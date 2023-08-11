Baldur’s Gate 3 Classes Explained: 

Baldur’s Gate 3 features a richly detailed world where you can play in nearly any way you like. It offers numerous unique experiences in various aspects including its classes. There are 12 classes to pick from that reflect your approach to how you want to play the game. Are you a physical damage dealer or are you a support that likes to heal and buff their party? Or maybe you want to be a sneaky character?
The many possibilities here are further enhanced by the staggering 46 subclasses you can specialize in. Of course, a class can only specialize in subclasses exclusive to it.
For newbies, all this information can get confusing and overwhelming. It is important to know which class brings what to the table, so you can make your selection in a better way.
What are the classes in Baldur’s Gate 3:
Baldur’s Gate 3 offers the following list of classes;
- Barbarian
- Bard
- Cleric
- Druid
- Fighter
- Monk
- Paladin
- Ranger
- Rogue
- Sorcerer
- Warlock
- Wizard
Each class has something new and unique they bring to the table and you should make the selection based on what appeals to you personally. Sorcerer and Wizard are both spell-casting classes but have some differences. The Wizard spends years learning the arcane arts but the Sorcerer is born with an innate magical ability.
Similarly, the Barbarian and Fighter classes are both physical damage dealers but the difference is in their approach. The Fighter learns through study and practice of the martial arts while Barbarian uses their raw strength and rage.
Clerics are also part of the spellcasting classes and cast Holy Spells that buff and heal the team. Paladins are like them but are more martial-focused while Clerics are casters.
Druids are mystics who are very attuned to nature and use natural magic to do wondrous things. They can also turn into animals. Rangers are also another nature-focused class but prefer to fight using weapons and wear armor. Rogues are your quintessential sneaky types who use stealth and high burst damage in battle.
Warlocks are another caster class but they derive their power from a powerful patron. Bards make up for excellent support for the party. They use their charisma and musical talent to buff the party.
Monks are another martial class but they train to make use of simple and light weapons and rely mostly on their limbs for damage. If you ever wanted to play a kung fu master, this class is your answer.
Baldur’s Gate 3 Classes Explained:
Each class reflects a particular playstyle that dictates what their role in the party will be. Classes such as Barbarians, Fighters, and even Paladins will typically make up your frontline. While Rangers, Rogues, and casters will support from the rear.
Barbarian Class:
The Barbarian Class is a ready-to-charge raging class. This makes it one of the best classes to be used as the tip of the spear in battle. You can turn the rage of a Barbarian to annihilate enemy front lines as they power through anything they can see with their eyes.
|Primary Abilities
|Strengths
|Weapons
|Simple Weapons, Martial Weapons, Handaxes, Battleaxes, Warhammers, Light Hammers
|Armor
|Light Armor, Medium Armor, Shields
|Saving Throws
|Strength, Constitution
|Subclasses
|Berserker, Wild Magic, Wildheart
You can choose 2 out of the six skills mentioned below:
- Animal Handling
- Athletics
- Intimidation
- Nature
- Perception
- Survival
Bard Class:
The Bard Class makes up for an excellent support role that can buff your party and debuff the enemies. They typically are best utilized at the rear of the formation.
|Primary Abilities
|Strengths
|Weapons
|Simple Weapons, Hand Crossbows, Rapiers, Short swords, Longswords
|Armor
|Light Armor
|Saving Throws
|Charisma, Dexterity
|Subclasses
|College of Lore, College of Valor, College of Swords
You can choose 3 of the following 18 Skills;
- Animal Handling
- Acrobatics
- Arcana
- Athletics
- Deception
- History
- Insight
- Intimidation
- Investigation
- Medicine
- Nature
- Perception
- Performance
- Persuasion
- Religion
- Sleight of hand
- Stealth
- Survival
Cleric Class:
The Cleric Class is a holy support caster who typically takes on the role of a healer. Clerics can only harness the spells corresponding with the nature of the deity, be it dark or holy. They are squishy so they are best used towards the rear or the middle of the party.
|Primary Abilities
|Strengths
|Weapons
|Simple weapons, Martial weapons
|Armor
|Light Armor, Medium Armor, Heavy Armor, Shields (depends on subclass)
|Saving Throws
|Charisma, Wisdom
|Subclasses
|Life Domain, Light Domain, Knowledge Domain, Nature Domain, Tempest Domain, Trickery Domain, War Domain
You can choose 2 from the following five skills;
- History
- Insight
- Medicine
- Persuasion
- Religion
Druid Class:
Druids are mystics who attune themselves to the power of nature. They have a unique spell tree consisting of nature-related powers. Druids are usually on the weaker side in terms of HP but they can use their Wild Shape ability to transform into different animals. This gives them additional durability and helps them take on a more front-line role if need be.
|Primary Abilities
|Strengths
|Weapons
|Daggers, Clubs, Spears, Darts, Sling, Quarterstaffs
|Armor
|Light Armor, Medium Armor, Shields
|Saving Throws
|Wisdom, Intelligence
|Subclasses
|Circle of Moon, Circle of Land, Circle of Spores
Druids can choose any 2 from the following available 8 Skills;
- Arcana
- Animal Handling
- Insight
- Medicine
- Nature
- Perception
- Religion
- Survival
Fighter Class:
The Fighter Class is one of the front-liner classes in Baldur’s Gate 3 whose main role is to hit things with their weapons. They are a powerhouse who has spent years learning the martial arts which allows them to pretty much use any weapon and wear any armor. They are pretty durable and thrive when supported by a caster or two at their back.
|Primary Abilities
|Strengths
|Weapons
|Simple Weapons, Martial Weapons
|Armor
|Light Armor, Medium Armor, Heavy Armor, Shields
|Saving Throw
|Strength, Constitution
|Subclasses
|Eldritch Knight, Battle Master, Champion
You can choose any 2 of the following 8 skills for your build;
- Acrobatics
- Animal Handling
- Athletics
- History
- Insight
- Intimidation
- Perception
- Survival
Monk Class:
The Monk Class is an exceptional and outstanding class that prefers to use their body as their weapon. If you ever wanted to play a kung fu master in a game, this is how you do it. They typically don’t wear armor to allow full movements for their elaborate moves. They have a special source of magic called KI which they use to perform different moves. Monks are light characters but can deal high burst damage if built correctly.
|Primary Abilities
|Strengths
|Weapons
|Simple Weapons, Shortswords
|Armor
|None
|Saving Throw
|Strength, Dexterity
|Subclasses
|Way of the Open Hand, Way of the Shadow, Way of the Four Elements
The Monks can choose any 2 of the following five skills;
- Athletics
- Acrobatics
- History
- Religion
- Insight
Paladin Class:
If you’re looking for a class that is a perfect combination of holy magic and martial arts, then the Paladin is the class for you. If you cross a cleric with a fighter, you’ll get a paladin. They follow a strict code in the form of an oath they take which dictates which subclass they’ll specialize in.
The primary stats of the Paladin Class are Wisdom and Charisma. Due to these, the Paladin Class can also act as a conversationalist for the party and convince people as opposed to fighting your way through.
|Primary Abilities
|Strengths
|Weapons
|Simple Weapons, Martial Weapons
|Armor
|Light Armor, Medium Armor, Heavy Armor, Shields
|Saving Throw
|Wisdom, Charisma
|Subclasses
|Oath of Ancients, Oath of Vengeance, Oath of Devotion, Oathbreaker
The Paladin Class players can slot any 2 of the following six skills in their build;
- Athletics
- Insight
- Intimidation
- Medicine
- Persuasion
- Religion
Ranger Class:
The Ranger Class is another naturist class but wields more martial prowess than Druids. They are outmatched in their scouting and tracking abilities. They can wield pretty much any weapon, and nearly all armors save for heavy armor.
They also have limited spell-casting ability and get special Ranger spells that help them further hone their class.
|Primary Abilities
|Strengths
|Weapons
|Simple weapons, Martial Weapons
|Armor
|Light Armor, Medium Armor, Shields
|Saving Throws
|Strength, Dexterity
|Subclasses
|Beastmaster, Hunter, Gloom Stalker
You can choose any 3 out of the eight Proficiency Skills mentioned below;
- Animal Handling
- Athletics
- Insight
- Investigation
- Nature
- Perception
- Stealth
- Survival
Rogue Class:
The Rogues are gifted with extreme stealth and can act as the silent assassins or thieves of the party. Need a lock picked? The Rogue is your answer. Need an enemy taken out silently? Contact the Rogue in your party. Need a trap disarmed? A perfect job for the Rogue.
|Primary Abilities
|Strengths
|Weapons
|Simple Weapons, Hand Crossbows, Rapiers, Short swords, Longswords
|Armor
|Light Armor
|Saving Throws
|Dexterity, Intelligence
|Subclasses
|Thief, Trickster, Arcane, Assassin
The Rogus can choose to be proficient in any 4 of the available 11 Skills;
- Acrobatics
- Athletics
- Deception
- Insight
- Intimidation
- Investigation
- Perception
- Performance
- Persuasion
- Sleight of Hand
- Stealth
Sorcerer Class:
The Sorcerer Class is one of the pure magic caster classes in Baldur’s Gate 3 that derives its power from an innate ability. They can’t wield many weapons or wear any armor but they make up for it with their spells. You start as a Wild Mage, a Storm Sorcerer, or choose a Draconic Bloodline at the time of character creation. Their primary stat is Charisma.
|Primary Abilities
|Strengths
|Weapons
|Light Crossbows, Daggers, Quarterstaves
|Armor
|None
|Saving Throws
|Constitution, Charisma
|Subclasses
|Draconic Bloodloine, Storm Sorcery, Wild Mage
The Sorcerers can choose any 2 out of the 6 available Proficiency Skills;
- Arcana
- Deception
- Insight
- Intimidation
- Persuasion
- Religion
Warlock Class:
The Warlock Class is similar to the Paladin Class but is its direct opposite. Instead of an oath, they get their powers from a pact with an entity known as a patron. This pact then later becomes their subclass which they can further specialize in. Most of the Warlocks have a dark side touching them as often their patrons are from different realms and possess dark natures.
|Primary Abilities
|Strengths
|Weapons
|Simple Weapons
|Armor
|Light Armor
|Saving Throw
|Charisma, Wisdom
|Subclasses
|The Great One, The Fiend, Archfey
Warlocks can be proficient in any 2 of the following 7 skills;
- Arcana
- Deception
- History
- Intimidation
- Investigation
- Nature
- Religion
Wizard Class:
The Wizard is like the fighter if they studied magic instead of martial arts. This is your main spell caster in the party and wields a host of different spells both in an out of battle. They can use limited weapons, since they’ll mostly be casting spells, and can’t wear armor as it impedes their spellcasting ability.
|Primary Abilities
|Strengths
|Weapons
|Light Crossbows, Daggers, Slings, Darts, Quarterstaves
|Armor
|None
|Saving Throws
|Intelligence, Wisdom
|Subclasses
|Abjuration School, Evocation School, Conjuration School, Divination School, Enchantment School, Necromancy School, Illusion School, Transmutation School
Wizards can be proficient in any 2 skills from the following six proficiency skills;
- Arcana
- History
- Investigation
- Insight
- Medicine
- Religion