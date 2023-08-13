Baldur’s Gate 3 Steal A Githyanki Egg Quest Guide

As you are heading towards Rosymorn Monastery in Baldur’s Gate 3, players can meet an NPC near the Trielta Crags Waypoint. She will ask for your help with a task. If you accept her request, players will get the “Steal a Githyanki Egg” quest. This guide will help you find and steal the Githyanki Egg in BG3.

How to get Steal a Githyanki Egg quest in BG3

Lady Esther is found running around north of the Trielta Crags waypoint. Talk to her, and she will reveal that she wants to get a Githyanki Egg. However, the Githyankis in Rosymorn Monastery chased her away.

She also reveals that she works for The Society of Brilliance. Society believes that Githyanki are brutes and backwards, and they want to incubate one of the eggs to raise the Githyanki as their own in BG3, and teach the new spawn their own traditions.

However, the Githyankis are not so cooperative, and Lady Esther needs your help to get an egg from the Githyanki in the Rosymorn Monastery. She tells you that you need to enter the Githyanki Creche and retrieve an egg for her.

How to get the Githyanki Egg from the Creche in Baldur’s Gate 3

The Creche is found in the basement of the Rosymorn Monastery. To get to the basement, start from the Monastery Door. From here, turn right and at the first turn. Here, you can find the door to the monastery basement which will take you to Creche Y’llek.

Inside the Creche, you need to head straight and turn right at the giant pillar. From the next fork in the road, head right and the door will lead you to the Hatchery.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

There are two ways to get the Githyanki egg from the hatchery in BG3.

Asking for the Egg

Yes, the quest says to “Steal” the egg, but you can avoid the confrontation to keep Lae’Zel happy. In the hatchery, you can talk to Varsh Ko’kuu, the guard of the hatchery. During the dialogue, you can pass the persuasion check to see the desperation in Varsh’s voice. This allows the player to persuade Varsh in BG3 to give you a Githyanki egg instead of having to steal it and fight for the egg.

Steal the Egg from the Hatchery

To steal the Githyanki egg in BG3, players need to cross the acid lake and get to the single egg in the entire hatchery. Jump across the cliff and get to the egg. You can then interact with the egg and just put it in your bag.

Keep in mind that there is a small rock near the egg, and if you jump on it, you will be automatically transported to a cage, so avoid it.

Of course, the Githyankis in the hatchery won’t just let you walk out with the egg, so get ready for a fight. You will have to fight and kill all the Githyankis in the hatchery. Defeat all the Githyankis and head back to Lady Esther. Hand over the egg to Lady Esther and complete the entire quest.

Should you steal the Githyanki Egg in BG3?

Stealing the egg in BG3 has no direct consequences. As far as our gameplay went, all Githyankis outside the Creche Y’llek had no idea of what we did inside the Creche even if we killed everyone. All other Githyankis will be oblivious.

The only reason to choose whether to steal the egg or persuade the guard to give you the egg depends on roleplaying. There are no long-lasting consequences to your actions inside the Creche.

The main choice difference you can make in the quest is whether you decide to steal the egg for Lady Esther. If you refuse to bring back the Githyanki egg or destroy the egg in BG3, Lady Esther will turn on you. Lady Esther is a level 5 enemy, and you need to defeat her in battle to get the rewards she was supposed to give you for the egg. You can also take the egg directly to the Society of Brilliance to get the complete reward directly from them.

Another alternate is to give her the Owlbear Egg in case you picked it up earlier. You can tell her that it is an owlbear egg or hide that information.