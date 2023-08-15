How To Get Everburn Blade In Baldur’s Gate 3

In Baldur’s Gate 3, you will come across many weapons, such as Everburn Blade, that can increase your build stats. Everburn is a two-handed Melee weapon that can be obtained once you defeat Commander Zhalk. It is a great sword to add to your arsenal of weapons, as it provides additional fire damage of (+2d4) on your enemies.

Getting the blade is easy, but the killing can be challenging for you as Commander Zhalk is not an easy opponent and will test your mettle.

Everburn Blade location in BG3

You will be facing Commander Zhalk, the original wielder of the Everburn Blade, at the ship. Depending on the choices made during Act 1, whether you side with the tiefling or the goblins, you will get to face certain adversaries.

One of these will be the tiefiling commander Zhalk who is a little harder to defeat. On the bright side, you will get 15 turns while reaching the Nautiloid controls on the Bridge of the Nautilus. So this will give you ample time to save your progress beforehand. You can then engage the commander to get that sweet Everburn Blade in Baldur’s Gate 3.

How to defeat Commander Zhalk in Baldur’s Gate 3

Here we have prepared a walkthrough with all the steps required that you can perform to not only defeat Commander Zhalk but also in gaining the Everburn Blade weapon in BG3.

Rescue the Illithid and grab the tanks

So this is part of the quest objective for Rescue the Illithid’s Captive in BG3. After entering the Sphincter, you must get the Nautiloid tank near the Shadowhearts pod when you save her.

Prepare Command on Shadowheart

Before the fight begins with Commander Zhalk in Baldur’s Gate 3, you need to go into the prepared spells sections and slot the ability Command. This is the easiest way to take control of the sword from Commander Zhalk. He will drop the sword for you to grab in BG3 by using this ability.

Buff or heal the Illithid

After you have engaged the Baldur’s Gate 3 Commander Zhalk in this mini-boss fight, you are now fighting him and the Illithid; make sure you buff or heal the Mind Flayer a little bit. This way, you can keep him alive just a hair longer, so here, you can use Shield of Faith to increase his AC.

Get in Position

Then you must move into position and proceed to position Lae’zel next to Baldur Gate 3 Commander Zhalk in this fight. This way, your main character can start grabbing the three Nautiloid tanks. Two of these will be on the right side. Whereas you will find the last one on the left end of that area.

Grab the three tanks in the Mind Flayer Room

Now you need to save quickly and cast Command on Commander Zhalk. This way, he will drop the Everburn Blade with an 80 percent success rate. So you can then right-click and equip the Everburn Blade. You can defeat the enemy commander with his weapon in Baldur’s Gate 3.

At this point, he is not going to do any real damage to the Illithid. But he is still highly resistant. So use anything you can to give him a disadvantage. Ensure to grab the three tanks from the room to give the final blow to the boss.

Use the Nautiloid Tanks for explosion

To land the final blow, you can place explosives around Commander Zhalk and the Nautiloid Tanks in BG3. So get the enemy commander’s health to around 20 hit points. To be safe, blow the tanks, and the explosion they caused should be enough to kill Commander Zhalk and the Illithid finally. Then you can leave that area with the Everburn Blade finally in your possession in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Alternate way to get Everburn Blade

If you don’t have access to the ability Command. You must follow an alternate way to acquire the Everburn Blade in Baldur’s Gate 3. So firstly, you will need to pick up the intellect devourer. So when you interact with him, be nice to him during your conversation. Also, do not hurt him in BG3.

This way, he will become your companion. You can then proceed to move on the ship until you see Lae’zel. You can use her to fight the little demon flyers in that area. Afterward, you will have to move on to the Shadowheart and find her trapped in the pod. So here you need to save her.

So move on until you reach the end of the fleshy corridor, and there you will find a key that can be used to unlock the console (pod) in which Shadowheart is trapped. This way, she will come out, so if you, by chance, have barbarian strength, you won’t even need the key, and you can force open the pod too, in BG3.

After this save, the fight sequence will begin with Commander Zhalk in the central room. So you must surround the commander and pump as much damage as possible at him in Baldur’s Gate 3. This way, you can also use Shadowheart to buff the main Mind Flayer and then use your defensive skills on the main Mind Flayer fighting the commander to defeat him.

Remember to keep some distance in between, and don’t try to get too close to him. Then the commander will get the upper hand and spawn more enemies to distract you. So make sure to keep your powerful attacks coming at him, and eventually, you will be able to defeat Commander Zhalk and get your hands on the Everburn Blade in Baldur’s Gate 3.