Baldur’s Gate 3 Lae’zel Approval Rating Guide

In Baldur’s Gate 3, Lae’zel is a Martial Githyanki fighter whom you can recruit by gaining approval initially while escaping from Nautiloid in Act 1. Lae’zel has excellent martial strength skills and is adapted to using only melee weapons and bows.

When Lae’zel joins your side, you can play her companion quest called “The Githyanki Warrior,” in which you have to help her find Zoru so that he can heal us. During the campaign, you will maintain a relationship with her by getting approval or disapproval of your choices at certain events in BG3.

It will be up to you to make the right choice and get along with her nature. A positive high approval can get you to romance Lae’zel in Baldur’s Gate 3, while continuous disapproval from her makes her lose interest in you and doubt your loyalty to the party.

How to gain Lae’zel approval in BG3

Before we head into the approval rating, we must first understand Lae’zel’s nature and what she likes and dislikes. We can say that Lae’zel is a mixture of Astarion and Karlach as she sometimes promotes violence, and sometimes she is Courageous.

Her personality revolves around the compass of direct actions, cruelty, determination, and militarism. Here are the following acts that can get you high approval from Lae’zel in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Lae’zel likes to act directly and loudly.

She hates side quests, and you can gain her instant approval for rejecting a side quest.

She is a go-getter and violent. Lae’zel in Baldur’s Gate 3 likes cruel action against enemies.

She is very selfish when it comes to fighting style. Not only does she strictly adhere to the Githyanki Martial style, but she also expects you to adopt the Githyanki fighting style.

Lae’zel approval down choices

Contrary to the abovementioned nature, Lae’zel hates anything that contradicts her culture. She is not a fan of compassion and will not be pleased with any kind of action.

Here are the following acts that will gain Lae’zel’s disapproval in Baldur’s Gate 3: