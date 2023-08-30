Baldur’s Gate 3 Morphic Pool Location

Morphic Pool in BG3 is the residing place of the Elder Brain and where you will first encounter it. Entering the Baldur’s Gate 3 Morphic Pool triggers a point of no return and at this point, you must confront Elder Brain to either subdue or kill it.

Finding Morphic Pool is a hell lot difficult and is turning out to be a major headache for lots of players. However, we will not only guide you to this mysterious place in no time but also safely. Before making this journey, we recommend that you complete all the side quests and take care of any errands that you have left pending.

How to find Morphic Pool in Baldur’s Gate 3

Morphic Pool is in the Undercity Ruins area of BG3. You can reach the Morphic Pool via two waypoints. The first one is Undercity Ruins and the other one is Temple of Bhaal. Morphic Pool is to the North of both locations.

In this guide, we will mainly focus on the path from Temple of Bhaal waypoint to reach Morphic Pool in BG3. From the Temple of Bhaal door, go to the location at (X: -82, Y: 1066). Once you reach this location, use the step of stairs to go down and Northwards.

Keep going up until you reach a location with lots of rats with blue eyes. This location is at coordinates (X: -77, Y: 1145). This place is known as Morphic pool docks, and it will unlock a new waypoint for you to fast travel easily.

At this point, all you need to do is get on the boat to reach the Morphic Pool in BG3. As soon as you get on the boat, it will automatically take you to Morphic Pool location in BG3. At this point, the game gives you a stark warning about the point of no return. We recommend that you heed the warning and put all your affairs in order before going to confront the Elder Brain.