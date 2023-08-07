How To Heal Heroes In Baldur’s Gate 3 

If you want to survive in Baldur’s Gate 3, you need to know how to heal your heroes. Healing provides you with a way to reverse the damage done to you and last longer in battle. Your enemies will not have mercy on you and will try to take you out. You can get hit and take damage even when wearing and if your enemy rolls high enough.

So it becomes important to heal and restore your hit points. The question is, how do you heal in BG3. Here’s how.

How to heal in Baldur’s Gate 3

There are multiple ways to heal your heroes in the game, ranging from using different spells in the game to consuming a portion during battle. The best way to restore your health is by resting, but you may not always have the luxury to do so.

For example, you won’t be resting while in combat, and using a potion to heal out of combat would just be a waste. So, knowing how to heal and all the ways to do is important.

Consumable Potions

Potions will be the main way your heroes can heal in the game. The ratio of your health restored depends entirely on the potency of the consumable. Potions are available in three varieties with each being more potent than the others.

Potion of healing

Potion of greater healing

Potion of superior healing

The regular potion of healing will only restore a fraction of your health. While the potion of superior healing restores the majority of it. But potions are expensive and getting them in the early game is a bit difficult because of this.

You can also find them in chests and by looting bodies but that is rare.

Healing Spells

There are a number of healing spells that some classes can cast. They heal a portion of your health. Some spells restore a little health while others give you a big chunk of recovery. Both your character and your party members can cast healing spells. For example, Shadowheart is a cleric with access to healing spells. If your chosen class cannot cast healing spells, you may use her for this purpose.

The different spells that heal you in Baldur’s Gate 3 are as follows

Healing Word

Prayer of healing

Healing radiance

Lay on hands: Lesser heal

Lay on hands: Greater heal

Taking Rest

Resting is also a great way to heal your party. You also restore spells this way so if you expend all your healing spells, this will restore them. There are two versions of resting, a short rest and a long rest. In a short rest, you rest for a while and only recover a small portion of your health. Whereas in a long rest, you spend more time but recover all your health and spell slots.

Bonus action

Some characters in Baldur’s Gate 3 can use bonus actions to heal. These bonus actions are slightly different from your regular actions. Some classes, such as the fighter, allow you to heal up to a certain degree. The fighter can use the Second Wind bonus action to recover a small percentage of hit points and heal themselves.