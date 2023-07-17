Diablo 4 Glyphs Guide: Bonuses, Upgrades

By Muaz Rauf

Paragon Glyphs is a gameplay mechanic that forms a major part of the endgame content of Diablo 4. You place them in their respective positions in every Paragon Board to obtain massive power spikes in return.

In summary, the bonuses you gain from Glyphs in Diablo 4 are far more powerful compared to the little stat increments you get from looting gear while beating the main campaign.

The best Glyphs can potentially make or break your character builds since they are all class-specific. Knowing about their rarities and all of the types you can level up in Diablo 4 is, hence, important.

Glyph rarities and how to get them

You unlock Glyphs alongside Paragon Boards after reaching level 50 and switching to World Tier 3 difficulty in Diablo 4. They come in two rarities: Magic (blue) and Rare (yellow) in the game.

You automatically start with all Magic Glyphs even if you are playing in World Tier 1 or 2. The Rare Glyphs, however, are only dropped by enemies and monsters as part of all endgame activities in World Tier 3 or higher.

There are obviously other differences between the two rarity types. Magic Glyphs provide a single bonus to improve your base character stats or resistance after being put in a Paragon Board. They also start with a radius of 2 which can be increased to 3 after leveling them up to level 4.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Rare Glyphs, on the other hand, start with a radius of 3 that can be improved to 4 after hitting level 15 in Diablo 4. They give two bonuses that vastly improve your character builds provided that their radius requirements are fulfilled.

How to use Paragon Glyphs in Diablo 4

Each Glyph grants a special bonus once placed on designated locations in your character’s Paragon Board. The effectiveness of a Glyph depends on the number of tiles it influences on the Paragon Boards.

Hence each Glyph needs to be placed strategically. Already placed Glyphs can be replaced by their better alternatives without any cost in Diablo 4.

To increase the area of influence of a Glyph, you need to level it up by completing nightmare dungeons. Each preceding level for a Glyph requires more XP to complete. The starting area of a Glyph depends on its rarity and can be increased by one.

List of all Paragon Glyphs in Diablo 4

Following is the list of all the Paragon Glyphs sorted by classes currently available in Diablo 4.

Barbarian Glyphs and their bonuses

GlyphRarityBonus EffectsAdditional Bonuses
AdvantageMagic+1.1% damage to Crowd Controlled targets
AmbidextrousRare+25.0% bonus to Magic nodes+8% damage with One-Handed Weapons
Battle-hardenedMagic+0.7% damage while Fortified
BloodfeederRare+1.9% damage to Bleeding targets+5% Critical Strike Chance against Bleeding enemies
BrawlRare+11.0% bonus to Physical damage and damage reduction in Paragon nodes+18% damage with Brawling Skills
CleaverRare+1.3% damage with Axes+12% Critical Strike Damage with Axes
CrusherRare+1.3% damage with Maces+30% Overpower damage with Maces
DisembowelRare+1.9% Bleeding damage10% chance to reduce Cooldowns by 1s on killing a Bleeding enemy
DominateRare+5.9% Overpower damageNext attack Overpowers after 30s of no Overpower
ExecutionerRare+1.3% damage with Polearms+10% damage to Healthy or Injured enemies
ExploitRare+0.9% damage to Vulnerable targetsEnemies damaged by you become Vulnerable for 3s. Cooldown: 20s per enemy
ImbiberRare+2.6% damage while Healthy+30% Potion Healing
IreRare+1.3% damage while Berserking10% damage reduction from Elites while Berserking
MarshalRare+25.0% bonus to Magic nodesCooldown reduction for other Shout Skills after casting one
MightRare+25.0% bonus to Magic nodes+8% damage while wielding Two-Handed weapons
Mortal DrawRare+2.6% damage with weapon swaps18% chance for weapon swap skills to Critically Strike
OverwhelmMagic+2.2% Overpower Damage
PowerMagic+0.5% damage
RevengeRare+20.0% bonus to Rare nodesIncreased damage taken by enemy when dealing Thorns damage (up to 8%)
RuinMagic+0.5% Critical Strike Damage
SeethingRare+1.3% damage with SwordsGain 3 Fury on killing an enemy with a Sword
SlayerMagic+1.1% damage to Elites
Subdue (Barbarian)Magic+0.3% damage to Vulnerable targets
Territorial (Barbarian)Rare+1.9% damage to Close targets+10% damage to close enemies
Undaunted (Barbarian)Rare+1.9% damage while FortifiedUp to 10% Damage Reduction based on Fortify
Weapon MasterRare+11.0% bonus to Physical damage and damage reduction in Paragon nodesCooldown reduction on hitting with Weapon Mastery Skills
WrathRare+1.4% Critical Strike DamageSkills that Critically Strike generate 5 Fury

Druid Glyphs and their bonuses

GlyphRarityBonus EffectsAdditional Bonuses
AmbushRare10% chance to double Poisoning damage over the duration+10% damage to enemies affected by Trap Skills
BaneRare+1.9% Poison damage per 5 Strength10% chance to double Poisoning damage over duration
CannyRare+1.9% Non-physical damage per 5 IntelligenceIncreases Non-physical damage an enemy takes from you
ChipRare+1.3% Physical damage per 5 DexterityIncreases the damage an enemy takes from you
CloserRare+1.3% damage to Cutthroat Skills per 5 Dexterity10% reduced damage while wielding a Melee weapon
CombatRare+1.9% Critical Strike Damage to Core Skills per 5 IntelligenceSkills that Critically Strike restore 12% of their Energy cost
ControlRare+2.9% damage to Crowd Controlled targets per 5 IntelligenceIncreased damage to Slowed, Chilled, Stunned, or Frozen enemies
DeviousRare+30.0% bonus to Magic nodesIncreased damage to enemies affected by Crowd Control effects
DiminishRare+25.0% bonus to Rare nodes10% reduced Physical damage from Vulnerable enemies
EfficacyRare+25.0% bonus to Rare nodesIncreased damage for Non-Basic and Non-Core Skills
ExploitRare+0.9% damage to Vulnerable targets per 5 StrengthDamaged enemies become Vulnerable for 3 seconds
FluidityRare+30.0% bonus to Magic nodesIncreased Energy Regeneration after casting an Agility Skill
FrostfeederRare+1.9% damage to Chilled targets per 5 DexterityIncreased Chill effect
ImpairmentMagic+1.1% damage to Crowd Controlled targets per 5 Strength
InfusionRare+2.9% damage to Imbued Skills per 5 IntelligenceReduces Cooldown of another random Imbuement Skill
PrideRare+15.0% bonus to Physical damage and damage reduction of Paragon nodes within range+13% Physical damage to Healthy and Injured enemies
RangerRare+1.3% damage to Marksman Skills per 5 Dexterity10% reduced damage while wielding a Ranged weapon
RuinMagic+0.5% increased Critical Strike Damage per 5 Intelligence
SkillMagic+0.5% increased damage per 5 Dexterity
SlayerMagic+1.1% damage to Elites per 5 Intelligence
SnareRare+2.6% damage to Trap Skills per 5 IntelligenceIncreased radius for Non-Ultimate Trap Skills
SubdueMagic+0.3% increased damage to Vulnerable targets per 5 Intelligence
TrackerRare+1.9% damage to Poisoned targets per 5 IntelligenceIncreased duration for Poisoning damage effects
TurfRare+1.9% damage to Close targets per 5 Strength10% Damage Reduction against Close enemies
VersatilityRare+30.0% bonus to Magic nodesIncreased damage for Non Basic and Non-Core Skills

Necromancer Glyphs and their bonuses

GlyphRarityBonus EffectsAdditional Bonuses
AbyssalRare+15.0% Non-physical damage (Paragon)+10% Non-Physical damage for you and your Minions
AdvantageMagic+1.1% damage to Crowd Controlled targets
AmplifyRare+30.0% bonus to all Magic nodes+10% increased damage to enemies affected by Curse Skills
Battle-hardenedMagic+0.7% increased damage while Fortified
Blood-drinkerRare+30.0% bonus to all Magic nodesBlood Orbs Fortify you for 7% of your Maximum Life
ControlRare+1.9% increased damage to Crowd Controlled targets+10% increased damage to Slowed or Chilled enemies, or +20% increased damage to Stunned or Frozen enemies
CorporealRare+15.0% bonus to Physical damage (Paragon)+10% increased Physical damage for you and your Minions
DarknessRare+1.9% increased Shadow damageEnemies deal 2% reduced damage for 5 seconds when hit by you or your Minions with Shadow damage
DeadriserRare+20.0% bonus to Minion damage (Paragon)Enemies take +1% increased damage from you and your Minions for 10 seconds when hit by your Minions
DominateRare+5.9% increased Overpower damageEnemies take increased damage from you and your Minions for 5 seconds when hit by your Overpower
EssenceRare+1.9% increased Critical Strike Damage to Core SkillsCritical Strikes deal 22% increased damage to enemies that are not Healthy
ExploitRare+0.9% increased damage to Vulnerable targetsDealing damage to a Vulnerable enemy increases your damage for 6 seconds, up to 10%
GolemRare+3.9% increased Golem damageGolems gain 25% increased Maximum Life
GravekeeperRare+25.0% bonus to all Rare nodes+2% increased damage for every Close Corpse
ImbiberRare+2.6% increased damage while Healthy+30% increased Potion Healing
MageRare+2.6% increased Skeleton Mage damageSkeletal Mages gain 25% increased Resistance to All Elements
OverwhelmMagic+2.2% increased Overpower Damage
RevengeRare+25.0% bonus to all Rare nodesThorns damage increases all damage taken by enemies from you and your Minions by 1%, up to 10%, for 10 seconds
ReanimatorMagic+0.5% increased Minion Damage
RuinMagic+0.5% increased Critical Strike Damage
SacrificialRare+30.0% bonus to all Magic nodes+10% increased damage while you have no active Minions
ScourgeRare+1.9% increased Shadow damage over time+10% increased damage to enemies affected by Shadow damage over time effects
SlayerMagic+1.1% increased damage to Elites
SubdueMagic+0.3% increased damage to Vulnerable targets
TerritorialRare+1.9% increased damage to Close targets+10% Damage Reduction against Close enemies
UndauntedRare+1.9% increased damage while FortifiedGain up to 10% Damage Reduction based on Fortify status
WarriorRare+3.9% increased Skeleton Warrior damageSkeletal Warriors gain 20% increased Armor
WisdomMagic+0.5% increased damage

Rouge Glyphs and their bonuses

GlyphRarityBonus EffectsAdditional Bonuses
AmbushRare+1.9% increased damage to Trap Skills+10% damage to trapped enemies
BaneRare+1.9% increased Poison damage10% chance for double damage from Poison effects
CannyRare+1.9% increased Non-physical damage+10% damage to enemies hit by Non-Physical damage
ChipRare+1.3% increased Physical damage+10% damage to enemies hit by Physical damage
CloserRare+1.3% increased damage to Cutthroat Skills-10% damage taken while wielding a Melee weapon
CombatRare+1.9% increased Critical Strike Damage to Core Skills+12% Energy cost restoration for critical strikes
ControlRare+2.9% increased damage to Crowd Controlled targets+10% damage to Slowed or Chilled enemies, or +20% damage to Stunned or Frozen enemies
DeviousRare+30.0% bonus to all Magic nodes+2% damage taken by Crowd Control-affected enemies for 20 seconds
DiminishRare+25.0% bonus to all Rare nodes-10% Physical damage taken from Vulnerable enemies
EfficacyRare+25.0% bonus to all Rare nodes+20% potency for Imbuement Skill effects
ExploitRare+0.9% increased damage to Vulnerable targets3-second Vulnerability effect upon damaging enemies (20-second cooldown)
FluidityRare+30.0% bonus to all Magic nodes+9% Energy Regeneration for 6 seconds after casting an Agility Skill
FrostfeederRare+1.9% increased damage to Chilled targets+20% Chill effect
ImpairmentMagic+1.1% increased damage to Crowd Controlled targets
InfusionRare+2.9% increased damage to Imbued Skills-0.5-second Cooldown reduction for another random Imbuement Skill upon casting an Imbuement Skill
PrideRare+15.0% bonus to Physical damage+13% increased Physical damage to Healthy and Injured enemies
RangerRare+1.3% increased damage to Marksman Skills-10% damage taken while wielding a Ranged weapon
RuinMagic+0.5% increased Critical Strike Damage
SkillMagic+0.5% increased damage
SlayerMagic+1.1% increased damage to Elites
SnareRare+2.6% increased damage to Trap Skills+25% radius for Non-Ultimate Trap Skills
SubdueMagic+0.3% increased damage to Vulnerable targets
TrackerRare+1.9% increased damage to Poisoned targets+33% longer duration for Poisoning effects
TurfRare+1.9% increased damage to Close targets (Rogue)-10% damage taken from Close enemies
VersatilityRare+30.0% bonus to all Magic nodes (Rogue)+15% damage for Core/Non-Core skills

Sorcerer Glyphs and their bonuses

GlyphRarityBonus EffectsAdditional Bonuses
AdeptRareCritical Strikes increase damage taken by the enemy by 2% for 10s, up to 12%+20% Mastery Skills area
AdvantageMagic+1.1% damage to Crowd Controlled targets/5 Willpower
ChargedRare+2.6% Crackling Energy damage/5 IntGain +5% damage for 5s when picking up Crackling Energy, up to +15%
ConjurerRare+2.6% Conjuration Skills damage/5 Int+20% Conjuration Skills duration
ControlRare+2.9% damage to Crowd Controlled targets/5 Dex+10% damage to Slowed/Chilled enemies or +20% damage to Stunned/Frozen enemies
DestructionRare+1.9% Critical Strike Damage to Core Skills/5 DexGain 13% Resistance to the element of each Skill equipped in Enchantment Slots
ElectrocuteRare+15.0% Lightning damage for Paragon nodes+5% increased chance to Critically Strike stunned/immobilized/frozen enemies with Lightning damage
ElementalistRare+15.0% Non-physical damage for Paragon nodesDealing Fire/Cold/Lightning damage to an enemy increases all damage dealt by 5% for 10s (1 Stack per element)
EnchanterRare+1.3% Non-physical damage/5 IntDealing damage to Vulnerable enemies increases your damage by 1% for 6s, up to 10%
ExploitRare+0.9% damage to Vulnerable targets/5 DexDealing damage to Vulnerable enemy increases your damage by 1% for 6s, up to 10%
FlamefeederRare+1.9% damage to Burning targets/5 Dex+10% increased direct damage to Burning enemies
FrostbiteRare+2.9% damage to Chilled targets/5 WillpowerEnemies deal 13% reduced damage to you for 5s after they are no longer Frozen
ImbiberRare+2.6% increased damage while Healthy/5 Willpower+30% increased Potion Healing
PyromaniacRare+15.0% Fire damage for Paragon nodesEach Pyromancy Skill cast or second channeling Incinerate increases your Fire damage by 2% for 6s, up to 10%
ReinforcedRare+50.0% Rare nodes bonus+10% Damage Reduction with active Barrier
RuinMagic+0.5% increased Critical Strike Damage/5 Dex–  
SlayerMagic+1.1% damage to Elites/5 Dex
SubdueMagic+0.3% damage to Vulnerable targets/5 Dex
TacticianRare+25.0% Rare nodes bonus+10% increased damage for 4s after casting a Defensive Skill
TerritorialRare+1.9% damage to Close targets/5 Dex+10% Damage Reduction against Close enemies
TorchRare+1.9% increased Burning damage/5 Willpower+2% increased damage per Nearby Burning enemy, up to 12%
UnleashRare+30.0% Magic nodes bonusAfter spending 50 Mana, +6.7% increased damage and +6.7% increased Mana Regeneration for 3s
WardingRare+25.0% Rare nodes bonusReduced damage taken based on remaining Mana, up to 13%
WinterRare+15.0% Cold damage for Paragon nodesChilling an enemy increases your Cold damage by 3% for 10s, up to 15%
WisdomMagic+0.5% increased damage per 5 Intelligence purchase

Related Topics
About the Author
Muaz Rauf