Diablo 4 Malnok Stronghold Walkthrough 

Malnok is one of the many strongholds in Diablo 4. The formula is pretty much the same; you show up, defeat enemies, and get to loot the rewards at the end.

This specific stronghold also has a lot of tough enemies that are highly devoted to Lilith and will attack you frequently. So if you are above Level 18, you can take on the Malnok Stronghold.

You’ll also get 100 Fractured Peaks Renown points for clearing the stronghold. So read on, if you want to know how to clear the Malnok Stronghold.

Where to find the Malnok Stronghold in Diablo 4

Malnok Stronghold is located on the West side of the Malnok area. You will find it on the Southwestern side of the Fractured Peaks. If you make your way West from the Seat of Heavens you will come across the Malnok stronghold in Diablo 4.

The nearest area to this particular stronghold is Lonely Drifts and the Hallowed Ossuary Dungeon that lie on the West side. So that should give you a point of reference.

Enter the Malnok area from the North and then proceed towards the Malnok Stronghold in Diablo 4.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

How to complete the Malnok Stronghold in Fractured Peaks

Search for the source of the Storm

When you enter the Malnok area you will immediately notice a snowstorm in that area. Investigate it and proceed forward to the Malnok Stronghold.

You will be fighting hordes of enemies along the way. It is also up to you whether you want to just skip them by simply dodging their attacks. But it’s best to just deal with them and kill them.

Slay the Ice Clan Stormcallers

Judging from the Frozen Villagers you can determine that the place was seized by Ice Clan beasts. Go South and then right towards the broken structure.

From there you can simply climb up and find more monsters up top. Deal with them, however, you wish and eventually, you’ll find an Ice Clan Stormcallers (Elite).

These half-demonic goat beasts are responsible for the storm in that area. So you can start by killing these to clear the Malnok Stronghold in Diablo 4.

There are three in total which you need to defeat. We have marked their locations on the map.

Slay the remaining Ice Clan

Once you finish off the Ice Clan Stormcallers the area surrounding the Malnok Stronghold will become clearer for you to navigate.

Make your way to the center of the Malnok area and slay the remaining Ice Clan beasts. These will be enemies like the Ice Clan Impaler, Ice Clan Marauder, Ice Clan Shaman, etc. in the surroundings.

Slay Frosthorn Ice Clan Champion

After you have cleared the surrounding area you will encounter the Frosthorn Ice Clan Champion at the Malnok Stronghold in Diablo 4. This huge beast is a force to be reckoned with and will waste no time in swinging his large axe at you.

You need to avoid those hefty blows and dodge its attacks at the right moment and strike it back to deal damage. He is a formidable opponent, and his heavy blows will also cause some whirlpools in that area which will restrict your moments.

It will take some time but eventually, you will be able to defeat the Frosthorn Ice Clan Champion. After that, you need to go right from that area to find some remaining Ice Clan Marauders.

Then you can interact with the Wanderer’s Shrine at the Malnok Stronghold. This marks the completion of that specific stronghold in Diablo 4.

Malnok Stronghold rewards in Diablo 4

Once you have completed the Malnok Stronghold in Diablo 4, you will unlock the Dungeon Anica’s Claim. This resides on the North side of the Malnok area.

Similarly, if you travel West from this dungeon you will come across yet another dungeon in Diablo 4. This one will be called the Rimescar Cavern, and it will also be made available once you clear the Malnok Stronghold.

Apart from these, you can also access the Blacksmith Andon and the Armor Vendor Nashra in the Malnok area as well. So in a way conquering the Malnok Stronghold will be very resourceful for you in Diablo 4.