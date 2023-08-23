Orpheus, the Githyanki Prince, is a character in Baldur’s Gate 3 that heavily affects how the storyline unfolds in the game’s final phases. The choice, “Should you free Orpheus or not in Baldur’s Gate 3?” comes up in Act 3, and the outcome of this choice builds or destroys the whole narrative you have been adopting in your gameplay journey.

Netherstones provide the power needed to help you in your final encounter against the Elder Brain, also known as The Absolute. You will find this power in the hands of Orpheus as he has the power to resist its influence. It is due to him you have been able to resist falling in line with the Absolute. However, you will find him trapped inside the Astral Plane.

Your final choices will decide how you gain this power from the prince. You can side with the Emperor and kill Orpheus. Or you can betray the Emperor to free Orpheus by giving the Githyanki a better ending.

Freeing Orpheus in BG3

If you have Lae’zel as a companion and have opposed the Emperor’s offers throughout your story, it is better to free Orpheus in Baldur’s Gate 3. It will turn the Emperor against you since he can no longer resist the Absolute’s influence. He ends up succumbing to it and joins the Elder Brain.

After the Emperor abandons your party, you must hit the mysterious prison with the Orphic Hammer. This will break Orpheus free of his shackles. This hammer is achievable in multiple ways. The first option is to sign the contract with Raphael and agree to give the Elder Brain crown to him.

As an alternative way, sneak into his safe in the House of Hope. We recommend the second route, as it is easy to implement and won’t adversely affect your endgame.

Despite not showing a polite response to freeing him, Orpheus will choose to fight the Elder Brain. He will share his power with you and shield you from The Absolute’s influence.

The dialogue options allow you to choose if you want to be the Mind Flayer yourself. You can also ask Orpheus to become an Illithid himself. Alternatively, you can let Karlach do the sacrifice. In any case, the one who accepts Illithid powers by becoming Mind Flayer will receive those Netherstones to counter the Elder Mind.

Not freeing Orpheus in BG3

If you let the Githyanki Prince remain in his trap, you earn the Emperor’s trust and support. Orpheus dies in this scenario in Baldur’s Gate 3, leaving the same three options you were getting by siding with him. You can still become an Illithid or let Karlach become one. But it will not be necessary as the Emperor will consume Orpheus and acquire his powers.

Whoever is a Mindflayer at the end of Act 3 will take the Netherstones and confront the Elder Brain.

The only difference occurs with the story narrative for the Githyanki people. So it all depends on whether you want to give them a better ending or not. As for the people of Faerun, they will be freed once the Elder Brain is taken out of the picture. That is, if you do not take over as the new Absolute yourself.