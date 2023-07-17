Diablo 4 Glyphs Guide: Bonuses, Upgrades

Paragon Glyphs is a gameplay mechanic that forms a major part of the endgame content of Diablo 4. You place them in their respective positions in every Paragon Board to obtain massive power spikes in return.

In summary, the bonuses you gain from Glyphs in Diablo 4 are far more powerful compared to the little stat increments you get from looting gear while beating the main campaign.

The best Glyphs can potentially make or break your character builds since they are all class-specific. Knowing about their rarities and all of the types you can level up in Diablo 4 is, hence, important.

Glyph rarities and how to get them

You unlock Glyphs alongside Paragon Boards after reaching level 50 and switching to World Tier 3 difficulty in Diablo 4. They come in two rarities: Magic (blue) and Rare (yellow) in the game.

You automatically start with all Magic Glyphs even if you are playing in World Tier 1 or 2. The Rare Glyphs, however, are only dropped by enemies and monsters as part of all endgame activities in World Tier 3 or higher.

There are obviously other differences between the two rarity types. Magic Glyphs provide a single bonus to improve your base character stats or resistance after being put in a Paragon Board. They also start with a radius of 2 which can be increased to 3 after leveling them up to level 4.

Rare Glyphs, on the other hand, start with a radius of 3 that can be improved to 4 after hitting level 15 in Diablo 4. They give two bonuses that vastly improve your character builds provided that their radius requirements are fulfilled.

How to use Paragon Glyphs in Diablo 4

Each Glyph grants a special bonus once placed on designated locations in your character’s Paragon Board. The effectiveness of a Glyph depends on the number of tiles it influences on the Paragon Boards.

Hence each Glyph needs to be placed strategically. Already placed Glyphs can be replaced by their better alternatives without any cost in Diablo 4.

To increase the area of influence of a Glyph, you need to level it up by completing nightmare dungeons. Each preceding level for a Glyph requires more XP to complete. The starting area of a Glyph depends on its rarity and can be increased by one.

List of all Paragon Glyphs in Diablo 4

Following is the list of all the Paragon Glyphs sorted by classes currently available in Diablo 4.

Barbarian Glyphs and their bonuses

Glyph Rarity Bonus Effects Additional Bonuses Advantage Magic +1.1% damage to Crowd Controlled targets – Ambidextrous Rare +25.0% bonus to Magic nodes +8% damage with One-Handed Weapons Battle-hardened Magic +0.7% damage while Fortified – Bloodfeeder Rare +1.9% damage to Bleeding targets +5% Critical Strike Chance against Bleeding enemies Brawl Rare +11.0% bonus to Physical damage and damage reduction in Paragon nodes +18% damage with Brawling Skills Cleaver Rare +1.3% damage with Axes +12% Critical Strike Damage with Axes Crusher Rare +1.3% damage with Maces +30% Overpower damage with Maces Disembowel Rare +1.9% Bleeding damage 10% chance to reduce Cooldowns by 1s on killing a Bleeding enemy Dominate Rare +5.9% Overpower damage Next attack Overpowers after 30s of no Overpower Executioner Rare +1.3% damage with Polearms +10% damage to Healthy or Injured enemies Exploit Rare +0.9% damage to Vulnerable targets Enemies damaged by you become Vulnerable for 3s. Cooldown: 20s per enemy Imbiber Rare +2.6% damage while Healthy +30% Potion Healing Ire Rare +1.3% damage while Berserking 10% damage reduction from Elites while Berserking Marshal Rare +25.0% bonus to Magic nodes Cooldown reduction for other Shout Skills after casting one Might Rare +25.0% bonus to Magic nodes +8% damage while wielding Two-Handed weapons Mortal Draw Rare +2.6% damage with weapon swaps 18% chance for weapon swap skills to Critically Strike Overwhelm Magic +2.2% Overpower Damage – Power Magic +0.5% damage – Revenge Rare +20.0% bonus to Rare nodes Increased damage taken by enemy when dealing Thorns damage (up to 8%) Ruin Magic +0.5% Critical Strike Damage – Seething Rare +1.3% damage with Swords Gain 3 Fury on killing an enemy with a Sword Slayer Magic +1.1% damage to Elites – Subdue (Barbarian) Magic +0.3% damage to Vulnerable targets – Territorial (Barbarian) Rare +1.9% damage to Close targets +10% damage to close enemies Undaunted (Barbarian) Rare +1.9% damage while Fortified Up to 10% Damage Reduction based on Fortify Weapon Master Rare +11.0% bonus to Physical damage and damage reduction in Paragon nodes Cooldown reduction on hitting with Weapon Mastery Skills Wrath Rare +1.4% Critical Strike Damage Skills that Critically Strike generate 5 Fury

Druid Glyphs and their bonuses

Glyph Rarity Bonus Effects Additional Bonuses Ambush Rare 10% chance to double Poisoning damage over the duration +10% damage to enemies affected by Trap Skills Bane Rare +1.9% Poison damage per 5 Strength 10% chance to double Poisoning damage over duration Canny Rare +1.9% Non-physical damage per 5 Intelligence Increases Non-physical damage an enemy takes from you Chip Rare +1.3% Physical damage per 5 Dexterity Increases the damage an enemy takes from you Closer Rare +1.3% damage to Cutthroat Skills per 5 Dexterity 10% reduced damage while wielding a Melee weapon Combat Rare +1.9% Critical Strike Damage to Core Skills per 5 Intelligence Skills that Critically Strike restore 12% of their Energy cost Control Rare +2.9% damage to Crowd Controlled targets per 5 Intelligence Increased damage to Slowed, Chilled, Stunned, or Frozen enemies Devious Rare +30.0% bonus to Magic nodes Increased damage to enemies affected by Crowd Control effects Diminish Rare +25.0% bonus to Rare nodes 10% reduced Physical damage from Vulnerable enemies Efficacy Rare +25.0% bonus to Rare nodes Increased damage for Non-Basic and Non-Core Skills Exploit Rare +0.9% damage to Vulnerable targets per 5 Strength Damaged enemies become Vulnerable for 3 seconds Fluidity Rare +30.0% bonus to Magic nodes Increased Energy Regeneration after casting an Agility Skill Frostfeeder Rare +1.9% damage to Chilled targets per 5 Dexterity Increased Chill effect Impairment Magic +1.1% damage to Crowd Controlled targets per 5 Strength – Infusion Rare +2.9% damage to Imbued Skills per 5 Intelligence Reduces Cooldown of another random Imbuement Skill Pride Rare +15.0% bonus to Physical damage and damage reduction of Paragon nodes within range +13% Physical damage to Healthy and Injured enemies Ranger Rare +1.3% damage to Marksman Skills per 5 Dexterity 10% reduced damage while wielding a Ranged weapon Ruin Magic +0.5% increased Critical Strike Damage per 5 Intelligence – Skill Magic +0.5% increased damage per 5 Dexterity – Slayer Magic +1.1% damage to Elites per 5 Intelligence – Snare Rare +2.6% damage to Trap Skills per 5 Intelligence Increased radius for Non-Ultimate Trap Skills Subdue Magic +0.3% increased damage to Vulnerable targets per 5 Intelligence – Tracker Rare +1.9% damage to Poisoned targets per 5 Intelligence Increased duration for Poisoning damage effects Turf Rare +1.9% damage to Close targets per 5 Strength 10% Damage Reduction against Close enemies Versatility Rare +30.0% bonus to Magic nodes Increased damage for Non Basic and Non-Core Skills

Necromancer Glyphs and their bonuses

Glyph Rarity Bonus Effects Additional Bonuses Abyssal Rare +15.0% Non-physical damage (Paragon) +10% Non-Physical damage for you and your Minions Advantage Magic +1.1% damage to Crowd Controlled targets – Amplify Rare +30.0% bonus to all Magic nodes +10% increased damage to enemies affected by Curse Skills Battle-hardened Magic +0.7% increased damage while Fortified – Blood-drinker Rare +30.0% bonus to all Magic nodes Blood Orbs Fortify you for 7% of your Maximum Life Control Rare +1.9% increased damage to Crowd Controlled targets +10% increased damage to Slowed or Chilled enemies, or +20% increased damage to Stunned or Frozen enemies Corporeal Rare +15.0% bonus to Physical damage (Paragon) +10% increased Physical damage for you and your Minions Darkness Rare +1.9% increased Shadow damage Enemies deal 2% reduced damage for 5 seconds when hit by you or your Minions with Shadow damage Deadriser Rare +20.0% bonus to Minion damage (Paragon) Enemies take +1% increased damage from you and your Minions for 10 seconds when hit by your Minions Dominate Rare +5.9% increased Overpower damage Enemies take increased damage from you and your Minions for 5 seconds when hit by your Overpower Essence Rare +1.9% increased Critical Strike Damage to Core Skills Critical Strikes deal 22% increased damage to enemies that are not Healthy Exploit Rare +0.9% increased damage to Vulnerable targets Dealing damage to a Vulnerable enemy increases your damage for 6 seconds, up to 10% Golem Rare +3.9% increased Golem damage Golems gain 25% increased Maximum Life Gravekeeper Rare +25.0% bonus to all Rare nodes +2% increased damage for every Close Corpse Imbiber Rare +2.6% increased damage while Healthy +30% increased Potion Healing Mage Rare +2.6% increased Skeleton Mage damage Skeletal Mages gain 25% increased Resistance to All Elements Overwhelm Magic +2.2% increased Overpower Damage – Revenge Rare +25.0% bonus to all Rare nodes Thorns damage increases all damage taken by enemies from you and your Minions by 1%, up to 10%, for 10 seconds Reanimator Magic +0.5% increased Minion Damage – Ruin Magic +0.5% increased Critical Strike Damage – Sacrificial Rare +30.0% bonus to all Magic nodes +10% increased damage while you have no active Minions Scourge Rare +1.9% increased Shadow damage over time +10% increased damage to enemies affected by Shadow damage over time effects Slayer Magic +1.1% increased damage to Elites – Subdue Magic +0.3% increased damage to Vulnerable targets – Territorial Rare +1.9% increased damage to Close targets +10% Damage Reduction against Close enemies Undaunted Rare +1.9% increased damage while Fortified Gain up to 10% Damage Reduction based on Fortify status Warrior Rare +3.9% increased Skeleton Warrior damage Skeletal Warriors gain 20% increased Armor Wisdom Magic +0.5% increased damage –

Rouge Glyphs and their bonuses

Glyph Rarity Bonus Effects Additional Bonuses Ambush Rare +1.9% increased damage to Trap Skills +10% damage to trapped enemies Bane Rare +1.9% increased Poison damage 10% chance for double damage from Poison effects Canny Rare +1.9% increased Non-physical damage +10% damage to enemies hit by Non-Physical damage Chip Rare +1.3% increased Physical damage +10% damage to enemies hit by Physical damage Closer Rare +1.3% increased damage to Cutthroat Skills -10% damage taken while wielding a Melee weapon Combat Rare +1.9% increased Critical Strike Damage to Core Skills +12% Energy cost restoration for critical strikes Control Rare +2.9% increased damage to Crowd Controlled targets +10% damage to Slowed or Chilled enemies, or +20% damage to Stunned or Frozen enemies Devious Rare +30.0% bonus to all Magic nodes +2% damage taken by Crowd Control-affected enemies for 20 seconds Diminish Rare +25.0% bonus to all Rare nodes -10% Physical damage taken from Vulnerable enemies Efficacy Rare +25.0% bonus to all Rare nodes +20% potency for Imbuement Skill effects Exploit Rare +0.9% increased damage to Vulnerable targets 3-second Vulnerability effect upon damaging enemies (20-second cooldown) Fluidity Rare +30.0% bonus to all Magic nodes +9% Energy Regeneration for 6 seconds after casting an Agility Skill Frostfeeder Rare +1.9% increased damage to Chilled targets +20% Chill effect Impairment Magic +1.1% increased damage to Crowd Controlled targets – Infusion Rare +2.9% increased damage to Imbued Skills -0.5-second Cooldown reduction for another random Imbuement Skill upon casting an Imbuement Skill Pride Rare +15.0% bonus to Physical damage +13% increased Physical damage to Healthy and Injured enemies Ranger Rare +1.3% increased damage to Marksman Skills -10% damage taken while wielding a Ranged weapon Ruin Magic +0.5% increased Critical Strike Damage – Skill Magic +0.5% increased damage – Slayer Magic +1.1% increased damage to Elites – Snare Rare +2.6% increased damage to Trap Skills +25% radius for Non-Ultimate Trap Skills Subdue Magic +0.3% increased damage to Vulnerable targets – Tracker Rare +1.9% increased damage to Poisoned targets +33% longer duration for Poisoning effects Turf Rare +1.9% increased damage to Close targets (Rogue) -10% damage taken from Close enemies Versatility Rare +30.0% bonus to all Magic nodes (Rogue) +15% damage for Core/Non-Core skills

Sorcerer Glyphs and their bonuses