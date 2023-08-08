How To Move Scuffed Rock In Baldur’s Gate 3

The BG3 will present you with simple challenges which can often be rewarding for your characters. These include the Scuffed Rock in Baldur’s Gate 3, which differs from an ordinary rock as it has hidden rewards underneath it.

This particular rock is not too hard to distinguish as it will be grey, while the surrounding area will mainly be rocky. Once you find the rock, you can move it quite quickly. This way, you will get the rewards for completing this task. Continue reading our guide; you will get complete details about finding and moving this rock.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Scuffed Rock location

So to locate the Scuffed Rock first in BG3, you must pass the crash ship and head in the southwestern direction. This way, you will reach an upper cliff area.

From that vantage point, you must Jump down the rocks towards the water. Then, pass the small water stream, and you will finally face the Scuffed Rock near the rocky wall in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Move the Scuffed Rock in BG3

After finding the rock, your objective is to change to move it. However, once you get near it, it will trigger a perception check on your character. Some of your characters may not be able to move the Scuffed Rock. If that’s the case, better try with some other character.

You can move the rock with a strong enough character (the player you created or recruited in your party) and a strength of (13). This can be done by dragging the Scuffed Rock with your cursor from one point to another until stuff hidden underneath it becomes somewhat visible.

Once you do this, you will get the rewards hidden underneath the scuffed rock in BG3. These will include: