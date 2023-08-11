Baldur’s Gate 3 Find Mol Quest Guide

During the journey to get rid of the illithid parasite in your brain and solve its mystery, you will come across a lot of strange and interesting NPCs with their own stories to share. Find Mol is a part of Investigate the Beach quest in Baldur’s Gate 3 in the Emerald Grove location.

Where to find Mol in Baldur’s Gate 3

To find Mol in BG3, first, you must complete the investigate the beach quest in which you’ll save a Tiefling child named Mirkon, who is being enthralled by the harpies in the Secluded Cove.

After you eliminate the harpies and save the kid, he will tell you to go see Doni. Doni is another Tiefling child at The Hollow location and he is the one who is standing at the secret entrance of the Tiefling Hideout. Mol is inside the hideout and can only be approached by talking to Doni and making him open the Secret Hatch. Now, you are one step closer to finding Mol in BG3.

Now talk to Doni and tell him you want to see the Dragon’s Lair. During the second dialog choice select Read his mind. On the third dialog choice try to Persuade him through the Persuasion roll.

He will then open the Hatch once the persuasion is successful. Enter the hideout and you will find Mol there in BG3.

If you have already completed the Save Arabella quest in the Emerald Grove before meeting Mol. She will ask you to steal The Sacred Idol from the Druids.

Meeting Mol again

You will also find Mol in the Second Act of BG3 at the Last Light Inn, in the Shadow-Cursed Lands. However, once the inn is attacked, she vanishes from there.

She is seen again way later in the Third Act, in the Lower City of Baldur’s Gate. She is inside a Secret Thieves Guild hall close to the Heapside Strand.