Diablo Immortal Jeweler Guide

Diablo Immortal has a Jeweler who can help you manage normal and legendary gems, which is a significant part of upgrading gear to strengthen your character. The following guide will help you find the Jeweler as well as explain all of their services in Diablo Immortal.

How To Unlock Jeweler In Diablo Immortal

In order to unlock the Jeweler In Diablo Immortal, you will need to play through the main story until you reach the “Diamond in the Rough” mission. In this mission, you will need to escort a Jeweler named Vic to his shop.

Once you complete this mission successfully, you will unlock access to Vic as well as all other Jewelers in Diablo Immortal.

Jeweler Locations In Diablo Immortal

There are two types of Jewelers in Diablo Immortal. The first and most important one is the Apprentice Jeweler who will be directly taking care of your jewelry needs in the game. The other Jewelers serve as vendors for gems.

You can find the Apprentice Jeweler in the Rakkis Plaza in Westmarch. You can also find them in the main towns or player hubs of every zone in the game.

Jeweler Services In Diablo Immortal

In Diablo Immortal, the Jeweler provides services to manage, socket, and upgrade the gems you buy and collect as you progress. The Jeweler is also required to craft legendary gems which are utilized to improve your primary equipment slots and increase your combat rating.

Swap And Upgrade Gems

The first service on the menu allows you to replace your socketed normal and legendary gems. Take note that removing a gem from a socket will not destroy it. There is also no cost attached to replacing gems. You can hence freely swap gems to check your combat ratings.

You can also have the Jeweler upgrade a normal or legendary gem. If you are looking to upgrade a normal gem, you will require three gems of the same kind.

Combining three Rank 1 normal gems of the same kind will give you Rank 2 of the same gem. You can upgrade a normal gem to Rank 6 through this way, after which you’ll need Echo Crystals.

In the case of a legendary gem though, you need to combine multiple legendary gems as well as Gem Power which can be earned by salvaging legendary gems you don’t need.

Each upgrade will increase in cost depending on the rank/power of the gem. The higher the rank, the more legendary gems and Gem Power you will need for the next rank.

Craft Legendary Gems

The Jeweler can also be used to craft legendary gems. In order to craft a legendary gem, you will require different amounts of Platinum and Runes depending on the gem in question.

Runes in Diablo Immortal are dropped as a reward for completing Elder Rifts. They can also be purchased using Fading Ember.