defense for your Tornado Storm Wolf Build in Diablo 4.

Gear Gem Effects Armor Sapphire Adds to your Critical Strike Damage to CC Enemies. Jewelry Skulls Elevates your defense capabilities by adding Armor. Weapon Emerald Elevates critical strike damage significantly against Vulnerable Enemies.

Stat Upgrade Order

Next, looking at your core stats, you will need to utilize that cooldown reduction as you will be using the ultimate skill Grizzly Rage frequently in your battles. So for your Werewolf Storm Build, you will need to have the following core stat requirement:

Dexterity > Willpower > Intelligence

Once you are done with choosing the right order for the core stats, you can then shift your focus to selecting the modifiers. These will play an important part in your Werewolf Tornado Storm build in D4.

The modifiers we listed include:

Increase cooldown reduction Increase critical strike chance Increase critical strike damage Vulnerable damage Increase crowd-control damage Increased movement speed Damage reduction while Fortified Damage reduction against Poisoned Enemies

Legendary Aspects

Legendary Aspects will play a big role in your respective druid build in Diablo 4. These best Druid aspects, will be equipped with your gear. They will bolster the stats for your build making you more deadly and formidable in your fights.

You can begin with the Storm Chaser’s Aspect. This will buff your Tornado Skill and allow you to inflict damage on at least 3 enemies.

Then you can go with the Aspect of Mending Stone, which will increase your defense by extending the duration of the Earthen Bulwark. So once you kill an enemy using the Earth Skills, your barrier will be reinforced.

Next, you can equip the Aspect of Might, as it will provide you will a 20 percent damage reduction for a short period in D4.

Similarly, you can also use the Aspect of Cyclonic Force for providing physical Damage Reduction. It will apply Cyclonic Armor on your allies as well.

The Shephard’s Aspect is used with your Core skills and allows them to exert additional damage for each of your allies that are alive during the fights.

The Aspect of Umbral is a good pick for your Werewolf Tornado Storm Druid Build, as it allows you to restore your Primary resource. However, this is only applicable when you Crowd Control an enemy in Diablo 4.

The Aspect of the Expectant is an offensive aspect that allows you to attack enemies with a Basic skill and, in turn, increases the damage significantly for your next Core Skill cast.

As for the Edgemaster’s Aspect, your skills end up dealing increased damage based on your primary resources. This way, you end up receiving max benefit while your Primary Resources are full.

The Ghostwalker Aspect is a fine addition to your Storm Wolf Build. This is because when you use Unstoppable, you will gain massive additional movement speed.

You can choose the Rapid Aspect, as it will benefit your Basic Skill by increasing the Attack speed for your build.

The Nighthowler’s Aspect can be used with skills such as Blood Howl. By doing so, it increases the Critical Strike Chance to 10 percent. It also affects nearby companions for a small period.

Using the Aspect of Retaliation will aid your Core Skills, as these will deal increased damage based on your amount of Fortify.

Lastly, if you are planning to dominate those Nightmare Dungeons and Helltide events, then you should equip the Dire Wolf’s Aspect. This aspect will benefit you massively as your Grizzly Rage will now allow you to shapeshift into a Dire Wolf.

This will give you massive movement speed along with a high Spirit Cost reduction bonus. You will also be healing some percentage of your Max Life by killing enemies as well.

Unique Items

In terms of equipping items for your build, you will be needing the best ones that come in the form of Unique Items for your end-game Werewolf Tornado Storm Build in Diablo 4.

As the rarity for these items is the highest therefore, you will need to choose most of the unique items from the Druid Unique Items to complete that Tornado Storm Druid build in D4.

Tempest Roar (helm)

Using this Ancestral Unique Helm with your Tornado Storm Wolf build will ultimately bolster the stats for your build. It works off the lucky hit mechanic where your storm skills will grant you with (4) Spirit in Diablo 4.

Moreover, your base Storm Skills turn into Werewolf Skills. This grants you massive amounts of additional scaling because you are going to be in Werewolf form.

Paragon Boards and Glyphs

After reaching Level 50 in Diablo 4, you will start earning Paragon Points instead of skill points. These points can then be used in different Paragon Boards. Here you can deploy a variety of board attachments to make your Werewolf Tornado Strom Druid Build more powerful.

An important point to note here is that you need to invest your points into finding the shortest routes to Glyph Sockets on these boards in Diablo 4.

To increase your defensive stats you can use those additional Armor Nodes which are present in Rare Clusters in D4. So here we have provided the Glyphs along with the Board attachments. By following these, you will end up creating your desired Tornado Strom Druid Build to dominate your battles.

Starting Board

Glyph: Werewolf

Board Attachment Gate: Start

Board #2

Glyph: Spirit

Spirit Board Attachment Gate: Ancestral Guidance

Board #3

Glyph: Undaunted

Board Attachment Gate: Lust for Carnage

Board #4

Glyph: Earth and Sky

Board Attachment Gate: Thunderstruck

Board #5

Glyph: Exploit

Board Attachment Gate: Constricting Tendrils

Board #6

Glyph: Heightened Malice

Whilst reaching Level 15, your focus should only be set on leveling up glyphs such as the Undaunted, Exploit, and Werewolf in D4. So when you move up from this specific level you can change your preference. Now you can shift your focus on upgrading other glyphs which are better suited for your Storm Wolf build.

These include glyphs that are basically Werewolf, Exploit, and Spirit. Investing in these glyphs will help you immensely.

Elixir and Incense

Now as far as Elixirs and Incense in Diablo 4 are concerned, there are a few options you can try out. These items will prove vital especially when you need that extra oomph against your enemies. So we have listed some Elixir options for your Werewolf Tornado Storm Druid Build:

Elixir of Combatant Fortune: The effects of this particular elixir include that your chances of getting that Lucky Hit Chance increase by tenfold. Following these effects, you also gain a little percentage of Experience for some time.

The effects of this particular elixir include that your chances of getting that Lucky Hit Chance increase by tenfold. Following these effects, you also gain a little percentage of Experience for some time. Elixir of Cruelty: By using this elixir on your Druid Build, you will be granted a significant Critical Strike Chance against your enemies. Apart from this, you will also end up gaining some Experience as well in Diablo 4.

By using this elixir on your Druid Build, you will be granted a significant Critical Strike Chance against your enemies. Apart from this, you will also end up gaining some Experience as well in Diablo 4. Elixir of Fortitude: This magic elixir adds to your Max life by 30 percent, along with some Experience for a duration of 30 min.

This magic elixir adds to your Max life by 30 percent, along with some Experience for a duration of 30 min. Elixir of Savagery: After using this elixir, your Critical Strike damage with increase massively by 25 percent, and you will also gain some Experience. The duration of effects for this elixir are similar to the Elixir of fortitude.

After using this elixir, your Critical Strike damage with increase massively by 25 percent, and you will also gain some Experience. The duration of effects for this elixir are similar to the Elixir of fortitude. Heady Precision Elixir: This elixir will increase both your Critical Strike chance by 6 percent and Critical Strike damage by 35 percent for a duration of 30 min. Apart from these, you will also get some Experience as well.

Moving onto the Incense section, you can use the following option for your Tornado Storm Druid Build in Diablo 4, these include:

Song of the Mountain: This specific magic incense adds to your defenses by increasing your armor capability by (200) for each nearby player.

This specific magic incense adds to your defenses by increasing your armor capability by (200) for each nearby player. Reddamine Buzz: By using this Incense, the armor capability for your build enhances significantly for each nearby player in D4. The effects of this Incense will last around 20 min in Diablo 4.

In the end, you should also remember that spending resources on these consumables will be very effective for your survival, as you will need these for your Tornado Storm Wolf build.