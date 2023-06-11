Diablo 4 Ruins Of Qara-Yisu Stronghold Walkthrough

Ruins of Qara-Yisu is a Stronghold in Diablo 4 where you will encounter one of the most difficult enemies to fight. The Stronghold is home to the Demon Fallen Shaman, Utuklu. However, reaching him will be a tough job condensing how each path in the Stronghold leads to a wave of enemies.

If you manage to make your way through the objectives and reach the end to complete the Stronghold, you will unlock two new dungeons and 120+ Dry Steppes Reowns as a reward. Below we will be showing you how to complete the Ruins of Qara-Yisu Stronghold in Diablo 4.

Where to find the Ruins of Qara-Yisu Stronghold in Diablo 4

You can find the Ruins of Qara-Yisu Stronghold easily at the Dry Steppes Region n Diablo 4. Simply head over to the northwestern side from the Nevesk. Make your way straight to Pallid Glade.

From Pallid Glade, head to the southern section followed by a western turn towards the Accursed Wastes. The Accursed Wastes will be surrounded by the Ruins of Qara-Yisu and you will have several entrances to head inside the Stronghold.

However, to unlock the Ruins of Qara-Yisu Stronghold in Diablo 4, you must reach Level 49 or above. This is due to the higher-level enemies you will face inside the Stronghold which you will not be able to overcome at a lower level.

How to complete the Ruins of Qara-Yisu in Dry Steppes

As you enter the Ruins of Qara-Yisu Stronghold in Diablo 4, you will be bombarded with multiple objectives to complete. Below we have given detailed information about how you can complete each objective in the Ruin of Qara-Yisu Stronghold:

Explore the Ruins of Qara-Yisu

After entering the Ruins of Qara-Yisu Stronghold, you will get ambushed by a wave of adversaries. The first wave includes the Cursed Yisuni (Elite). Although they come in several numbers, they can be easily taken out. Defeat all the Elite enemies to complete the first objective.

Find and destroy the Infernal Spires

Following the defeat of the Cursed Yisuni (Elite), you will have to find and destroy three consecutive Infernal Spires.

Each Infernal Spire is guarded by the likes of Cursed Yisuni (Normal), Qara Yisuni, Vile One, Vile Overseer, Suryxir Taintspawn and Suryxir Taintspawn (Elite).

The first one can be found in the right part of the Stronghold. Defeat all the enemies guarding it before you can destroy it. Once you have destroyed the first Infernal Spire, head to the next area to the right and make your way through a wave of enemies.

On the left, you will find a Cursed Yisuni blocking the entrance up the stairs. Kill the enemy and make your way up the stairs to the other section of the Stronghold. Head deeper into the area to come across the Second Infernal Spire which is guarded by the enemies.

Defeat all the enemies and destroy the second Infernal Spires before heading right from the second Spire. Continue going to the right side till you reach a gliding rope. Use it to cross the gap between the two areas.

Defeat the enemies and cross the wooden bridge to the left to find the last Infernal Spire. Defeat all the enemies guarding it and destroy the third Infernal Spiral to complete the second objective of the Ruins of Qara-Yisu Stronghold.

Investigate the disturbance at the mine

On the left of the last Infernal Spire, there is a chest above the set of stairs. Loot the chest to acquire the Gold inside.

Now, move right from the Spire and cross the wooden bridge to fight a wave of enemies. Defeat them and cross the two wooden bridges to the left to complete the objective.

Slay Utulku

After crossing the last wooden bridge, you will face Utulku, the Voice Below. Before you engage in a fight with Utulku, you must defeat all the inferior enemies surrounding the boss.

After taking care of them, you can shift your focus to the demonic fallen shaman. Utulku will use three attacks during this fight: The Triple Blood Star, Lightning Storm, and Bilenfields with each attack dealing a good amount of damage to you.

The best way to defeat the boss is by continuously shifting places as he performs his attacks. The one attack you must keep an eye on is Bilenfields. During this attack, the boss summons several Bilenfields upon you to deal damage. Continue with this process till the Utulku is defeated.

Rekindle the Wanderer’s Shrine to conquer Qara-Yisu

After defeating Utulku, head over to the southwestern side to find the Wanderer’s Shrine. Interact with it to receive +120 Dry Steppes Reowns.

Additionally, you will gain access to two new Dungeons such as the Pallid Delve (east)and Shifting City (north) as a result of conquering the Ruins of Qara-Yisu stronghold in Diablo 4.