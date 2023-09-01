Baldur’s Gate 3 All Permanent Buffs

No RPG would be complete without status effects and buffs that provide bonuses to your characters. Whether those bonuses are game-changing or minor ones, it helps to know all the possible permanent buffs you can get in Baldur’s Gate 3 to plan your party compositions. There are multiple permanent buffs in Baldur’s Gate 3 depending on which Act of the game you are in.

Below we have compiled a list of all BG3 permanent buffs and at what part of the game you can acquire them in.

BG3 Act 1 permanent buffs

BOOOAL’s Benediction

BOOOAL’s Benediction helps in targeting the Bleeding enemies. It can provide you an upper hand for the Attack Rolls but this comes at the cost of one of your companion’s life. To get it you need to sacrifice a companion to a NPC named BOOOAL. He can be found in The Festering Cove. You cannot sacrifice any Hirelings to the BOOOAL, it must be one of your companions. The good thing about this buff is that it is given to all the party members.

Paid the Price

This buff helps gain an upper hand over the Intimidation Rolls by +1 but this comes at the price of Perception checks. Paid the Price buff possesses the disadvantage on the perception checks along with attacking the Hags. To obtain this buff in BG3, you need to accept Auntie Ethel’s offer to remove the parasite at Riverside Teahouse.

Auntie Ethel’s Hair

While going through the Save Mayrina quest, you will encounter Auntie Ethel on the run. While in combat once the Auntie’s life gets below 10 HP, you need to spare her life instead of killing her. In return, she will give you one of his hair. This buff will help you gain +1 to any of the Ability Scores.

Volo’s Ersatz Eye

This buff helps you get the See Invisibility effect. With this effect, your character will be able to see the hidden things in the surroundings. To get your hands over the Volo’s Ersatz Eye buff, you need to rescue Volo from the Goblin camp. After being rescued he will offer you surgery to remove the tadpole. Accept Volo’s offer for the surgery but the eye operation will go wrong, resulting in you losing one of your eyes. To compensate for the loss, Volo will reward you with the aforementioned buff.

Brand of Absolute

Brand of Absolute buff unlocks a variety of dialogue options you can have while interacting with the followers of the Absolute. Additionally, it also provides you with some benefits while using the Absolute Equipment. To get this buff, you must ask Priestess Gut for help in the Goblin Camp. She will brand one of the team members with the Mark of the Absolute.

Instrument Proficiency

This buff allows you to entertain a crowd using your musical instrument proficiency. You can have this buff after succeeding in the two Charisma checks along with finding and helping Alfira with her song. She can be found at the Druid Grove.

Loviatar’s Love

With Loviatar’s Love buff, you can have the +2 Bonus for the Wisdom throws and the Attack Rolls. But for this to happen, your Hit points must be at 30% or less. In order to get this buff, you need to accept the torture of Abdirak located at the Shattered Sanctum in the Goblin Camp. However, this effect will be lost upon the death or revival of the character.

Survival Instinct

Survival Instinct is a special buff that can only be acquired by going through the Help Omeluum to investigate the parasite side quest. It can be done by speaking with Blurg and Omeluum at the Ebonlake Grotto in Myconid Colony. In addition to the Survival Instinct, this buff also provides you with the Lllithid Power. These are some special abilities associated with the Mind Flayer Tadpole.

Necromancy of Thay

This buff will help you gain the Speak with Dead spell once after having a long rest. You also gain the Forbidden Knowledge passive feature as well. To get this buff, you need to read out the Necromancy of Thay book. This book can be found in the hidden area located in the Apothecary’s Cellar just next to the Blighted Village.

Upon turning one page, you will get Speak with Dead. Turn the remaining pages to get the other reward as well.

Awakened

The Awakened buff allows you to use your Lllithid Powers as a Bonus Action instead of just Action. To get this buff, you need to explore the Zaith’isk infirmary located in the Creche Y’llek under Rosymorn Monastery. To make it easier for you, you must be on the device instead of Laezel. This buff is only rewarded to the lead playing character, not the whole party.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Act 2 permanent buffs

Potion of Everlasting Vigour

Potion of Everlasting Vigour helps you gain the +2 Strength. To get your hand over this buff you need to give your blood to Araj Oblodra. Once this is done, force Astarion to bite Araj in the Moonrise Tower.

Arabella’s Shadow Entangle

Arabella’s Shadow Entangle buff can be obtained while going through the Save Arabella quest. During it, you need to visit the House of Healing in the Shadow Cursed Lands. Near it, you can find Arabella. Once found you need to tell Arabella about her parent’s fate (that they are dead). With this buff, you can cast Entangle on any undead creature including the Shadow creature as well.

Githzerai Mind Barrier

Githzerai Mind Barrier you can have an upper hand (advantage) over the intelligence saving throws. To get this buff, you need to solve the Necrotic laboratory puzzle located in the Mind Flayer Colony. To solve the puzzle, you need to insert the Waking mind jar into the Mind Archive interface. Once done, perform the last step of purging the Slack Skinned Head mind.

Act 3 permanent buffs

Partial Ceremorphosis

This particular buff can help you gain all tier 1 lllithid powers along with the Fly tier 3 lllithid power. To have this all, first, you need to have access to the tier 3 lllithid powers and it will automatically unlock the aforementioned powers. Accept the Emperor’s offer to evolve you and he will give you the Astral Touched Tadpole. Consume this tadpole and you will gain Partial Ceremorphosis permanent buff in BG3.

Bless

The next buff that can be unlocked in Act 3 is Bless. This buff can provide a +1d4 bonus on the Attack Rolls and Saving throws. In order to get it, you need to spend some gold from your inventory. Pay out the Boney 5000 Gold located at the Circus of the Last Days in the Rivington zone to build a statue.

Monk’s Hideous Laughter

With each long rest, you gain the capability of casting Tasha’s Hideous Laughter with the help of this buff. To get your hands over it, you need to complete the Help the Cursed Monk quest. At the end, accept the Curse of the Monk.

The Tharchiate Codex: Blessing

This special buff will allow you to gain additional Hit points for every long rest your character has. It works with the Danse Macabre and to get it, you need to read The Tharchiate Codex.

Danse Macabre

The Danse Macabre buff allows you to summon 4 Ghouls to help you in combat. They fight alongside you and to get this buff, you need to read The Tharchiate Codex followed by reading the last page of Necromancy of Thay. You will also need to pass a 20 Wisdom Saving Throw to finally get the buff.

Mirror of Loss

This buff helps you get the +2 Ability Score of your choice. To get this buff, first, you need to pray to the Mirror of Loss. Followed by praying, you need to perform the sacrifice. For it, you have two options. Either you can sacrifice The Necromancy of Thay or any of the three ability scores including Wisdom, Charisma, and Constitution. (-2 debuff for that particular ability score)

Unstable Blood

This buff makes your blood inflammable. Upon getting in contact with the fire, this buff will make your blood explode. To get your hands over it, you need to meet Araj Oblodra once again after Act 2 at the east of Blushing Mermaid. She will grant you a drink. Once taken it will make your blood unstable and inflammable.