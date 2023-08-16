How To Get Gortash’s Netherstone In Baldur’s Gate 3

Gortash’s Netherstone is an item in Baldur’s Gate 3 that can be used to free Orpheus and the other two Netherstone. It will also give your character powers to deal Force Damage on the enemies and allow you to spell save the Difficulty Class.

This guide will help you get the Gortash Netherstone in the Get Gortash Netherstone quest that you can use along with the other two to free Orpheus.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Gortash’s Netherstone location

In BG3, to get your hands on Gortash’s Netherstone, you need to defeat Gortash. You can find Gortash inside the Wyrm’s Rock Fortress of BG3. You first need to get inside Baldur’s Gate to get to him.

Soon after entering the gate, you will find the Wyrm’s Rock Fortress entrance. Keep in mind that this fortress will be locked, and you need to find a way around to access it. For that, you first need to access the secret pathway along the fortress.

However, this can be done by jumping from the wooden balcony along the Wyrm’s Crossing in Baldur’s Gate 3. On your right, you need to get inside the crack located in the wall. Doing so will lead you to the front of the dilapidated wall.

Crack the wall using any of the blunt weapons. Inside this, you will find yourself in front of one of the prison guards. Defeat him and loot the key from him that you can use to get through the Prison Entrance Door.

Once inside the Wyrm’s Rock Fortress, you will easily find the Gortash inside one of the main halls.

How to defeat Gortash in BG3

Defeating Gortash is an easy task in Baldur’s Gate 3. You need to follow the strategies given below:

Beware of the Bombs

The only thing that you need to look for here is the bombs that come your way during the fight. They will deal plenty of damage to you and your party members within their radius.

Here, you can do a thing that will not only prevent damage from bombs but also deal back damage to the Gortash in Baldur’s Gate 3. The strategy here is to throw the back to where Gortash is standing. During the fight, Gortash will apply a shield around him, but the bombs will still damage him.

Get rid of his Lieutenants

Gortash will get help from a couple of his lieutenants during the fight. Due to their low health, you can quickly eliminate them with a single bomb. During the fight, Gortash will use the Manifestation of Tyranny spell to enhance the damage to him and his lieutenants. But even after that, they are straightforward to eliminate.

Always maintain your distance from the Hand of Shadow

During the last stages of the fight, Gortash in Baldur’s Gate 3 will summon a Hand of Shadow. You must maintain your distance from it as it will deal much damage. Hand of Shadow will deal damage by oscillating up and down into the floor. Whoever comes beneath this hand will get crushed and easily get knocked down.

Rewards

Once you defeat Gortash in BG3, you will get Gortash’s Netherstone and other items mentioned below. Here, you will also get an option on how to deal with him in Baldur’s Gate 3.