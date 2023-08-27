How To Get Light Of Creation In Baldur’s Gate 3

The Light of Creation is one of many different types of weapons that you can equip in Baldur’s Gate 3. It is an uncommon two-handed spear with a lightning aspect that can be best used in a range of 2.5m.

Getting this weapon is an easy affair as you just need to defeat one level 5 enemy, and the rest of it is just you getting to the boss room. Here is what you do.

How to get the Light of Creation in Baldur’s Gate 3

First, you need to go to the Ruined Tower. Then, head inside and take a left, passing through the door.

Now all you need to do is make your way down by jumping on the blue area on the right. Keep heading down and start moving towards the left side until you reach an area with giant blue flowers.

We recommend using any character who can cast the Feather Fall spell as that makes getting down much easier without having to worry about taking damage.

Now move forward until you reach the base of a tree where you can collect the Sussur Bloom flower as you’ll be needing it ahead.

Move forward until you reach an Ornate Door. Destroy the door and head inside.

Now you will see a power generator. You need to interact with this generator and use the Sussur Bloom flower that you picked earlier to power the generator.

The Sussur Bloom flower will be under the Ingredients tab in your Inventory. After placing it in the 2nd slot, Combine it.

Now head upstairs and use the platform to Ascend to the top floor of the tower where Bernard awaits you with the Light of Creation.

After reaching the top floor, Bernard will start a conversation with you, and you have to fight him afterward.

Defeat Bernard to get the Light of Creation and a bunch of other loot.