Diablo 4 Pulverize Werebear Druid Build Guide

You can smash your enemies just the way Hulk does by using the Diablo 4 Pulverize Werebear Druid build. With this Druid build, you will not compromise on your AOE damage in Diablo IV.

This Druid build is one of the most popular, as you can easily craft and use it to enjoy the highest DPS in the game.

Our primary purpose is to provide you with enough AOE power that one single smash into the ground can take down even the deadliest of enemies.

With this build, we are not going to comprise our defenses as well. It means you will be able to deal substantial damage for a more extended period.

No one can bring you down if you use your skills correctly, and before the usage, we need to understand which essential skills are required for the Pulverize Druid build in Diablo 4.

Pulverize Werebear Druid skills and unlock order

Below are the main skills that you will be using in your D4 Pulversize Werebear Druid build. Keep in mind that you should take the time out to read your Druid skill tree for a fair understanding of what each skill does.

Earth Spike (basic skill)

Pulverize (core skill)

Earthen Bulwark (defensive skill)

Debilitating Roar (defensive skill)

Trample (wrath skill)

Grizzly Rage (ultimate skill)

After knowing which skills to unlock, let us take you over the order in which you should unlock them. Moreover, you must follow the given order to upgrade them as you level up your Druid in Diablo 4.

Follow the table given below to understand the order in which you should unlock skills and their upgrades.

Unlock Order Skill (Rank) 1 Earth Spike 2 Enhanced Earth Spike 3 Pulverize 4 Enhanced Pulverize 5 Primal Pulverize 6 Heard of the Wild 7 Wild Impulses 8 Earthen Bulwark 9 Enhanced Earthen Bulwark 10 Trample 11 Enhanced Trample 12 Wild Impulses (Rank 2) 13 Wild Impulses (Rank 3) 14 Preserving Earthen Bulwark 15 Debilitating Roar 16 Enhanced Debilitating Roar 17 Abundance 18 Abundance (Rank 2) 19 Predatory Instinct 20 Predatory Instinct (Rank 2) 21 Abundance (Rank 3) 22 Predatory Instinct (Rank 3) 23 Enhanced Debilitating Roar 24 Iron Fur 25 Grizzly Rage 26 Prime Grizzly Rage

You need to assign the skill points according to the table and use the remaining points in whatever manner you feel is best. We suggest maxing out Iron Fure and Crushing Earth before other skills.

These skills boost damage reduction while in Werebear form and improve your damage output against stunned, slowed, or immobilized enemies.

Druid Spirit Boons

Druid Spirit Boons are class-exclusive specializations. You need to choose the right Spirit Boons here to make your Pulversize Druid build work in Diablo 4.

Avian Wrath: Improve your critical strike damage by 30 percent. Calamity: Your ultimate skill duration increases by 25 percent. Calm Before the Storm: The nature skill has a 10 percent chance of reducing your ultimate skill cooldown by 25 percent. Gift of the Stag: Provides you a 10 percent boost in your maximum sprint Swooping Attacks: You will receive a 10 percent increase in your attack speed

So unlock the Boons using the sequence mentioned above and enjoy all the boosts during the battle.

Pulverize Werebear Druid playstyle and skill rotation

Our playstyle in this Druid build is going to rely on the massive AoE damage that we can generate using the Shockwave Aspect. You can make use of the Earth Spike and even play this build from a long range.

This build is exceptionally tanky due to having few defensive skills, and you can use different fortify sources with the Enhanced Debilitating Roar and Safeguard to strengthen yourself during combat.

Damage rotation

You are required to use your skills differently according to the situation to get the best out of this build in Diablo 4.

If you are up against the most formidable enemies like bosses or elites, then use the Grizzly Rage, as you can combine it with the Calm Before the Storm boon to reduce its cooldown. This will ensure that you are dealing maximum damage to the enemies.

Use the Debilitating Roar and Earthen Bulwark to block the attacks of enemies that can quickly drain your health. These skills help you use the barriers and provide you with the required crowd control in the battle.

You have to spam your Pulverize skill after getting into a proper position so you can hit multiple enemies, and if you are running out of spirits, use Earth Spike as much as possible. With this ability, you can generate resources and proc that will help you during the combat.

Gear, Gems, and Stats

Your main Diablo 4 stat priority is going to be Willpower, not strength for power or dexterity for critical damage or intelligence for elemental damage boosts.

Willpower Dexterity Intelligence Strength

Willpower plays a substantial role in our Druid build as it improves your skill damage, making your skills much more deadly. On the other hand, you can utilize the critical strike chance created through Dexterity to inflict massive damage on the enemies.

Intelligence is great for restoring your resources and increasing the generation rate. Lastly, strength provides you with armor that we already have due to our defensive skill sets.

Now you can select the gems according to your desire, but most of the time, it remains the same for the builds of the same class in Diablo 4.

Weapons: Sapphire to improve critical strike damage against the crowd controls enemies

Sapphire to improve critical strike damage against the crowd controls enemies Armor: Sapphire for further damage reduction during the fortified state.

Sapphire for further damage reduction during the fortified state. Jewelry: Skull for more armor, making you ab undying machine.

Lastly, you need to find gear affixes that boost your stats and provide useful benefits such as

DPS value

Maximum Spirit

Damage Reduction while Fortified

Ranks of Pulverize

Spirit Cost Reduction

Critical Strike Damage with Earth Skills

Paragon Boards

You can unlock the Paragon Boards after reaching level 50 in Diablo 4. Your character becomes very powerful after utilizing the bonuses from these boards.

Moreover, the Glyph Sockets can even amplify the already boosted stats meaning you will be unstoppable during combat, but for that, you need to meet specific requirements.

For this D4 Pulverize Werebear build, we are going with the following Glyphs

Werebear

Exploit

Spirit

The usage of these will increase your damage output while in the state of Werebear, and you will deal extra damage to vulnerable enemies.

Moreover, your core skill damage output will improve significantly, and you’ll be able to land critical strike damage with it.

Unique Items

When it comes to choosing the best Druid Unique Items for this build in Diablo 4, you should consider Vasily’s Prayer to convert all of your earth-based skills to werebear.

In other words, your basic Earth Spike skill can be used during Grizzly Rage. This certainly sounds fun, and the double damage to your enemies will leave them dead.

You can also go with the Insatiable Fury and Temerity uniques for your Pulverize Werebear Druid build in Diablo 4.

Legendary Aspects

The aspects are crucial in every build, so selecting the right one is always important to bring out the most desired outcome. You can get these aspects by clearing dungeons or extracting through the Occultist.

Shockwave Aspect: Using your core Pulverize skill creates a shockwave that hits all enemies in a straight line.

Using your core Pulverize skill creates a shockwave that hits all enemies in a straight line. Aspect of Retaliation: It increases the damage of your core skill based on the amount of Fortify you currently have.

It increases the damage of your core skill based on the amount of Fortify you currently have. Ballistic Aspect: Your earth skills get upgraded by two if you have Fortify

Your earth skills get upgraded by two if you have Fortify Aspect of Might: Your basic skill improves the damage reduction by 20 percent

Your basic skill improves the damage reduction by 20 percent Aspect of Quicksand: Your earth skills (the ones that do damage) slow down enemies by 50 percent, allowing you to relocate.

Your earth skills (the ones that do damage) slow down enemies by 50 percent, allowing you to relocate. Aspect of the Rampaging Werebeast: Your Grizzling Rage duration increases for a certain period.

Elixirs and Potions

You must improve your potion capacity by taking on the Renown tasks around the map. More potions help you survive even the toughest of combats. Moreover, you can upgrade your healing potion to level 45 and focus on other things.

In the case of Elixirs, you need to visit the alchemists found in almost every main town. You need to craft the precision elixir to get the best critical strike damage and chance.