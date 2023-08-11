Baldur’s Gate 3 Classes Explained: 

Baldur’s Gate 3 features a richly detailed world where you can play in nearly any way you like. It offers numerous unique experiences in various aspects including its classes. There are 12 classes to pick from that reflect your approach to how you want to play the game. Are you a physical damage dealer or are you a support that likes to heal and buff their party? Or maybe you want to be a sneaky character?

The many possibilities here are further enhanced by the staggering 46 subclasses you can specialize in. Of course, a class can only specialize in subclasses exclusive to it.

For newbies, all this information can get confusing and overwhelming. It is important to know which class brings what to the table, so you can make your selection in a better way.

What are the classes in Baldur’s Gate 3:

Baldur’s Gate 3 offers the following list of classes;

Barbarian

Bard

Cleric

Druid

Fighter

Monk

Paladin

Ranger

Rogue

Sorcerer

Warlock

Wizard

Each class has something new and unique they bring to the table and you should make the selection based on what appeals to you personally. Sorcerer and Wizard are both spell-casting classes but have some differences. The Wizard spends years learning the arcane arts but the Sorcerer is born with an innate magical ability.

Similarly, the Barbarian and Fighter classes are both physical damage dealers but the difference is in their approach. The Fighter learns through study and practice of the martial arts while Barbarian uses their raw strength and rage.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Clerics are also part of the spellcasting classes and cast Holy Spells that buff and heal the team. Paladins are like them but are more martial-focused while Clerics are casters.

Druids are mystics who are very attuned to nature and use natural magic to do wondrous things. They can also turn into animals. Rangers are also another nature-focused class but prefer to fight using weapons and wear armor. Rogues are your quintessential sneaky types who use stealth and high burst damage in battle.

Warlocks are another caster class but they derive their power from a powerful patron. Bards make up for excellent support for the party. They use their charisma and musical talent to buff the party.

Monks are another martial class but they train to make use of simple and light weapons and rely mostly on their limbs for damage. If you ever wanted to play a kung fu master, this class is your answer.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Classes Explained:

Each class reflects a particular playstyle that dictates what their role in the party will be. Classes such as Barbarians, Fighters, and even Paladins will typically make up your frontline. While Rangers, Rogues, and casters will support from the rear.

Barbarian Class:

The Barbarian Class is a ready-to-charge raging class. This makes it one of the best classes to be used as the tip of the spear in battle. You can turn the rage of a Barbarian to annihilate enemy front lines as they power through anything they can see with their eyes.

Primary Abilities Strengths Weapons Simple Weapons, Martial Weapons, Handaxes, Battleaxes, Warhammers, Light Hammers Armor Light Armor, Medium Armor, Shields Saving Throws Strength, Constitution Subclasses Berserker, Wild Magic, Wildheart Barbarian stat block

You can choose 2 out of the six skills mentioned below:

Animal Handling

Athletics

Intimidation

Nature

Perception

Survival

Bard Class:

The Bard Class makes up for an excellent support role that can buff your party and debuff the enemies. They typically are best utilized at the rear of the formation.

Primary Abilities Strengths Weapons Simple Weapons, Hand Crossbows, Rapiers, Short swords, Longswords Armor Light Armor Saving Throws Charisma, Dexterity Subclasses College of Lore, College of Valor, College of Swords Bard stat block

You can choose 3 of the following 18 Skills;

Animal Handling

Acrobatics

Arcana

Athletics

Deception

History

Insight

Intimidation

Investigation

Medicine

Nature

Perception

Performance

Persuasion

Religion

Sleight of hand

Stealth

Survival

Cleric Class:

The Cleric Class is a holy support caster who typically takes on the role of a healer. Clerics can only harness the spells corresponding with the nature of the deity, be it dark or holy. They are squishy so they are best used towards the rear or the middle of the party.

Primary Abilities Strengths Weapons Simple weapons, Martial weapons Armor Light Armor, Medium Armor, Heavy Armor, Shields (depends on subclass) Saving Throws Charisma, Wisdom Subclasses Life Domain, Light Domain, Knowledge Domain, Nature Domain, Tempest Domain, Trickery Domain, War Domain Cleric stat block

You can choose 2 from the following five skills;

History

Insight

Medicine

Persuasion

Religion

Druid Class:

Druids are mystics who attune themselves to the power of nature. They have a unique spell tree consisting of nature-related powers. Druids are usually on the weaker side in terms of HP but they can use their Wild Shape ability to transform into different animals. This gives them additional durability and helps them take on a more front-line role if need be.

Primary Abilities Strengths Weapons Daggers, Clubs, Spears, Darts, Sling, Quarterstaffs Armor Light Armor, Medium Armor, Shields Saving Throws Wisdom, Intelligence Subclasses Circle of Moon, Circle of Land, Circle of Spores Druid stat table

Druids can choose any 2 from the following available 8 Skills;

Arcana

Animal Handling

Insight

Medicine

Nature

Perception

Religion

Survival

Fighter Class:

The Fighter Class is one of the front-liner classes in Baldur’s Gate 3 whose main role is to hit things with their weapons. They are a powerhouse who has spent years learning the martial arts which allows them to pretty much use any weapon and wear any armor. They are pretty durable and thrive when supported by a caster or two at their back.

Primary Abilities Strengths Weapons Simple Weapons, Martial Weapons Armor Light Armor, Medium Armor, Heavy Armor, Shields Saving Throw Strength, Constitution Subclasses Eldritch Knight, Battle Master, Champion Fighter stat table

You can choose any 2 of the following 8 skills for your build;

Acrobatics

Animal Handling

Athletics

History

Insight

Intimidation

Perception

Survival

Monk Class:

The Monk Class is an exceptional and outstanding class that prefers to use their body as their weapon. If you ever wanted to play a kung fu master in a game, this is how you do it. They typically don’t wear armor to allow full movements for their elaborate moves. They have a special source of magic called KI which they use to perform different moves. Monks are light characters but can deal high burst damage if built correctly.

Primary Abilities Strengths Weapons Simple Weapons, Shortswords Armor None Saving Throw Strength, Dexterity Subclasses Way of the Open Hand, Way of the Shadow, Way of the Four Elements Monk stat table.

The Monks can choose any 2 of the following five skills;

Athletics

Acrobatics

History

Religion

Insight

Paladin Class:

If you’re looking for a class that is a perfect combination of holy magic and martial arts, then the Paladin is the class for you. If you cross a cleric with a fighter, you’ll get a paladin. They follow a strict code in the form of an oath they take which dictates which subclass they’ll specialize in.

The primary stats of the Paladin Class are Wisdom and Charisma. Due to these, the Paladin Class can also act as a conversationalist for the party and convince people as opposed to fighting your way through.

Primary Abilities Strengths Weapons Simple Weapons, Martial Weapons Armor Light Armor, Medium Armor, Heavy Armor, Shields Saving Throw Wisdom, Charisma Subclasses Oath of Ancients, Oath of Vengeance, Oath of Devotion, Oathbreaker Paladin stat table

The Paladin Class players can slot any 2 of the following six skills in their build;

Athletics

Insight

Intimidation

Medicine

Persuasion

Religion

Ranger Class:

The Ranger Class is another naturist class but wields more martial prowess than Druids. They are outmatched in their scouting and tracking abilities. They can wield pretty much any weapon, and nearly all armors save for heavy armor.

They also have limited spell-casting ability and get special Ranger spells that help them further hone their class.

Primary Abilities Strengths Weapons Simple weapons, Martial Weapons Armor Light Armor, Medium Armor, Shields Saving Throws Strength, Dexterity Subclasses Beastmaster, Hunter, Gloom Stalker Ranger stat table

You can choose any 3 out of the eight Proficiency Skills mentioned below;

Animal Handling

Athletics

Insight

Investigation

Nature

Perception

Stealth

Survival

Rogue Class:

The Rogues are gifted with extreme stealth and can act as the silent assassins or thieves of the party. Need a lock picked? The Rogue is your answer. Need an enemy taken out silently? Contact the Rogue in your party. Need a trap disarmed? A perfect job for the Rogue.

Primary Abilities Strengths Weapons Simple Weapons, Hand Crossbows, Rapiers, Short swords, Longswords Armor Light Armor Saving Throws Dexterity, Intelligence Subclasses Thief, Trickster, Arcane, Assassin Rogue stat block

The Rogus can choose to be proficient in any 4 of the available 11 Skills;

Acrobatics

Athletics

Deception

Insight

Intimidation

Investigation

Perception

Performance

Persuasion

Sleight of Hand

Stealth

Sorcerer Class:

The Sorcerer Class is one of the pure magic caster classes in Baldur’s Gate 3 that derives its power from an innate ability. They can’t wield many weapons or wear any armor but they make up for it with their spells. You start as a Wild Mage, a Storm Sorcerer, or choose a Draconic Bloodline at the time of character creation. Their primary stat is Charisma.

Primary Abilities Strengths Weapons Light Crossbows, Daggers, Quarterstaves Armor None Saving Throws Constitution, Charisma Subclasses Draconic Bloodloine, Storm Sorcery, Wild Mage Sorcerer Stat Table

The Sorcerers can choose any 2 out of the 6 available Proficiency Skills;

Arcana

Deception

Insight

Intimidation

Persuasion

Religion

Warlock Class:

The Warlock Class is similar to the Paladin Class but is its direct opposite. Instead of an oath, they get their powers from a pact with an entity known as a patron. This pact then later becomes their subclass which they can further specialize in. Most of the Warlocks have a dark side touching them as often their patrons are from different realms and possess dark natures.

Primary Abilities Strengths Weapons Simple Weapons Armor Light Armor Saving Throw Charisma, Wisdom Subclasses The Great One, The Fiend, Archfey Warlock stat block

Warlocks can be proficient in any 2 of the following 7 skills;

Arcana

Deception

History

Intimidation

Investigation

Nature

Religion

Wizard Class:

The Wizard is like the fighter if they studied magic instead of martial arts. This is your main spell caster in the party and wields a host of different spells both in an out of battle. They can use limited weapons, since they’ll mostly be casting spells, and can’t wear armor as it impedes their spellcasting ability.

Primary Abilities Strengths Weapons Light Crossbows, Daggers, Slings, Darts, Quarterstaves Armor None Saving Throws Intelligence, Wisdom Subclasses Abjuration School, Evocation School, Conjuration School, Divination School, Enchantment School, Necromancy School, Illusion School, Transmutation School Wizard stat block

Wizards can be proficient in any 2 skills from the following six proficiency skills;