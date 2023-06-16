Diablo 4 Druid Unique Items Guide

Unique Items in Diablo 4 are equipment items that are exclusive to a certain class type. These items are designed in such a way that they complement the attributes of that class and allow you to alter a few class mechanics to gain exclusive effects.

The Druid class makes use of its ancient shapeshifting abilities to transform into a wolf and bear, as well as call in the spirits to summon storms, winds, earth, and more.

All Unique Items for the Druid class make use of these skills, transmuting them to achieve exclusive effects. Let’s look at all the unique items for Druid in Diablo 4.

All unique items for a Druid in Diablo 4

You can expect to find up to six unique items that are exclusive to the Druid class in Diablo 4. Each provides a unique enhancement that can be paired with different Druid builds and skills.

Greatstaff of the Crone (unique weapon)

The Greatstaff of the Crone is a two-handed staff weapon and what we consider to be the best weapon among the Druid Unique Items in Diablo 4.

The Greatstaff of the Crone processes a unique transmuting ability that makes use of its Affix to modify our stats. Using this you are able to change your Claw skills into Storm Skills.

These Storm Skills give you access to using Storm Strikes coupled with an added damage boost (120 – 150%), something that you can use to create Lightning Werewolf builds.

This weapon shines in providing crowd and area control through its devastating area AoE Storm Strikes which makes it perfect for those who want complete control of the battlefield.

Having the following skills with the Greatstaff of the Crone, Two-Handed Staff will complement the enchantments and abilities it provides:

Storm Strike

Shred

Lightning Storm

Claw

Hunter’s Zenith (unique armor)

The Hunter’s Zenith is the only Unique Accessory item for Druids in Diablo 4. This unique ring works by amplifying the Druid’s abilities whilst in the Werewolf and Werebear forms.

You will gain a bonus for every kill you get whilst you are in these forms. The bonus you receive is both random and determined by which form you take.

So, if you get a kill when you are in your Werewolf form then you can use any of your Werebear skills with zero cooldown time and without spending any resources.

However, getting a kill in your Werebear form will make it so that when you use a Werewolf skill, you receive a variable heal bonus when you take damage.

The Hunter’s Zenith is perfect for hectic situations where you may struggle to make quick decisions since it allows you seamless change from your Werewolf and Werebear forms.

Thus this makes it perfect for integrating into a hybrid build between Werebear and Werewolf.

If you want to fully utilize the enchantments and boosts that The Hunter’s Zenith ring, provides to you, we suggest having the following skills in your build to along with it.

Grizzly Rage

Pulverize

Maul

Rabies

Lacerate

Claw

Insatiable Fury (unique armor)

The Insatiable Fury armor piece in Diablo 4 along with the Mad Wolf’s Glee is one the two best Druid Unique items you can find. What makes it truly stand out is its enhancement to your Werebear skills which makes it a perfect pick for any Werebear build that you would like to rock.

These enchantments give you a +2 boost to the Druid’s Werebear skills allowing you to become a formidable tank unit with super high defensive stats that allow it to be able to soak in all incoming damage from enemy units.

Not only this but the Werebear form becomes your Druid’s default form during the battle once you equip the Insatiable Fury armor. This will allow you to fully tap into the potential of Werebear abilities and become a tanky unit in battle.

Having the following skills with the Insatiable Fury, Chest Armor piece will complement the enchantments and abilities it provides:

Grizzly Rage

Pulverize

Maul

Trample

Debilitating Roar

Mad Wolf’s Glee (unique armor)

Mad Wolf’s Glee is another Unique Chest Armor piece for the Druid class and along with the Insatiable Fury armor what we would consider one of the two ‘S tier’ unique items for Druids in Diablo 4.

Mad Wolf’s Glee works pretty similarly to Insatiable Fury in the enchantments that it provides you. Instead of the Werebear skills boost, you will receive a Werewolf skills boost of + 2 Ranks whilst dawning the Mad Wolf’s Glee armor piece. Your base form changes to the Werewolf when you dawn the Mad Wolf’s Glee armor piece, this helps it boost your skills in that form.

This makes it an ideal pick for all Werewolf builds you may be going for and need an added boost to your damage output that allows you to fight your opponent head-on. You’ll also find its poison-reduction abilities useful.

Having the following skills with the Mad Wolf’s Glee, Chest Armor piece will complement the enchantments and abilities it provides:

Blood Howl

Rabies

Lacerate

Claw

Shred

Storm’s Companion (unique armor)

The only piece of leg armor among the set of Unique Items for Druids is the Storm’s Companion pants. These pants, as the name suggests, actually provide boosts to your companions on the battlefield, increasing their Skill Damage and Movement Speed.

More interestingly they give your Wolf companions a very significant boost that makes them far more useful in the battlefield.

This is achieved by infusing the Storm skill onto your Wolf companions, who now possess a deadly Storm Howl that is able to take on enemies in a large area of effect.

So, if your Druid build is focused on Storm-based attacks the Storm’s Companion pants give you an even greater area control ability by fully utilizing your Wolf Companions.

If you want to fully utilize the enchantments and boosts that the Storm’s Companion pants provide to your Wolf Companions, we suggest having the following skills in your build to complement it.

Cataclysm

Lightning Storm

Storm Strike

Vasily’s Prayer (unique armor)

Vasily’s Prayer is the second helmet armor piece in the series of Unique Items for Druids in Diablo 4. It works very similarly to the Tempest Roar helmet in the fact that it also transmutes your skills this time changing your Earth Skills for your Werebear Skills.

You also gain an additional Fortify bonus that provides you with additional resilience and endurance coverage to further solidify your defensive capabilities. This bonus will be dependent on the armor’s own affix value and its amount will be directly equal to it.

These augmenting capabilities of Vasily’s Prayer give you greater versatility and creative capabilities on the battlefield.

Having the following skills with the Vasily’s Prayer, Helmet Armor piece will complement the enchantments and abilities it provides: