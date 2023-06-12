Diablo 4 Druid: Best Legendary Aspects

The Druid class is considered one of the weaker classes to level in Diablo 4. However, in the endgame, you can choose from a ton of legendary aspects to boost its effectiveness.

That is easier said than done though. The Druid is a highly flexible class. You can make it into a hybrid or excel in either damage or defense. Most players like a hybrid option to enjoy the fruits of both sides.

In any case, choosing the best legendary aspects is going to be tricky for a Druid in Diablo 4.

Best general aspects for a Druid

Aspect of Quicksand

This legendary aspect allows you to slow down all enemies that you hit with Earth Skills for a short period of time. So afterward every enemy hit with pulverize is then crowd controlled and thus takes the bonus critical damage.

However, the effects slow the enemies’ attacks by 25 to 50 percent for at least 5 sec allowing you to dodge them in Diablo 4.

Lastly, you can get this general aspect by venturing east from the Scosglen region and completing the Nightmare Dungeon Feral’s Den in Diablo 4.

Aspect of Retaliation

If you have the Aspect of Retalition in Diablo 4, imprint it on your amulet to boost the damage of your core skills based on your fortify amount.

The increased offensive damage is in between the 20 to 40 percent ratio for this Druid Build. In order to obtain this aspect in Diablo 4 you need to complete the Seaside Descent Dungeon.

You will find this specific dungeon located in the Dry Steppes region and on the west side of Ked Bardu in Diablo 4.

Crashstone Aspect

The Crashstone aspect increases your critical damage with Earth skills on crowd-controlled enemies in Diablo 4. This synergizes really well with the Druid Class allowing you to inflict 30 to 40 percent more offensive damage on large hordes of enemies.

To achieve this aspect you will need to venture south from the Cerrigar Town. This way you will come across a dungeon known as the Stockades in Diablo 4.

Complete the dungeon by eliminating all the beasts inside and you will be rewarded with the Crashstone Aspect. After that, you can use this aspect with your Druid Build in Diablo 4.

Aspect of Mending Stone

This legendary aspect is by far the best defending aspect for your druid in Diablo 4.

The Aspect of Mending Stone is best paired with the Earthguard as when you resort to using the Earthen Bulwark on your enemies, this specific aspect increases the timing by 6 seconds allowing you to deal major damage in Diablo 4.

To unlock the Aspect of Mending Stone you will need towards the southern side from the Dry Steppes in Diablo 4. There you will come across the Sealed Archives dungeon.

Best Pulverize Druid aspects in Diablo 4

The Pulverize Druid build is designed to make you a damage-dealing tank that can clear groups of enemies while soaking up all of their damage.

This is a kind of middle ground between an offensive and defensive build. The following legendary aspects are necessary to make this Pulverize Druid build work in Diablo 4.

Aspect of Rampaging Werebeast

This aspect is considered among the legendries because it not only increases the duration of the Grizzly Rage, but it also stacks a critical hit bonus every time it hit an enemy with it in Diablo 4.

Basically, every time you land a critical hit with Grizzly Rage, you gain a 10 percen critical damage boost. This is, furthermore, stackable.

This is where the Earthen might passive comes into play because if you get a good critical hit on a group of enemies, you can procure the lucky hit.

This basically ends up in building up those critical hit modifiers that keep stacking up during your grizzly rage allowing you to insert massive amounts of damage on your enemies in Diablo 4.

You will be able to get your hands on the legendary aspect of rampaging Werebeast for your Druid Build by completing the Endless Gates Dungeon In Diablo 4. You can find this particular dungeon in the Hawezar region in the game.

Shockwave Aspect

This aspect is absolutely insane because it can be put on a two-handed weapon making your Druid Build practically unstoppable in Diablo 4.

This legendary aspect allows you to hit for more damage by sending a wave in front of you and when you use pulverize, it hits for 120 to 200 percent of the damage that the pulverize does initially onto your foes.

This means that it will hit for more damage than the close-range pulverize does basically turning your attack into a projectile in Diablo 4.

On top of that if you aim it right at your enemies you will manage to hit them with both initial impact to pulverize and the shockwave projectile too resulting in insane damage.

To unlock the Shockwave aspect in Diablo 4 you only need to take your time clearing the dungeons. This is because at some point you will be lucky enough to get it through the Legendary item drops.

Aspect of the Ursine Horror

This makes pulverize count as an Earth Skill and also leaves a little pool of tectonic plates behind you when you use it that applies a damage over time to your enemies in Diablo 4.

In terms of damage ratio, you can deal damage of 420 using this legendary aspect of the Ursine Horror.

Moreover using this legendary aspect you can get to choose a bunch of bonus skills to further improve your Druid Build.

This includes skills like Crushing Earth which grants 15 percent increased damage to Earth Skills when used on crowd-controlled enemies.

Moreover, the Aspect of the Ursine Horror also goes well with skills like the Stone Guard which gives you 12 percent Earth damage when you have 50 percent of your life fortified, and lastly, Safeguard which makes your Earth Skills critical strikes fortify you in Diablo 4.

As for obtaining the Aspect of the Ursine Horror in Diablo 4, you will get this legendary aspect by clearing a specific dungeon. The name of this dungeon will be the Beflry Zakara Dungeon. To find this dungeon you will need to travel to the Hawezar region in Diablo 4.

Best Storm Wolf Druid aspects in Diablo 4

The Storm Wolf Druid build excels in doing greater damage compared to the Pulverize build in Diablo 4. This also means that you are going to lose most of the defenses you had in your Pulverize build.

Nighthowler’s Aspect

This legendary aspect goes really well with your ultimate Storm Wolf Druid Build in Diablo 4. The reason for that is it simply increases your critical strike chance out of you and your companion for basically 3 seconds in Diablo 4.

What this means is that every time you end up using it your cc goes up by 10 percent and if you put this on an amulet, it further increases by 15 percent as well. These numbers go up to 20 percent if you put this legendary aspect on a Two-handed weapon.

To get the Nighthowler’s Aspect in Diablo 4, you have to complete the Forbidden City dungeon.

Runeworker’s Conduit Aspect

Runeworker’s Conduit Aspect is easily one of the best Druid legendary aspects in Diablo 4. It gives you a chance of landing a lightning strike on an enemy by just landing critical strikes.

This attack affects both the enemy and your surrounding area causing 500 lightning damage. Furthermore, you can also extend its duration by additional critical strikes as well in Diablo 4.

This means that if you are constantly getting critical strikes on your enemies then you are going to constantly be charging the air and the lightning attacks with then ensue on your foes in Diablo 4.

This is an excellent aspect that goes really well with your Storm Wolf Druid Build and you can get it by farming dungeons and getting those legendary items in Diablo 4.

Storm Shifter Aspect

You can use this legendary aspect when a hurricane is active in Diablo 4. This way you can gain +2 ranks which go well with your shape-shifting skills thanks to Tempest Roar and also pairs well with your Storm Wolf Druid build in Diablo 4.

To get the Storm Shifter aspect, you need to head south of Ked Bardu to complete the Onyx Hold dungeon in Diablo 4.

Dire Wolf’s Aspect

With the Unique item, Tempest Roar all of your storm skills turn into dire werewolf skills. So you can pair it with the Dire Wolf’s Aspect in Diablo 4. This means that by using this aspect, the grizzly rage will turn into a dire werewolf skill as well allowing you to take out loads of enemies with ease in Diablo 4.

So with these two linked up you are basically stacking synergizes upon synergizes and this way you will end up with the ultimate Storm Werewolf that goes really well with the Druid build you aim for in Diablo 4.

Apart from these you also end up gaining massive bonuses in terms of movement speed (up to 25 percent) along with mana reduction (up to 50 percent).

Lastly, you can make each kill count as they will end up adding 10 percent to your healing factor as well when you are equipped with the Dire Wolf’s legendary aspect in Diablo 4.

As for the location of the Dire Wolf’s Aspect, you will get it randomly while clearing out dungeons and by getting those legendary item drops in Diablo 4.