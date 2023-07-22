Diablo 4 Elixir Guide: Crafting Recipes, Cost, Effects

Elixirs are used in Diablo 4 as consumable items that provide a host of different useful buffs. These can be used to enhance your damage against an enemy type, enhance armor, and critical chance, among others. You’ll be able to enjoy these buffs for up to 30 minutes in real-time.

At a time, only one elixir can be applied to the character. You can craft elixirs at the Alchemist in different town hubs and you can also get them as loot from events such as Helltides.

This article has covered all of the Elixirs in Diablo 4 for your ease. You will get to know how to unlock Alchemist, how to craft elixirs, their requirements, and their effects.

How to unlock the Alchemist

Alchemists are vendors located in different town hubs that help you to upgrade your potions, craft elixirs, improve materials, and more. Once you are level 10, you will get the Priority Quest which will give you the facility to make elixirs. Make your way to Kyovashad to interact with the alchemist.

Complete the quest and you will gain access to the Alchemist’s services.

How to craft all Elixirs in Diablo 4

To craft elixirs, you need to make your way to any town hub and find the alchemist there. Access their menu and select the elixirs tab. From here, select the elixir you want to craft and select the option to create them. You’ll need to ensure that you have the required ingredients before you do so.

You can find the ingredients all over the map. These can be harvested from plants, found as loot in high-level chests, from elite monsters, bosses, etc.

Elixir Name Tier Level Requirement Crafting Recipe Effects Acrobatics Elixir Weak 35 Angelbreath x1, Gallowvine x15, 1,000 Gold Reduces the cooldown of your Evade by 8% and increases Experience by 5% for 30 minutes. Acrobatics Elixir Normal 65 Angelbreath x5, Crushed Beast Bones x5, Demon’s Heart x3, Gallowvine x15, 1,500 Gold Reduces the cooldown of your Evade by 8% and increases Experience by 5% for 30 minutes. Acrobatics Elixir Strong 75 Angelbreath x7, Crushed Beast Bones x7, Demon’s Heart x5, Gallowvine x15, 2,000 Gold Reduces the cooldown of your Evade by 14% and increases Experience by 5% for 30 minutes. Acrobatics Elixir Potent 85 Angelbreath x8, Crushed Beast Bones x8, Demon’s Heart x8, Fiend Rose x2, Gallowvine x15, 2,500 Gold Reduces the cooldown of your Evade by 17% and increases Experience by 5% for 30 minutes. Acrobatics Elixir Heady 100 Angelbreath x10, Crushed Beast Bones x10, Demon’s Heart x10, Fiend Rose x5, Gallowvine x15, 3,000 Gold Reduces the cooldown of your Evade by 20% and increases Experience by 5% for 30 minutes. Assault Elixir Weak 20 Gallowvine x12, Lifesbane x6, 1,000 Gold Increases Attack Speed by 7% and Experience by 5% for 30 minutes. Assault Elixir Normal 50 Crushed Beast Bones x4, Gallowvine x14, Lifesbane x7, Paletongue x4, 1,500 Gold Increases Attack Speed by 10% and Experience by 5% for 30 minutes. Assault Elixir Strong 65 Gallowvine x15, Lifesbane x8, Crushed Beast, Bones x7, Paletongue x5, 2,000 Gold Increases Attack Speed by 13% and Experience by 5% for 30 minutes. Assault Elixir Potent 80 Angelbreath x5, Crushed Beast Bones x8, Gallowvine x15, Lifesbane x10, Paletongue x8, 2,500 Gold Increases Attack Speed by 16% and Experience by 5% for 30 minutes. Assault Elixir Heady 95 Angelbreath x5, Crushed Beast Bones x10, Gallowvine x15, Lifesbane x10, Paletongue x10, 3,000 Gold Increases Attack Speed by 20% and Experience by 5% for 30 minutes. Crushing Elixir Weak 25 Gallowvine x12, Howler Moss x4, 1,000 Gold Increases Overpower damage by 20% and Experience by 5% for 30 minutes. Crushing Elixir Normal 55 Gallowvine x15 ,Howler Moss x8, Paletongue x5, 1,500 Gold Increases Overpower damage by 30% and Experience by 5% for 30 minutes. Crushing Elixir Strong 65 Gallowvine x15, Howler Moss x10, Paletongue x10, 2,000 Gold Increases Overpower damage by 40% and Experience by 5% for 30 minutes. Crushing Elixir Potent 80 Gallowvine x15, Howler Moss x10, Paletongue x10, Angelbreath x5, 2,500 Gold Increases Overpower damage by 50% and Experience by 5% for 30 minutes. Crushing Elixir Heady 95 Angelbreath x10, Fiend Rose x5, Gallowvine x15, Howler Moss x10, Paletongue x10, 3,000 Gold Increases Overpower damage by 60% and Experience by 5% for 30 minutes. Curative Elixir Normal 35 4x Angelbreath, 4x Blightshade, 4x Crushed Beast Bones, 15x Gallowvine, 1,000 Gold // Unlocked from the Pinch of Poison side quest Makes you Unstoppable for 1 second, increases resistance to poisons and other negative effects by 50%, and increases Experience by 5% for 30 minutes. Elixir of Beast-Slaying Normal 36 Angelbreath x1, Biteberry x5, Crushed Beast Bones x3, Gallowvine x15, Howler Moss x10, 1,000 Gold Increases damage against Spiders, Wildlife, Maggots, Snakes, and Werewolves by 20% and Experience gained by 5% for 30 minutes. Elixir of Cold Resistance Weak 15 Gallowvine x10, Biteberry x6, 1,000 Gold Increases Cold Resist by 15% and Experience by 5% for 30 minutes. Elixir of Cold Resistance Normal 45 Increases damage against Cannibals, Bandits, Knights Penitents, and Cultists by 20% and Experience gained by 5% for 30 minutes. Increases Cold Resist by 20% and Experience by 5% for 30 minutes. Elixir of Cold Resistance Strong 60 Biteberry x8, Gallowvine x12, Paletongue x8, 2,000 Gold Increases Cold Resist by 25% and Experience by 5% for 30 minutes. Elixir of Cold Resistance Potent 75 Gallowvine x15, Biteberry x10, Paletongue x10, Angelbreath x5, 2,500 Gold Increases Cold Resist by 32% and Experience by 5% for 30 minutes. Elixir of Cold Resistance Heady 90 Gallowvine x15, Biteberry x10, Paletongue x10, Angelbreath x10, Fiend Rose x5, 3,000 Gold Increases Cold Resist by 40% and Experience by 5% for 30 minutes. Elixir of Combatant Fortune Normal 36 Dropped Randomly Increases Lucky Hit Chance by 30% and Experience gained by 5% for 30 minutes. Elixir of Cruelty Normal 36 Dropped Randomly Increases critical strike chance by 15% and Experience gained by 5% for 30 minutes. Elixir of Demon-Slaying Normal 36 Angelbreath x1, Blightshade x5, Demon’s Heart x3, Gallowvine x15, Reddamine x10, 1,000 Gold Increases damage against Goatmen, Fallen, Flies, and Demons by 20% and Experience gained by 5% for 30 minutes. Elixir of Fire Resistance Weak 15 Gallowvine x10, Lifesbane x6, 1,000 Gold Increases Fire Resist by 15% and Experience by 5% for 30 minutes. Elixir of Fire Resistance Normal 45 Demon’s Heart x5, Gallowvine x11, Lifesbane x7, 1,500 Gold Increases Fire Resist by 20% and Experience by 5% for 30 minutes. Elixir of Fire Resistance Strong 60 Demon’s Heart x8, Gallowvine x12, Lifesbane x8, 2,000 Gold Increases Fire Resist by 25% and Experience by 5% for 30 minutes. Elixir of Fire Resistance Potent 75 Angelbreath x5, Demon’s Heart x10, Gallowvine x15, Lifesbane x10, 2,500 Gold Increases Fire Resist by 32% and Experience by 5% for 30 minutes. Elixir of Fire Resistance Heady 90 Angelbreath x10, Demon’s Heart x10, Fiend, Rose x5, Gallowvine x15, Lifesbane x10, Demon’s Heart x10, 3,000 Gold Increases Fire Resist by 40% and Experience by 5% for 30 minutes. Elixir of Fortitude Normal 36 Dropped Randomly Increases Maximum Life by 30% and Experience gained by 5% for 30 minutes. Elixir of Lightning Resistance Weak 15 Gallowvine x10, Reddamine x6, 1,000 Gold Increases Lightning Resist by 15% and Experience by 5% for 30 minutes. Elixir of Lightning Resistance Normal 45 Gallowvine x11, Reddamine x7, Crushed Beast Bones x5, 1,500 Gold Increases Lightning Resist by 20% and Experience by 5% for 30 minutes. Elixir of Lightning Resistance Strong 69 Crushed Beast Bones x8, Gallowvine x12, Reddamine x8, 2,000 Gold Increases Lightning Resist by 25% and Experience by 5% for 30 minutes. Elixir of Lightning Resistance Potent 75 Angelbreath x5, Crushed Beast Bones x10, Gallowvine x15, Reddamine x10 ,2,500 Gold Increases Lightning Resist by 32% and Experience by 5% for 30 minutes. Elixir of Lightning Resistance Heady 90 Angelbreath x10, Crushed Beast Bones x10, Fiend Rose x5,Gallowvine x15, Reddamine x10, 3,000 Gold Increases Lightning Resist by 40% and Experience by 5% for 30 minutes. Elixir of Magic Resist Normal 36 Dropped Randomly Increases Magical Resistances by 20% and Experience gained by 5% for 30 minutes. Elixir of Man-Slaying Normal 36 Angelbreath x1, Gallowvine x15, Lifesbane x5, Paletongue x3, Reddamine x10, Gold 1,000 Increases damage against Cannibals, Bandits, Knights Penitent, and Cultists by 20% and Experience gained by 5% for 30 minutes. Elixir of Poison Resistance Weak 15 Gallowvine x10, Howler Moss x6, 1,000 Gold Increases Poison Resist by 15% and Experience by 5% for 30 minutes. Elixir of Poison Resistance Normal 45 Crushed Beast Bones x5, Gallowvine x11, Howler Moss x7, 1,500 Gold Increases Poison Resist by 20% and Experience by 5% for 30 minutes. Elixir of Poison Resistance Strong 60 Crushed Beast Bones x8, Gallowvine x12, Howler Moss x8, 2,000 Gold Increases Poison Resist by 25% and Experience by 5% for 30 minutes. Elixir of Poison Resistance Potent 75 Angelbreath x5, Crushed Beast Bones x10, Gallowvine x15, Howler Moss x10, 2,500 Gold Increases Poison Resist by 32% and Experience by 5% for 30 minutes. Elixir of Poison Resistance Heady 90 Angelbreath x10, Crushed Beast Bones, x10, Fiend Rose x5, Gallowvine x15, Howler Moss x10, 3,000 Gold Increases Poison Resist by 40% and Experience by 5% for 30 minutes. Elixir of Resourcefulness Normal 36 Dropped Randomly Increases maximum Resource by 50 and Experience gained by 5% for 30 minutes. Elixir of Savagery Normal 36 Dropped from Helltide chests Increases critical strike damage by 25% and Experience gained by 5% for 30 minutes. Elixir of Shadow Resistance Weak 15 Gallowvine x10, Blightshade x6, 1,000 Gold Increases Shadow Resist by 15% and Experience by 5% for 30 minutes. Elixir of Shadow Resistance Normal 45 Blightshade x7, Gallowvine x11, Grave Dust x5, 1,500 Gold Increases Shadow Resist by 20% and Experience by 5% for 30 minutes. Elixir of Shadow Resistance Strong 60 Blightshade x8, Gallowvine x12, Grave Dust x8, 2,000 Gold Increases Shadow Resist by 25% and Experience by 5% for 30 minutes. Elixir of Shadow Resistance Potent 75 Angelbreath x5, Blightshade x10, Gallowvine x15, Grave Dust x10, 2,500 Gold Increases Shadow Resist by 32% and Experience by 5% for 30 minutes. Elixir of Shadow Resistance Heady 90 Angelbreath x10, Blightshade x10, Gallowvine x15, Grave Dust x10, Fiend Rose x5, 3,000 Gold Increases Shadow Resist by 40% and Experience by 5% for 30 minutes. Elixir of Undead-Slaying Normal 36 Angelbreath x1, Gallowvine x15, Blightshade x10, Grave Dust x3, Lifesbane x5, 1,000 Gold Increases damage against Vampires, Skeletons, Zombies, Ghosts, and Drowned by 20% and Experience gained by 5% for 30 minutes. Expertise Elixir Normal 36 Dropped Randomly Reduces resource costs by 20% and increases Experience gained by 5% for 30 minutes. Iron Barb Elixir Weak 5 Biteberry x5, Gallowvine x5, 1,000 Gold Increases Armor by 100, Thorns by 50, and Experience by 5% for 30 minutes. Iron Barb Elixir Normal 35 Biteberry x6, Gallowvine x10, 1,500 Gold Increases Armor by 200, Thorns by 100, and Experience by 5% for 30 minutes. Iron Barb Elixir Strong 50 Biteberry x8, Crushed Beast Bones x8, Gallowvine x15, 2,000 Gold Increases Armor by 300, Thorns by 150, and Experience by 5% for 30 minutes Iron Barb Elixir Potent 65 Angelbreath x5, Allowvine x15, Biteberry x10, Crushed Beast Bones x10, 2,500 Gold Increases Armor by 400, Thorns by 200, and Experience by 5% for 30 minutes. Iron Barb Elixir Heady 80 Angelbreath x10, Biteberry x10, Fiend Rose x5, Gallowvine x15, Crushed Beast Bones x10, 3,000 Gold Increases Armor by 500, Thorns by 250, and Experience by 5% for 30 minutes. Iron Skin Elixir Normal 36 Randomly Dropped Increases Armor by 900 and Experience gained by 5% for 30 minutes. Precision Elixir Weak 30 Blightshade x5, Gallowvine x15, 1,000 Gold Increases Critical Strike Chance by 2%, Critical Strike Damage by 15%, and Experience by 5% for 30 minutes. Precision Elixir Normal 60 Blightshade x9, Gallowvine x15, Grave Dust x3, Paletongue x6, 1,500 Gold Increases Critical Strike Chance by 3%, Critical Strike Damage by 20%, and Experience by 5% for 30 minutes. Precision Elixir Strong 70 Blightshade x10, Gallowvine x15, Grave Dust x5, Paletongue x8, 2,000 Gold Increases Critical Strike Chance by 4%, Critical Strike Damage by 25%, and Experience by 5% for 30 minutes. Precision Elixir Potent 80 Angelbreath x5, Blightshade x10, Gallowvine x15, Grave Dust x7, Paletongue x10, 2,500 Gold Increases Critical Strike Chance by 5%, Critical Strike Damage by 30%, and Experience by 5% for 30 minutes. Precision Elixir Heady 95 Angelbreath x10, Blightshade x10, Fiend Rose x5, Gallowvine x15, Grave Dust x10, Paletongue x10, 3,000 Gold Increases Critical Strike Chance by 6%, Critical Strike Damage by 35%, and Experience by 5% for 30 minutes. Third Eye Elixir Weak 10 Gallowvine x8, Howler Moss x5, 1,000 Gold Increases Dodge by 4% and Experience by 5% for 30 minutes. Third Eye Elixir Normal 40 Crushed Beast Bones x6, Gallowvine x10, Howler Moss x8, 1,500 Gold Increases Dodge by 6% and Experience by 5% for 30 minutes. Third Eye Elixir Strong 55 Crushed Beast Bones x8, Gallowvine x12, Howler Moss x10, 2,000 Gold Increases Dodge by 7% and Experience by 5% for 30 minutes. Third Eye Elixir Potent 70 Angelbreath x5, Crushed Beast Bones x10, Gallowvine x15, Howler Moss x10, 2,500 Gold Increases Dodge by 8% and Experience by 5% for 30 minutes. Third Eye Elixir Heady 85 Angelbreath x10, Crushed Beast Bones x10,Fiend Rose x5, Gallowvine x15, Howler Moss x10, 3,000 Gold Increases Dodge by 10% and Experience by 5% for 30 minutes. Vampirism Elixir Weak 40 Dropped from Helltide Chests. Heals you for 0.4% of your Max Health when dealing direct damage and increases Experience by 5% for 30 minutes. Vampirism Elixir Normal 70 Dropped from Helltide Chests. Heals you for 0.8% of your Max Health when dealing direct damage and increases Experience by 5% for 30 minutes. Vampirism Elixir Strong 75 Dropped from Helltide Chests. Heals you for 1% of your Max Health when dealing direct damage and increases Experience by 5% for 30 minutes. Vampirism Elixir Potent 85 Dropped from Helltide Chests. Heals you for 1.2% of your Max Health when dealing direct damage and increases Experience by 5% for 30 minutes. Vampirism Elixir Heady 100 Dropped from Helltide Chests. Heals you for 2% of your Max Health when dealing direct damage and increases Experience by 5% for 30 minutes.

How to get the Elixir of Death Evasion in Diablo 4

Elixir of Death Evasion is a potion that is exclusive to the hardcore difficulty in Diablo 4. Once you play in this mode, you will get loot in which you will find the recipe to make the Elixir of Death Evasion.

This elixir gives you the ability to prevent death once. It also grants you immunity for 2 seconds. As this happens once, you will not be able to utilize it again for the next 5 minutes. This will be a normal-tier elixir.

To craft the Elixir of Death Evasion, you will need 1000 Gold, Crushed Beast Bones x 4, Grave Dust x 4, Paletongue x 4, Demon’s Heart x 4, and Angelbreath x 1.