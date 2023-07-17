Diablo 4 Glyphs Guide: Bonuses, Upgrades

Paragon Glyphs is a gameplay mechanic that forms a major part of the endgame content of Diablo 4. You place them in their respective positions in every Paragon Board to obtain massive power spikes in return.
In summary, the bonuses you gain from Glyphs in Diablo 4 are far more powerful compared to the little stat increments you get from looting gear while beating the main campaign.
The best Glyphs can potentially make or break your character builds since they are all class-specific. Knowing about their rarities and all of the types you can level up in Diablo 4 is, hence, important.
Glyph rarities and how to get them
You unlock Glyphs alongside Paragon Boards after reaching level 50 and switching to World Tier 3 difficulty in Diablo 4. They come in two rarities: Magic (blue) and Rare (yellow) in the game.
You automatically start with all Magic Glyphs even if you are playing in World Tier 1 or 2. The Rare Glyphs, however, are only dropped by enemies and monsters as part of all endgame activities in World Tier 3 or higher.
There are obviously other differences between the two rarity types. Magic Glyphs provide a single bonus to improve your base character stats or resistance after being put in a Paragon Board. They also start with a radius of 2 which can be increased to 3 after leveling them up to level 4.
Rare Glyphs, on the other hand, start with a radius of 3 that can be improved to 4 after hitting level 15 in Diablo 4. They give two bonuses that vastly improve your character builds provided that their radius requirements are fulfilled.
How to use Paragon Glyphs in Diablo 4
Each Glyph grants a special bonus once placed on designated locations in your character’s Paragon Board. The effectiveness of a Glyph depends on the number of tiles it influences on the Paragon Boards.
Hence each Glyph needs to be placed strategically. Already placed Glyphs can be replaced by their better alternatives without any cost in Diablo 4.
To increase the area of influence of a Glyph, you need to level it up by completing nightmare dungeons. Each preceding level for a Glyph requires more XP to complete. The starting area of a Glyph depends on its rarity and can be increased by one.
List of all Paragon Glyphs in Diablo 4
Following is the list of all the Paragon Glyphs sorted by classes currently available in Diablo 4.
Barbarian Glyphs and their bonuses
|Glyph
|Rarity
|Bonus Effects
|Additional Bonuses
|Advantage
|Magic
|+1.1% damage to Crowd Controlled targets
|–
|Ambidextrous
|Rare
|+25.0% bonus to Magic nodes
|+8% damage with One-Handed Weapons
|Battle-hardened
|Magic
|+0.7% damage while Fortified
|–
|Bloodfeeder
|Rare
|+1.9% damage to Bleeding targets
|+5% Critical Strike Chance against Bleeding enemies
|Brawl
|Rare
|+11.0% bonus to Physical damage and damage reduction in Paragon nodes
|+18% damage with Brawling Skills
|Cleaver
|Rare
|+1.3% damage with Axes
|+12% Critical Strike Damage with Axes
|Crusher
|Rare
|+1.3% damage with Maces
|+30% Overpower damage with Maces
|Disembowel
|Rare
|+1.9% Bleeding damage
|10% chance to reduce Cooldowns by 1s on killing a Bleeding enemy
|Dominate
|Rare
|+5.9% Overpower damage
|Next attack Overpowers after 30s of no Overpower
|Executioner
|Rare
|+1.3% damage with Polearms
|+10% damage to Healthy or Injured enemies
|Exploit
|Rare
|+0.9% damage to Vulnerable targets
|Enemies damaged by you become Vulnerable for 3s. Cooldown: 20s per enemy
|Imbiber
|Rare
|+2.6% damage while Healthy
|+30% Potion Healing
|Ire
|Rare
|+1.3% damage while Berserking
|10% damage reduction from Elites while Berserking
|Marshal
|Rare
|+25.0% bonus to Magic nodes
|Cooldown reduction for other Shout Skills after casting one
|Might
|Rare
|+25.0% bonus to Magic nodes
|+8% damage while wielding Two-Handed weapons
|Mortal Draw
|Rare
|+2.6% damage with weapon swaps
|18% chance for weapon swap skills to Critically Strike
|Overwhelm
|Magic
|+2.2% Overpower Damage
|–
|Power
|Magic
|+0.5% damage
|–
|Revenge
|Rare
|+20.0% bonus to Rare nodes
|Increased damage taken by enemy when dealing Thorns damage (up to 8%)
|Ruin
|Magic
|+0.5% Critical Strike Damage
|–
|Seething
|Rare
|+1.3% damage with Swords
|Gain 3 Fury on killing an enemy with a Sword
|Slayer
|Magic
|+1.1% damage to Elites
|–
|Subdue (Barbarian)
|Magic
|+0.3% damage to Vulnerable targets
|–
|Territorial (Barbarian)
|Rare
|+1.9% damage to Close targets
|+10% damage to close enemies
|Undaunted (Barbarian)
|Rare
|+1.9% damage while Fortified
|Up to 10% Damage Reduction based on Fortify
|Weapon Master
|Rare
|+11.0% bonus to Physical damage and damage reduction in Paragon nodes
|Cooldown reduction on hitting with Weapon Mastery Skills
|Wrath
|Rare
|+1.4% Critical Strike Damage
|Skills that Critically Strike generate 5 Fury
Druid Glyphs and their bonuses
|Glyph
|Rarity
|Bonus Effects
|Additional Bonuses
|Ambush
|Rare
|10% chance to double Poisoning damage over the duration
|+10% damage to enemies affected by Trap Skills
|Bane
|Rare
|+1.9% Poison damage per 5 Strength
|10% chance to double Poisoning damage over duration
|Canny
|Rare
|+1.9% Non-physical damage per 5 Intelligence
|Increases Non-physical damage an enemy takes from you
|Chip
|Rare
|+1.3% Physical damage per 5 Dexterity
|Increases the damage an enemy takes from you
|Closer
|Rare
|+1.3% damage to Cutthroat Skills per 5 Dexterity
|10% reduced damage while wielding a Melee weapon
|Combat
|Rare
|+1.9% Critical Strike Damage to Core Skills per 5 Intelligence
|Skills that Critically Strike restore 12% of their Energy cost
|Control
|Rare
|+2.9% damage to Crowd Controlled targets per 5 Intelligence
|Increased damage to Slowed, Chilled, Stunned, or Frozen enemies
|Devious
|Rare
|+30.0% bonus to Magic nodes
|Increased damage to enemies affected by Crowd Control effects
|Diminish
|Rare
|+25.0% bonus to Rare nodes
|10% reduced Physical damage from Vulnerable enemies
|Efficacy
|Rare
|+25.0% bonus to Rare nodes
|Increased damage for Non-Basic and Non-Core Skills
|Exploit
|Rare
|+0.9% damage to Vulnerable targets per 5 Strength
|Damaged enemies become Vulnerable for 3 seconds
|Fluidity
|Rare
|+30.0% bonus to Magic nodes
|Increased Energy Regeneration after casting an Agility Skill
|Frostfeeder
|Rare
|+1.9% damage to Chilled targets per 5 Dexterity
|Increased Chill effect
|Impairment
|Magic
|+1.1% damage to Crowd Controlled targets per 5 Strength
|–
|Infusion
|Rare
|+2.9% damage to Imbued Skills per 5 Intelligence
|Reduces Cooldown of another random Imbuement Skill
|Pride
|Rare
|+15.0% bonus to Physical damage and damage reduction of Paragon nodes within range
|+13% Physical damage to Healthy and Injured enemies
|Ranger
|Rare
|+1.3% damage to Marksman Skills per 5 Dexterity
|10% reduced damage while wielding a Ranged weapon
|Ruin
|Magic
|+0.5% increased Critical Strike Damage per 5 Intelligence
|–
|Skill
|Magic
|+0.5% increased damage per 5 Dexterity
|–
|Slayer
|Magic
|+1.1% damage to Elites per 5 Intelligence
|–
|Snare
|Rare
|+2.6% damage to Trap Skills per 5 Intelligence
|Increased radius for Non-Ultimate Trap Skills
|Subdue
|Magic
|+0.3% increased damage to Vulnerable targets per 5 Intelligence
|–
|Tracker
|Rare
|+1.9% damage to Poisoned targets per 5 Intelligence
|Increased duration for Poisoning damage effects
|Turf
|Rare
|+1.9% damage to Close targets per 5 Strength
|10% Damage Reduction against Close enemies
|Versatility
|Rare
|+30.0% bonus to Magic nodes
|Increased damage for Non Basic and Non-Core Skills
Necromancer Glyphs and their bonuses
|Glyph
|Rarity
|Bonus Effects
|Additional Bonuses
|Abyssal
|Rare
|+15.0% Non-physical damage (Paragon)
|+10% Non-Physical damage for you and your Minions
|Advantage
|Magic
|+1.1% damage to Crowd Controlled targets
|–
|Amplify
|Rare
|+30.0% bonus to all Magic nodes
|+10% increased damage to enemies affected by Curse Skills
|Battle-hardened
|Magic
|+0.7% increased damage while Fortified
|–
|Blood-drinker
|Rare
|+30.0% bonus to all Magic nodes
|Blood Orbs Fortify you for 7% of your Maximum Life
|Control
|Rare
|+1.9% increased damage to Crowd Controlled targets
|+10% increased damage to Slowed or Chilled enemies, or +20% increased damage to Stunned or Frozen enemies
|Corporeal
|Rare
|+15.0% bonus to Physical damage (Paragon)
|+10% increased Physical damage for you and your Minions
|Darkness
|Rare
|+1.9% increased Shadow damage
|Enemies deal 2% reduced damage for 5 seconds when hit by you or your Minions with Shadow damage
|Deadriser
|Rare
|+20.0% bonus to Minion damage (Paragon)
|Enemies take +1% increased damage from you and your Minions for 10 seconds when hit by your Minions
|Dominate
|Rare
|+5.9% increased Overpower damage
|Enemies take increased damage from you and your Minions for 5 seconds when hit by your Overpower
|Essence
|Rare
|+1.9% increased Critical Strike Damage to Core Skills
|Critical Strikes deal 22% increased damage to enemies that are not Healthy
|Exploit
|Rare
|+0.9% increased damage to Vulnerable targets
|Dealing damage to a Vulnerable enemy increases your damage for 6 seconds, up to 10%
|Golem
|Rare
|+3.9% increased Golem damage
|Golems gain 25% increased Maximum Life
|Gravekeeper
|Rare
|+25.0% bonus to all Rare nodes
|+2% increased damage for every Close Corpse
|Imbiber
|Rare
|+2.6% increased damage while Healthy
|+30% increased Potion Healing
|Mage
|Rare
|+2.6% increased Skeleton Mage damage
|Skeletal Mages gain 25% increased Resistance to All Elements
|Overwhelm
|Magic
|+2.2% increased Overpower Damage
|–
|Revenge
|Rare
|+25.0% bonus to all Rare nodes
|Thorns damage increases all damage taken by enemies from you and your Minions by 1%, up to 10%, for 10 seconds
|Reanimator
|Magic
|+0.5% increased Minion Damage
|–
|Ruin
|Magic
|+0.5% increased Critical Strike Damage
|–
|Sacrificial
|Rare
|+30.0% bonus to all Magic nodes
|+10% increased damage while you have no active Minions
|Scourge
|Rare
|+1.9% increased Shadow damage over time
|+10% increased damage to enemies affected by Shadow damage over time effects
|Slayer
|Magic
|+1.1% increased damage to Elites
|–
|Subdue
|Magic
|+0.3% increased damage to Vulnerable targets
|–
|Territorial
|Rare
|+1.9% increased damage to Close targets
|+10% Damage Reduction against Close enemies
|Undaunted
|Rare
|+1.9% increased damage while Fortified
|Gain up to 10% Damage Reduction based on Fortify status
|Warrior
|Rare
|+3.9% increased Skeleton Warrior damage
|Skeletal Warriors gain 20% increased Armor
|Wisdom
|Magic
|+0.5% increased damage
|–
Rouge Glyphs and their bonuses
|Glyph
|Rarity
|Bonus Effects
|Additional Bonuses
|Ambush
|Rare
|+1.9% increased damage to Trap Skills
|+10% damage to trapped enemies
|Bane
|Rare
|+1.9% increased Poison damage
|10% chance for double damage from Poison effects
|Canny
|Rare
|+1.9% increased Non-physical damage
|+10% damage to enemies hit by Non-Physical damage
|Chip
|Rare
|+1.3% increased Physical damage
|+10% damage to enemies hit by Physical damage
|Closer
|Rare
|+1.3% increased damage to Cutthroat Skills
|-10% damage taken while wielding a Melee weapon
|Combat
|Rare
|+1.9% increased Critical Strike Damage to Core Skills
|+12% Energy cost restoration for critical strikes
|Control
|Rare
|+2.9% increased damage to Crowd Controlled targets
|+10% damage to Slowed or Chilled enemies, or +20% damage to Stunned or Frozen enemies
|Devious
|Rare
|+30.0% bonus to all Magic nodes
|+2% damage taken by Crowd Control-affected enemies for 20 seconds
|Diminish
|Rare
|+25.0% bonus to all Rare nodes
|-10% Physical damage taken from Vulnerable enemies
|Efficacy
|Rare
|+25.0% bonus to all Rare nodes
|+20% potency for Imbuement Skill effects
|Exploit
|Rare
|+0.9% increased damage to Vulnerable targets
|3-second Vulnerability effect upon damaging enemies (20-second cooldown)
|Fluidity
|Rare
|+30.0% bonus to all Magic nodes
|+9% Energy Regeneration for 6 seconds after casting an Agility Skill
|Frostfeeder
|Rare
|+1.9% increased damage to Chilled targets
|+20% Chill effect
|Impairment
|Magic
|+1.1% increased damage to Crowd Controlled targets
|–
|Infusion
|Rare
|+2.9% increased damage to Imbued Skills
|-0.5-second Cooldown reduction for another random Imbuement Skill upon casting an Imbuement Skill
|Pride
|Rare
|+15.0% bonus to Physical damage
|+13% increased Physical damage to Healthy and Injured enemies
|Ranger
|Rare
|+1.3% increased damage to Marksman Skills
|-10% damage taken while wielding a Ranged weapon
|Ruin
|Magic
|+0.5% increased Critical Strike Damage
|–
|Skill
|Magic
|+0.5% increased damage
|–
|Slayer
|Magic
|+1.1% increased damage to Elites
|–
|Snare
|Rare
|+2.6% increased damage to Trap Skills
|+25% radius for Non-Ultimate Trap Skills
|Subdue
|Magic
|+0.3% increased damage to Vulnerable targets
|–
|Tracker
|Rare
|+1.9% increased damage to Poisoned targets
|+33% longer duration for Poisoning effects
|Turf
|Rare
|+1.9% increased damage to Close targets (Rogue)
|-10% damage taken from Close enemies
|Versatility
|Rare
|+30.0% bonus to all Magic nodes (Rogue)
|+15% damage for Core/Non-Core skills
Sorcerer Glyphs and their bonuses
|Glyph
|Rarity
|Bonus Effects
|Additional Bonuses
|Adept
|Rare
|Critical Strikes increase damage taken by the enemy by 2% for 10s, up to 12%
|+20% Mastery Skills area
|Advantage
|Magic
|+1.1% damage to Crowd Controlled targets/5 Willpower
|–
|Charged
|Rare
|+2.6% Crackling Energy damage/5 Int
|Gain +5% damage for 5s when picking up Crackling Energy, up to +15%
|Conjurer
|Rare
|+2.6% Conjuration Skills damage/5 Int
|+20% Conjuration Skills duration
|Control
|Rare
|+2.9% damage to Crowd Controlled targets/5 Dex
|+10% damage to Slowed/Chilled enemies or +20% damage to Stunned/Frozen enemies
|Destruction
|Rare
|+1.9% Critical Strike Damage to Core Skills/5 Dex
|Gain 13% Resistance to the element of each Skill equipped in Enchantment Slots
|Electrocute
|Rare
|+15.0% Lightning damage for Paragon nodes
|+5% increased chance to Critically Strike stunned/immobilized/frozen enemies with Lightning damage
|Elementalist
|Rare
|+15.0% Non-physical damage for Paragon nodes
|Dealing Fire/Cold/Lightning damage to an enemy increases all damage dealt by 5% for 10s (1 Stack per element)
|Enchanter
|Rare
|+1.3% Non-physical damage/5 Int
|Dealing damage to Vulnerable enemies increases your damage by 1% for 6s, up to 10%
|Exploit
|Rare
|+0.9% damage to Vulnerable targets/5 Dex
|Dealing damage to Vulnerable enemy increases your damage by 1% for 6s, up to 10%
|Flamefeeder
|Rare
|+1.9% damage to Burning targets/5 Dex
|+10% increased direct damage to Burning enemies
|Frostbite
|Rare
|+2.9% damage to Chilled targets/5 Willpower
|Enemies deal 13% reduced damage to you for 5s after they are no longer Frozen
|Imbiber
|Rare
|+2.6% increased damage while Healthy/5 Willpower
|+30% increased Potion Healing
|Pyromaniac
|Rare
|+15.0% Fire damage for Paragon nodes
|Each Pyromancy Skill cast or second channeling Incinerate increases your Fire damage by 2% for 6s, up to 10%
|Reinforced
|Rare
|+50.0% Rare nodes bonus
|+10% Damage Reduction with active Barrier
|Ruin
|Magic
|+0.5% increased Critical Strike Damage/5 Dex
|–
|Slayer
|Magic
|+1.1% damage to Elites/5 Dex
|–
|Subdue
|Magic
|+0.3% damage to Vulnerable targets/5 Dex
|–
|Tactician
|Rare
|+25.0% Rare nodes bonus
|+10% increased damage for 4s after casting a Defensive Skill
|Territorial
|Rare
|+1.9% damage to Close targets/5 Dex
|+10% Damage Reduction against Close enemies
|Torch
|Rare
|+1.9% increased Burning damage/5 Willpower
|+2% increased damage per Nearby Burning enemy, up to 12%
|Unleash
|Rare
|+30.0% Magic nodes bonus
|After spending 50 Mana, +6.7% increased damage and +6.7% increased Mana Regeneration for 3s
|Warding
|Rare
|+25.0% Rare nodes bonus
|Reduced damage taken based on remaining Mana, up to 13%
|Winter
|Rare
|+15.0% Cold damage for Paragon nodes
|Chilling an enemy increases your Cold damage by 3% for 10s, up to 15%
|Wisdom
|Magic
|+0.5% increased damage per 5 Intelligence purchase
|–