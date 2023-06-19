Diablo 4 Fields Of Hatred And PvP Explained

Just playing PvE can become boring in Diablo 4. No matter how hard, the challenges become easier once you become strong enough. To deal with this, you can head to the Fields of Hatred in Diablo 4 and play PvP.

This guide will give you complete details about how the PvP system works in Diablo 4 and how you can participate.

How the Fields of Hatred works in Diablo 4

Legends say that when Lilith came into the mortal realm, it created areas of corruption in the areas where she was summoned. The fields that came into existence consume all the mortals who enter there, causing them to turn on their mortal comrades. In these areas, players will be able to fight other players.

There are two such areas in Diablo 4, and they are called Fields of Hatred. Both of them allow players to take part in PvP. One is in the eastern part of Dry Steppes, and the other is in the southern area of Kehjistan.

You won’t have a hard time trying to find the Fields of Hatred. The regions are marked red on your map, marking the boundaries properly so you know how to steer clear if you don’t want to get caught in a PvP fight.

You get a priority quest from Erol when you enter one of the PvP zones in Diablo 4. This quest aims to teach you the ins and outs of PvP and all the mechanics you need to know. It’s better to enter the Field of Hatred in Dry Steppes first, as this is where you find Erol.

This makes completing the quest and starting PvP at your own pace easier. Moreover, you need to enter the Fields of Hatred to earn the Seeds of Hatred. These seeds will help you get Red Dust, one of the currencies in D4. The following challenges will help you earn Seeds of Hatred.

Slaying monsters

Completing events

Defeating bosses

Killing other players when Bloodmarked

Baleful Chests

Seeds of Hatred

Seeds of Hatred are obtained for all your tasks in Fields of Hatred. These seeds will help you farm Red Dust, a currency in D4. It can only be used at specific vendors, but you can purchase high-quality armor, weapons, and rare cosmetics in exchange for Red Dust.

Altar of Extraction will help you convert Seeds of Hatred into Red Dust. Both Dry Steppes and Kehjistan have this altar in Diablo 4. A single batch of Seeds of Hatred takes 50 seconds to be converted into Red Dust.

Every time you start extracting Red Dust, waves of enemies will spawn and keep spawning as long as the Altar of Extraction is in use. After the extraction is completed, you need to wait one minute before you can start another extraction.

How to PvP in Diablo 4

Even though PvP can only be played in Fields of Hatred, that doesn’t mean you will be open for PvP as soon as you enter the PvP zone. For PvP, players must be Bloodmarked.

To do so, open the actions wheel and scroll left to find the option Mark for Blood. This will Bloodmarked your character.

Without being Bloodmarked, you cannot participate in PvP or find Baleful Chests. The option to be Marked for Blood is only available when you are inside the Fields of Hatred in D4. Otherwise, it will be locked.

If you want to remove this mark, visit the Altar of Cleansing in Diablo 4. There is no other way for you to remove your Bloodmark.

Vessel of Hatred

One of the main mechanics your need to know before diving into PvP and farming Seeds of Hatred is the Vessel of Hatred status. This status is earned when you are killing many players without dying. The more players you slay, the bigger target you will become. Other players around you will be notified, and defeating you will offer a bigger reward.

Conversely, killing more players as the Vessel of Hatred will earn you better rewards. If you don’t want to go too blood-hungry, you can also get the Vessel of Hatred status by simply staying alive in the Field of hatred while being Bloodmarked without leaving the area or using a portal in an attempt to escape.

From here, once you become the Vessel of Hatred, you can start fighting and earning rewards in Diablo 4.