Diablo 4 Purveyor of Curiosities Guide: How To Gamble

Gambling returns to Diablo 4 with the Purveyor of Curiosities to give you a chance to either win new gear or lose your hard-earned currency at the roll of a dice.

There are a total of eight Purveyors of Curiosities locations for you to discover, but which are mostly inside the main towns that you are going to visit while completing the storyline.

The following guide will tell you how to find your first Purveyor of Curiority in Diablo 4, how to earn Murmring Obols, how to gamble your money away, and what kind of gear you can hope to win.

Where to find the Purveyor of Curiosities in Diablo 4

You can find the first Purveyor of Curiosities after reaching the town of Kyovashad in Diablo 4.

Head to the southeast corner of the town, past the healer Lidka, to the location marked on the map below.

You will find Lizveth here, a merchant who will always have unidentified gear to sell to you in exchange for Obols, a new currency type in the game.

How to gamble in Diablo 4

The Purveyor of Curiosities is just a merchant. You do not partake in any mini-gambling games here. The way to gamble in Diablo 4 is to try your luck by spending a certain amount of Obols to purchase unidentified gear from the Purveyor of Curiosities.

Then, as your luck wills, identify the gear in your equipment to discover what new item you just paid for. The gambling aspect here is that you can sometimes get high-level gear and items with gem sockets and valuable bonus stats for a small cost.

This is only a rough estimate but your chance of bagging a legendary item from gambling is less than 10 percent, which is not bad at all. This was less than 1 percent in Diablo 3.

Hence, it goes without saying that gambling with the Purveyor of Curiosities is one of the many ways to get legendary gear in Diablo 4.

Do note that Obols are not easy to farm in Diablo 4. Hence, you need to be absolutely sure if you want to gamble them away at a Purveyor of Curiosities.

The following table tells the amount of Obols you need to purchase each gear type from the Purveyor.

Gear Type Obols Amulet 60 Boots 25 Cap 40 Focus 40 Gloves 25 Pants 40 Ring 40 Staff 75 Tunic 40 Wand 50

There are several ways to get Murmuring Obols, almost all of which are based on RNG in Diablo 4. Your best bet to farm Obols is to complete world events. If you see an area marked with an orange circle on your map near you, it is a world event.

Completing world events gets you not only XP but also gold and gear. This is the best way to get Obols in the game.

You are also going to get some side quests in the game that reward you with some Murmuring Obols. However, these quests are few in number.