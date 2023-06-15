Altars of Lilith are small shrine-like objects found in all the regions of the Diablo 4 map. They have a fixed number in all five zones, with varying sums in each of them. The Fractured Peaks in Diablo 4 is the region having the least number of Altars of Lilith, having only 28.

Visiting an Altar of Lilith in Diablo 4 gives you experience (XP) for your characters as well as 10 Renown for the region where the altar is present.

Excitingly, when you first visit an Altar of Lilith in Fractured Peaks region of Diablo 4, all of the current characters that you have in your account get free permanent bonuses to your character stats in D4. These bonuses can be any one of the following:

+2 Dexterity

+2 Intelligence

+2 Willpower

+2 Strength

+8 Life

Most of the altars can be easily spotted just with the help of map markers, but finding some of these can be a pain especially if you have just started visiting them. That’s why this guide divides the Fractured Peaks altar of Lilith locations into further smaller zones for easy navigation. We will further elaborate on these locations with the help of nearby Strongholds, Waypoints, and proper map markings.

Diablo 4 Fractured Peaks Altar of Lilith locations

We will start mentioning the Altar of Lilith locations from the northeastern side of Fractured Peaks in D4, and continue onwards from there.

To help you out, we have also provided a map that numbers each altar within the region in the order in which we will be mentioning them.

Seat of the Heavens Altars of Lilith(1-3)

Altar #1

This altar finds its home in the uppermost part of the Seat of the Heavens. Go west of Kor Valar and continue walking on the main road that leads to the Hoarfrost Demise dungeon. That is where this altar will be tucked on the edge of the cliff.

Visiting this one gets you +2 Dexterity, which increases the dodge chance in a fight.

Altar #2

This altar finds its home in the Fields of Judgement area, on the western edge of the Seat of the Heavens. Walk a few steps west from Saint’s Rest cellar and you will find the altar in the middle of the region, leading to the Altar of Martyrdom.

Visiting this altar gets you +2 Intelligence, which increases your character’s overall resistance.

Altar #3

This altar finds its home on the southern outskirts of Seat of the Heaven. From the Sanguine Chapel dungeon, walk straight to the west until you reach the Collapsed Cavern cellar. The altar can be found right below this cellar, on the intersection of two cliffs.

Visiting this altar will get you +2 Strength, which increases your armor.

Gale Valley Altars of Lilith (4-6)

Altar #4

This altar finds its home in the southernmost part of the Gale Valley. Walk south from Zeleny Lowlands, southeast of Yelesna Waypoint in Fractured Peaks and you will find this altar on the bank of the river.

Visiting this altar gets you +2 Intelligence, which increases your character’s overall resistance.

Altar #5

This altar of Lilith finds its home near the Dead Man’s Dredge dungeon. Go northwest from the dungeon, and you will find the altar beside some irregular wood structure, along with some other minor loot.

Visiting this altar gets you +2 Willpower, which increases your healing and Overpower damage.

Altar #6

This altar of Lilith is located right beside the Infested Mill cellar. You will find this altar by going to the northernmost part of Gale Valley, on the opposite side of the wooden bridge that crosses the river.

Visiting this altar gets you +2 Dexterity, which increases the dodge chance in a fight.

Frigid Expanse Altars of Lilith (7-11)

Altar #7

This altar finds its home near the Immortal Emanation dungeon. You can approach it by going southeast of the dungeon and searching for small tree structures in the sands.

Visiting this altar gets you +2 Willpower.

Altar #8

This altar finds its home on the southeastern part of the Frigid Expanse. The only region to the south after this area is The Crucible. You can spot the altar tucked in some group of trees in the sands, along with some other minor loot items.

Visiting this altar gets you +5 Max Obols, which can be traded at the Purveyor of Curiosities found throughout major cities like Kyovashad.

Altar #9

This altar of Lilith is situated near Lake Klokova. You can spot it on the edge of a small isolated path, north of Klokova Lake.

You will get +10 Renown for the Fractured Peaks zone after visiting this altar.

Altar #10

This altar finds its home to the west of the Black Asylum dungeon. Walk east from the Cathedral of Light and you will be able to spot the altar of Lilith right under the cliff in a rocky alcove.

Visiting this altar gets you +2 Strength, which increases your armor.

Altar #11

This altar finds its home in The Deep White area, northeast of Forsaken Quarry dungeon. You can spot the altar in the eastern part of the region, where the cliff just tends to end.

Visiting this altar gets you a +2 increase in the core stat, Dexterity, which increases the dodge chance in a fight.

Altar of Lilith #12 Malnok Stronghold

There is only one altar of Lilith situated in the Malnok Stronghold. When completing the event at the stronghold, you can interact with this altar, which will be hidden at first behind a weakly bound frozen wall.

Visiting this altar gets you +2 Strength

Dobrev Taiga Altars of Lilith (13-15)

Altar #13

This one is situated on the southern edge of the region, southeast of Margrave Waypoint. You can spot it in the corner inside one of the two short heightened rocks.

Visiting this altar gets you +2 Willpower

Altar #14

This altar of Lilith is situated the northeast of Maulwood dungeon. You can spot it in an open-ended cave in the region.

Visiting this one gets you +2 Strength

Altar #15

This altar finds its home in the northern part of its region, beside the borders of Desolate Highlands. The Light’s Watch dungeon is located in its southwest.

Visiting this altar gets you +2 Dexterity.

Desolate Highlands Altars of Lilith

Altar #16

This one is situated in the middle of the Desolate Highlands, near the entrance road to Kyovashad town. The altar can be spotted inside an alcove on the western path, besides some other loot items including a treasure chest.

After visiting this altar, you and your characters get +2 Intelligence

Altar #17

This altar finds its home on the west of Light’s Watch dungeon (of Dobrev Taiga). You can spot it near the small uninhibited campsite.

Visiting this one gets you +2 Dexterity.

Altar #18

This altar of Lilith is situated between the Defiled Catacomb dungeon and Nevesk Waypoint. You can spot it easily inside some tree structure by making your way to Iceworn Cellar and walking a few steps to the left side.

Visiting this altar gives you +5 Max Obols.

Altar #19

This one finds its home near the Lost Archives dungeon. You can spot the altar shaded inside a tree area.

Visiting this one gets you +2 Strength.

Altar of Lilith #20 Nostrava Stronghold

This Altar of Lilith in Fractured Peaks is hidden at first and can be accessed only after completing the Nostrava Stronghold in Diablo 4. Make sure to equip powerful offensive and defensive abilities and a set of attacks with you to avoid any uncomfortable experience while wiping out enemies.

Once the objective to investigate the villager’s home is given to you, go inside the home that is near the chapel. After destroying the effigy there and defeating enemies in the stronghold, you will be finally given access to a new path, leading to the altar.

Visiting this altar gets you +2 Intelligence.

The Pallid Glade Altars of Lilith (21-23)

Altar #21

This one can be found on the southwestern side of the region, near the area having a group of trees.

Visiting this altar gets you +5 Max Obols for every possessed character.

Altar #22

This altar is situated in the Camp Trenchfoot area, near the Frostbite Delve cellar. It can be pretty hard to find this one as compared to others in the same region. You can spot it among the wild tree branches.

Visiting this altar gets you +2 Dexterity.

Altar #23

This altar finds its home in the northernmost part of the Pallid Glade region. Make your way north from the Nostrava Deepwood dungeon and continue walking until reaching the old wooden shack at the end of the cliff. That is where you will spot the altar.

Visiting this one can get you +2 Willpower.

Sarkova Pass Altars of Lilith (24-27)

Altar #24

This altar is situated near the Frosty Mine cellar, in the Silvered Edgelands area. You can spot it in the frozen trees area on the Western Ways.

Visiting this one gets you +5 Max Obols for every character you possess.

Altar #25

This Fractured Peaks altar of Lilith in Diablo 4 finds its home in the northern hills of the Sarkova Pass region. Make your way to the Forbidden City dungeon at the borders of Kor Dragan stronghold, and you will find it placed beside the cliff.

Visiting this altar gets you +2 Strength for every character you possess.

Altar #26

This altar is situated in the Melink’s Hill area, on the south of Menestad Waypoint. You can spot it on the left corner of the curved path leading to the waypoint.

Visiting this altar can get you +2 Willpower

Altar #27

This altar of Lilith finds its home near the Icy Grave cellar, on the east of the Forsaken Quarry dungeon. You can find and interact with it on the corner of a small path below the main pathway leading to the Kylisk Plateau.

You will get +2 Intelligence after visiting this altar.

Altar of Lilith #28 Kor Dragan Stronghold

Before going to the battlefield in Kor Dragan stronghold, make sure you have characters with high levels of abilities. You will have to cleanse the whole place teeming with bloodsucking beasts.

Finding this altar inside the stronghold will be much easier than expected. While enemies will surround the left part of the initial walls, you can simply look for this altar on the opposite side. You will get +10 Renown for the Fractured Peaks zone, as well as +2 Intelligence.