Should You Give Araj Oblodra Your Blood In Baldur’s Gate 3?

There are numerous ways to complete quests in Baldur’s Gate 3 and NPCs who can offer deals to help you out with your tasks or give bonuses. One of those is Araj Oblodra, who asks for your blood in Baldur’s Gate 3. Araj is a bit cryptic as to why she needs your blood which can make players wonder if they should give her their blood or not. That query is what we are here to answer for you so you get an idea of what happens if you give Araj Oblodra your blood in BG3.

Where to find Araj Oblodra?

You will encounter Araj Oblodra during Act 2 of BG3. You need to make your way to Moonrise Towers to find her. While you can go there from Last Light Inn, ideally we would recommend taking the Mountain Pass and then traveling with Karniss to reach the place.

Once you have cleared the initial cutscenes in Moonrise Towers, head upstairs and you will see Araj working in a lab next to the kitchen.

Start a conversation with her, and after some words, she will ask for your blood to complete the mysterious project she is working on. From that moment you have a choice to give Araj your blood in BG3 or refuse her.

What happens if you give Araj Oblodra your blood in Baldur’s Gate 3

If you decide to give your blood to her, she will give you a potion that can be useful in your later fights in Baldur’s Gate 3. She will be going to craft a potion with your blood according to the race you have selected. You will also get racial bonuses with this potion. This potion lasts till your next Long Rest so better save it for a big boss fight like the assault on Moonrise Towers.

If you have Astarion in your BG3 party, Araj will ask to be bitten by a vampire. If you ask Astarion to do that, she will give you another potion that permanently raises strength by +2 making it highly beneficial if you are making an STR focused character. Do keep in mind that this will negatively impact your relationship with Astarion.