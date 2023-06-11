Diablo 4 Kor Dragan Stronghold Walkthrough

Kor Dragan is one of the three Diablo 4 Strongholds available in the Fractured Peaks region. This fortress used to belong to the Knights Penitent. This Deserted stronghold has now been taken over by the forces of chaos.

Kor Dragon can be accessed once the player reaches level 25. The final boss in this stronghold is known as Nilcar, The Forgotten Bishop.

Defeating this boss will grant the player 2 rare gems, some gold, and 2 magical pieces of gear. After completing the entire Stronghold, the player will receive 100x Fractured Peak Renowns.

Completing this Stronghold will also unlock the Gathering Legions event along with granting access to the Kor Dragan Barracks Dungeon.

Where to find the Kor Dragan Stronghold in Diablo 4

The Kor Dragan Stronghold is located in the Fractured Peak Region of Diablo 4. It can be reached by traveling to the north from the Sarkova Pass. Kor Dragons Main entrance is located on its south-eastern boundary.

Players need to be at least level 25 or above to clear this stronghold. This Stronghold can be completed by a solo player but for a more balanced experience, we recommend bringing some friends along.

Do not that bringing other players will have no effect on the final reward of a stronghold. Hence, it is always recommended to get help from your friends or clan members.

How to complete Kor Dragan in Fractured Peaks

Following are the main objectives that you need to complete to clear Kor Dragan in Diablo 4:

Destroy the Vampiric Corruption

You need to destroy all of the Vampiric Incubators inside Kor Dragan. However, you cannot do so until you have destroyed the Vampiric Corruption protecting each incubator.

The good thing is that the Corruptions themselves do not fight back. They are just protected by a lot of Ghouls.

Destroy all the Vampiric Incubators

Before destroying the Vampiric Incubators, you need to destroy the 3 Vampiric Corruption protecting it. There are 3 Vampiric Incubators in total, each with their 3 corresponding Vampiric Corruptions

Vampiric Incubator 1

The first one is located in the southwestern area of Kor Dragan. This is the hardest to find as it’s located in a sub-section in the corner of the stronghold.

Vampiric Incubator 2

The second one is located in the northern section. This one is easy to spot as it’s located within a cathedral.

All three Vampiric corruptions protecting this incubator are located within the Cathedral so they can be easily found too.

Vampiric Incubator 3

The last one is located within the courtroom on the southeastern edge of the Kor Dragan Stronghold in Diablo 4.

One of the corruptions is right beside the incubator. The second one is down the stairs while the other one is on the wall of the Church located in this region.

Find Nilcar, Forgotten Bishop

Once you have cleared all the Vampiric Incubators, a large Vampiric ghost will appear near the second incubator. After defeating it, a pathway will open that leads you to the final boss.

Defeat Nilcar, Forgotten Bishop

The boss room contains three Vampiric incubators. As the battle starts; these incubators are shielded as if they are protected by corruption. Pay close attention to them as they dictate where you can stand.

Nilcar is a fairly challenging boss to defeat. He has deadly projectiles at can deal massive amounts of damage. Hence stay mobile and make proper use of your Evade Charges.

Something very important to know here is the Sanguine monster that Nilcar spawns during the fight. You need to kill it as soon as possible.

If you take too long to kill the Sanguine creature, it will be revived by Nilcar right after you kill it. Hence, kill it quickly to give you a window in which to attack Nilcar.

Nilcar can also spawn Hellbenders who can create a slow field that hinders your movement and makes it hard to dodge attacks.