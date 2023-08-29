Baldur’s Gate 3 Barbarian Berserker Build and Subclass Guide 

Barbarians are tenacious warriors who utilize their limitless rage to defeat and conquer their foes. These fierce warriors are known for their mountainous strength and resilience. The Berserker build takes this aspect of the Barbarian class to the next level, allowing them to annihilate anything in their way in Baldur’s Gate 3.

The Berserker subclass uses their rage to gain strength for both offensive and defensive purposes. You will enjoy several bonuses throughout the game, allowing you to become a force to be reckoned with.

Starting abilities for skills for Barbarians Berserker Build in BG3

There are several different build options that you can use for a Berserker build in Baldur’s Gate 3. You must select the correct attributes, skills, and proficiencies in character creation to create one. This will give you a nice boost to your stats and make matters easier.

Race: The Half-Orc race is the best fit for the Berserker Barbarian. Their racial features, such as Savage Attack, Relentless Endurance, and Darkvision, support the frontline nature of this class. This race is also very proficient when it comes to strength and endurance. This will help you do both: deal damage and absorb it massively.

Ability points distribution

Distribute your attributes in the following way. Strength and Constitution get the most points, followed by Dexterity, while Intelligence and Charisma receive the least. This is fine because your role is to deal damage. Leave the thinking and talking to other characters.

Skills Points Strength 17 Dexterity 14 Constitution 16 Intelligence 8 Wisdom 10 Charisma 8 Attributes distribution table

Skill proficiencies

Skill Proficiencies Athletics Animal handling or perception Survival Intimidation Skill choice table

Best background

The best background for the Barbarian Berserker build in Baldur’s Gate 3 would be a Soldier. This will give you a +1 for Athletics and a +2 for intimidation skill checks. The lore will also suit your class. Being in the War has molded you into becoming an instrument for Death and destruction.

Best feats for Barbarian Berserker Build in Baldur’s Gate 3

Feats are special skills and maneuvers that can cover shortcomings in your character and strengthen your build. The best feats for a barbarian will be

Level 4

For this level, go for the feat known as Great Weapons Master. This will give you proficiency when wielding heavy weapons. When you kill an enemy with a heavy melee weapon, you can make another attack as a bonus action.

Level 8

For this level, pick ability improvement. Assign your +2 points to strength, making it a 19.

Alternatively, you can also pick a feat known as Tough. This will increase your health by 2 for every level you get in the game.

Level 12

For this level, pick the Savage Attacker feat. This ability allows you to roll your damage die twice and select the highest one as a roll. This will provide you with massive outbursts of damage.

Best Features for Barbarian Berserker Build in BG3

Level 3

Level 5

Level 6

Level 7

Level 9

Level 11

Best armour and weapon

Use the following armor and weapon on your Barbarian Berserker

SLOT ITEMS Head Dark justiciar helmet Armour Elvish Chain Gloves Dark Justiciar Gauntlets Boots Line Breaker Boots Neckless Amulet of Misty Steps Ring 1 Callous Glow Ring Ring 2 Caustic Band Main hand weapon Ketheric’s Warhammer Off-hand weapon None Weapons and Armor for Berserker Barbarian Build in Baldur’s Gate 3

Baldur’s Gate 3 Barbarian Berserker Build level progression

Level 1

Go through the character creation phase and make your character. Assign the ability points as recommended, and choose the skill proficiencies, background, and race as mentioned above.

Level 2

At level 2, you will get the reckless attack as an action. You have an advantage against enemies, but your enemies also have an advantage against you. You also get a danger sense as a feature.

Level 3

At this level, you will be able to pick your sub-class berserker. Also, at this level, you will get your frenzy as an action. Your rage turns into a frenzy. It allows you to get an improved weapon attack as a bonus action.

Level 4

For this level, go for the feat known as Great Weapons Master.

Level 5

You will get extra attacks and fast movement as a class feature at this level. These allow you to do two attacks in one turn and move further and faster in a turn.

Level 6

You will gain additional rage charges as a class feature at this level. This allows you to enter frenzy more time per long rest. You also get mindless rage as a sub-class feature.

Level 7

At this level, you will gain a Class feature known as feral instinct. This allows you to gain +3 to the initiative bonus, and you cannot be surprised.

Level 8

For this level, pick ability improvement. Assign your +2 points to strength, making it a 19.

Alternatively, you can also pick a feat known as Tough.

Level 9

At this level, you will get a class feature known as Brutal Critical. This allows you to roll an attack die twice on extra damage and use the highest one on a critical strike. And this adds to your normal damage.

Level 10

At this level, you will get an additional action known as intimidating presence. This allows you to menace an enemy and affect them with fear for two turns.

Level 11

You will get a Class feature known as relentless rage at this level. Once per short rest, if your hitpoints get to 0, you will instead get to 1 hitpoint instead of dying.

Level 12

For this level, pick Savage Attacker feat. This ability allows you to roll your damaged die twice. And selecting the highest one as a roll. This will provide you with massive outbursts of damage.