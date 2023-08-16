How To Throw A Character In Baldur’s Gate 3

Throwing characters in Baldur’s Gate 3 is an extremely useful mechanic, allowing you to accomplish a host of feats. For example, you can throw enemies off high places to kill them instantly or throw a healing item across the battlefield to heal your party.

You can even throw objects found within the game world itself. Some explode like bombs, while some cover your enemies in grease. This gives rise to many unique and sometimes fun combat scenarios.

Throw is one of the few actions every class can do and isn’t locked behind a specific build or proficiency. However, throwing certain items, things, or enemies does require some stats, such as a high strength score.

Understanding Throwing Mechanics in BG3

As we established above, throwing enables you to hurl objects across the battlefield. The most common thing to throw is bombs. You can also throw certain characters and smaller enemies. Simply picking them up using your throw action allows you to hurl them across the battlefield, over a ledge, or into a hazardous area.

You can also throw healing items to heal your party members and other interactable objects in the game. For example, Nautiloid tanks can be picked up and lobbed at your enemies for decent damage. The Throw mechanic in Baldur’s Gate 3 has a range of 15 meters.

It is important to note that the character needs to be strong enough to throw objects and enemies. Your strength stat needs to be at a certain level for you to be able to do so.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Whom can you throw in Baldur’s Gate 3?

You must remember that what you can throw is totally dependent on your strength. You can throw the following items if you meet their strength requirements.

Small creatures

Humans

Goblins

You can throw any character in Baldur’s Gate 3 if they fall into the small category. Dwarves do not fall into that category, despite being small, because they have lots of weight. To throw a character, click on the Throw bonus action and then on the character you want to hurl. If your strength score is high enough, and the character is light enough, your character will pick them up and throw them across a distance.