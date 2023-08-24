How To Get Phalar Aluve Sword In Baldur’s Gate 3

Baldur’s Gate 3 features a lot of longswords during the game’s storyline, and Phalar Aluve is one of them. Depending on your preference, you can use it single-handed and dual-wield it with other items to make it an absolute damage-dealing item.

Getting your hands on BG3 Phalar Aluve is not easy, as it involves first finding it and then extracting it from the stone.

The Phalar Aluve sword location in BG3

To get Phalar Aluve in Baldur’s Gate 3, you must go to the Underdark region. After reaching there, you need to find a Glowing Mushroom.

This can be found by getting inside the gates of Underdark. After that, you must enter the jungle by taking the first left. After some traveling, you will come across the mushroom we discussed earlier. Phalar Aluve will then be found near that mushroom.

How to pull Phalar Aluve from the Stone

After finding Phalar Aluve in Baldur’s Gate 3, you will find out that the sword is locked inside a stone boulder. To use the Phalar Aluve, you first need to get it out of the stone.

For that, you need to first interact with it and pass the DC15 Strength Check. This can only be passed by a team member with many strength skills. If you don’t have any team members with this skill, you can also opt for the DC20 religion check.

On the other hand, you can bypass these checks if you have someone from the Cleric class in your party. After passing the check, you can pull Phalar Aluve from the stone and use it.

Best ways to use Phalar Aluve in Baldur’s Gate 3

To use Phalar Aluve in BG3, you must have either a Cleric, Wizard, or a Bard class companion in your party. If one of these party members uses Phalar Aluve, the rest of the team will get improved attacks and saving stats.

An excellent example of this would be the sing ability of Phalar Aluve, which a Cleric will activate. This will give the whole party improved attacks and saving stats.

You can use Phalar Aluve to reduce the miss rate of the whole party by dual-wielding it with the Staff of Acrance Blessing. To do so, you need to use the help of the dual wield feat of your companion. This will be made available once you reach level 4 of your companion.

You can become a damage-dealing companion in your party using the Bless and Sing ability of the BG3 Phalar Aluve.