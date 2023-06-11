Diablo 4 The Onyx Watchtower Stronghold Walkthrough

The Onyx Watchtower is a level 33 stronghold located in the Dry Steppes region of Diablo 4. It is an abandoned check post that has been overtaken by a lot of hostile bandits.

You will not only have to clear out all of the bandits but also their leader, Captain Ezmin, who can prove to be a tough mini-boss to beat since he has an insane amount of evasion.

Completing the Onyx Watchtower will net you 120 Renown for Dry Steppes.

Where to find the Onyx Watchtower Stronghold in Diablo 4

The Onyx Watchtower stronghold is sandwiched between several key locations in Diablo 4. If you make your way southwest from Khargai Crags, you will spot the stronghold on a hill.

Your best bet is to fast-travel to Ked Bardu, the nearest town, and travel all the south to reach the Onyx Watchtower in Diablo 4. There are no other waypoints to use nearby.

The minimum level requirement for this Stronghold is level 33. This stronghold doesn’t have a single main entrance rather it can be entered from many passages.

How to complete the Onyx Watchtower in Dry Steppes

The Onyx Watchtower is a fairly large Stronghold with a ton of bandits in Diablo 4. Hence, bringing an adequate number of supplies is essential for success. The following are the main Objectives for clearing this Stronghold.

Kill all the bandits and destroy their camps

There are a lot of bandits in the Onyx Watchtower. They will charge you as soon as they see you. If you have an AoE build, taking groups of them at once should not be difficult.

That being said, you are still advised to focus on fewer bandits so as not to get trapped between a lot of them.

Be extremely wary of the firebombs thrown by some of the bandits. These can deal a decent amount of damage and also hinder your vision with smoke.

After you purge all the bandits, you need to destroy their camping sites, supply storage, and all the other structures indicated by the white diamond markers on your map. Some of these structures can drop valuable loot upon destruction.

Kill all the Bandit Lieutenants

There are four Lieutenants in total that you need to eliminate in the Onyx Watchtower stronghold of Diablom 4.

They are basically the elite versions of your normal bandits, so they are not that strong. They only have a lot of health.

Thidrek, the Beast Master (Located in the Central area between the wooden Cages)

(Located in the Central area between the wooden Cages) Crocus, the Greedy (Located in the north-western region of the Stronghold)

(Located in the north-western region of the Stronghold) Talida, the Lookout (Located near the large tower in the northern section of the Stronghold)

(Located near the large tower in the northern section of the Stronghold) Hagrin, the Quartermaster (Located in the eastern part, behind a locked door)

Killing the first Lieutenant will drop the key that unlocks the Storeroom. After you have killed the first three Lieutenants, the door leading to Hagrin, the Quartermaster will be unlocked.

Find and Defeat Captain Ezmin

After Killing all four Lieutenants, the location of Captain Ezmin is marked on the map. He doesn’t have a lot of health but has some tricks up his sleeve. He can turn intangible for brief moments. While in this state he cannot be seen or damaged.

Moreover, while fighting him, you also must deal with the onslaught of his minions. He also throws fire bombs that make moving around hard.

The key to victory here is to properly space your attacks, use any stun skills on him, and keep moving around.

Relight the Fire at Wanderer’s Shrine

After defeating Capitan Ezmin, make your way to Wanderer’s Shrine by following the mark on your map. Here you need to re-light the fire. This will turn the Onyx Watchtower into a friendly settlement, unlocking new quests, fast travel points, and a new dungeon in Diablo 4.