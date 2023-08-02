Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom All Well Locations

Wells is a new addition to Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. They are spread across Hyrule and can be accessed by simply jumping down their openings or solving a puzzle. Most of the wells can be found on the outskirts of Towns and Villages. Each of the 12 stables in Zelda TotK has unique wells. Some wells can also lead to otherwise inaccessible parts of the depth.

There is a total of 58 wells in Hyrule. Each well offers precious gemstones and elixir brewing components. Finding all the wells is also a part of the “Where are the Wells?” side quest, which rewards Link with 580 rupees. We are here to help you find every single well with our detailed guide regarding their locations and coordinates.

Jump To:

Gerudo Region well locations

We have discovered three wells in the Gerudo region of Hyrule in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Mount Nabooru Well

Coordinates: -1720, -2238, 0021

The Mount Nabooru Well is located on the edge of the mountain, within the Gerudo Canyon Pass. This well offers 4x Fairies and 1x Diamond in addition to other loot.

Gerudo Canyon Well

Coordinates: -2820, -2233, 0016

The Gerudo Canyon Well is located left to the entrance of the Gerudo Desert Gateway. This well offers Flints, Opal, and other gemstones as loot.

Kara Kara Bazaar Well

Coordinates: -3235, -2606, 0008

The Kara Kara Bazaar Well is located in the Southeast of Kara Kara Bazaar, North of Gerudo Town. It offers a lot of fish, reptiles, and gemstones as loot.

Tabantha Frontier well locations

There are three wells in the Tabantha Frontier region of Hyrule in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Snowfield Stable Well

Coordinates: -1650, 2581, 0234

The Snowfield Stable well is located behind the Snowfield Stable in the South Tabantha Snowfield. The well’s opening is covered with ice and needs to be thawed with a fire-based weapon. This well offers 3x Fairies and lots of Ore Deposits.

Dronoc’s Pass Well

Coordinates: -3832, 2105, 0126

The Dronoc’s Pass Well is beside the crossroads leading to Hebra Trailhead Lodge. This well offers Luminous Stone deposits.

Tabantha Village Ruins Well

Coordinates: -2359, 1872, 0262

The Tabantha Village Ruins well is located North of Tabantha Hills, beside Tabantha Village Ruins. You can loot 50 rupees from a treasure chest and some ore deposits from this well.

Hyrule Ridge well locations

We managed to find six wells in the Hyrule Ridge region in Zelda TotK.

Tabantha Bridge Stable Well

Coordinates: -2959, 0532, 0156

The Tabantha Bridge Stable Well is to the South of Piper Ridge, right to Tabantha Bridge Stable. It offers a purple coin and black ore deposits as loot.

New Serenne Stable Well

Coordinates: -1357, 0700, 0062

The New Serenne Stable well is behind the New Serenne Stable in Hyrule Ridge, North of Breach of Demise. The loot from this well includes a 50 rupees coin and some brightbloom seeds.

Maritta Exchange Ruins Well

Coordinates: -1811, 1623, 0091

The Marietta Exchange Ruins well is in the Salari Plain. Breakable boulders block the entrance to the well. Fuse a rock or metal block with your weapon and slam attack (jump + attack) after entering the well to clear the path.

The loot inside the Maritta Exchange Well includes three average ore deposits, one rare ore deposit, glowing cave fish, a tireless frog, and some giant brightbloom seeds.

Elam Knolls Well

Coordinates: -0671, 1352, 0073

The Elma Knolls well is in the Southern region of Elma Knolls, East of the Irch Plain. This well offers hot-footed frogs, giant brightbloom seeds, and black ore deposits.

Irch Plain Well

Coordinates: -0911, 1616, 0091

The Irch Plain Well is in the Northern part of Irch Plain, West of Elma Knolls Chasm in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. It offers glowing cavefish and brightbloom seeds.

Rowan Plain Well

Coordinates: -1069, 2326, 0099

The Rowan Plain well is beside a destroyed house in the Northeastern part of Rownan Plain. This well is covered in the gloom, leading to the Rowan Plain chasm.

Mount Lanayru well locations

There are five wells in the Hateno Village region of Zelda TotK, which is a part of Mount Lanayru in Hyrule.

Hateno Village East Well

Coordinates: 3514, -2152, 0115

The Hateno Village East well is located East of Hateno Village, South of Zelkoa Pound. It offers brightbloom seeds and black ore deposits as loot to Link.

Hateno Village North Well

Coordinates: 3422, -2030, 0124

The Hateno Village North Well is on the Hillside, Noth of hateno Village in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. This well offers giant brightbloom seeds and black ore deposits.

Hateno Village West Well

Coordinates: 3357, -2050, 0104

The Hateno Village West well is to the Northwest of Hateno Village, East of the Ginner Woods. It offers glowing cave fish and brightbloom seeds.

Hateno Village South Well

Coordinates: 3385, -2212, 0122

The Hateno Village South well is to the South of hateno Village and the East of Midla Woods. It also offers a lot of brightbloom seeds in addition to other loot.

Zelda’s Secret Well

Coordinates: 3301, -2301, 0117

The Zelda’s Secret well in Hateno Village can be found behind Link’s House, beneath an apple tree. It offers a well-worn hairband, Zelda’s diary, and a side quest named “A New Champion’s Tunic.”

East Necluda well locations

There is only one well in the East Necluda region of Hyrule, inside Lurelin Village.

Lurelin Village Well

Coordinates: 2941, -3378, -0004

The Lurelin Village well is on the outskirts of Lurelin Village, North of Korne Beach. It can only be accessed after defeating the pirates in Lurelin village. The well in Lurelin village offers glowing cave fish, rare ore deposits, and giant brightbloom seeds.

Faron Grasslands well locations

We found ten wells in the Faron Grasslands region of Hyrule in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. They are spread wide and far across this region.

Lakeside Stable Well

Coordinates: 1535, -3554, 0047

The Lakeside Stable well is on the back of Lakeside Stable, which is West of Lake Floria and East of Herin Lake. This well’s water rises and falls periodically, offering back ore deposits and glowing cave fish as rewards.

Highland Stable Well

Coordinates: 0538, -3427, 0034

The Highland Stable Well is outside of Highland Stable in the Faron region. It is to the West of Guchini Plain and North of Lake of the Horse God. Link can enter this well to obtain brightbloom seeds, hot-footed frogs, and precious gemstones in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Haran Lakefront Well

Coordinates: 0395, -3387, 0033

The Haran Lakefront well is right beside the Fural Plain, which is North of Haran Lake. It rewards glowing cavefish, hot-footed frog, and rare ore deposits.

Hill of Baumer Well

Coordinates: 0316, -2128, 0030

The Hill of Baumer Well is to the East of the Hill of Baumer Chasm, Southwest of Deya Lake. This well houses a lot of loot for Links like hearty truffle, brightcap flower, bomb flower, ruby, and glowing cave fish.

Deya Village Ruins East Well

Coordinates: 0423, -2043, -0006

The Deya Village Ruins East well is inside the Deya Lake, Southeast of Deya Village Ruins. It can only be reached by clearing the rubble blocking its path. This well houses the Subsub shrine and brightcap flowers, brightbloom seeds, bomb flowers, and black ore deposits.

Deya Village Ruins Well

Coordinates: 0322, -1927, -0004

The Deya Village Ruins well is inside Deya Village Ruin, Northwest of Deya Lake. It offers glowing cave fish, a brightcap, a hearty truffle, a bomb flower, and giant brightbloom seeds.

Deya Village Ruins North Well

Coordinates: 0317, -1857, -0006

The Deya Village Ruins North well in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is to the North of Deya Village Ruins and opens into the main well. It offers 5x giant brightbloom seeds.

Deya Village Ruins South Well

Coordinates: 0340, -2099, 0013

The Deya Village Ruins South Well is to the South of Deya Village Ruins and right next to the Hill of Baumer Well. It offers nightcap flowers.

Popla Foothills South Well

Coordinates: 0606, -2261, 0036

Popla Foothills South well is located to the South of Popla Foothill Skyview Tower, Southeast of Deya Lake. It offers Chef Aure Tamu’s diary, giant brightbloom seeds, brightcap flowers, and glowing cave fish.

Popla Foothills North Well

Coordinates: 0594, -2100, 0078

Popla Foothills North well is right in front of Popla Foothills Skyview Tower, Southeast of Deya Lake. It offers brightbloom seeds.

West Necluda well locations

We managed to discover three wells in the West Necluda region of Hyrule in Zelda TotK.

South Nabi Lake Well

Coordinates: 0783, -1497, 0021

The South Nabi Lake well is to the North of South Nabi Lake and West of Nabi Lake. It offers a way to reach the depths and is surrounded by gloom.

Dueling Peaks Stable Well

Coordinates: 1795, -1950, -0003

The Dueling Peaks Stable well is hidden behind the Dueling Peaks Stable in West Necluda, and it is to the East of Ash Swamp. It offers giant brightbloom seeds, 3x fairies, hot-footed frogs, glowing cave fish, brightcap, bomb flowers, luminous stone ores, and black ore deposits.

Kakariko Village Well

Coordinates: 1875, -1044, 0110

The Kakariko Village well is in the southern region of Kakariko Village, East of Lantern Lake. It offers an Eightfold blade, a brightcap, giant brightbloom seeds, and hot-footed frogs.

Lanayru Wetlands well locations

There are six wells (that we managed to find) in the Lanayru Wetlands region of Hyrule in Zelda TotK.

Rikoka Hills Well

Coordinates: 1716, -0651, 0009

This well can be found by going North from Telta Lake, on the top of Rikoka Hills. It offers sticky frogs, rare ore deposits, glowing cave fish, and some brightbloom seeds.

Lanayru Wetlands Well

Coordinates: 1220, -0397, -0005

The Lanayru Wetlands well is to the West of Lanayru Wetlands Archipelago. It offers rare ores deposits, hearty truffles, bomb flowers, and brightbloom seeds.

Goponga Village Ruins Well

Coordinates: 1529, -0327, -0005

Travel to Goponga Island inside the Lanayru wetlands archipelago to find this well. The exact location of the well is also marked on the map. It offers sticky frogs and brightcap.

Zauz Island Well

Coordinates: 1436, -0136, -0005

The Zauz Island well can be found on the Zauz Island, to the Northwest of the Lanayru Wetlands Archipelago in Zelda TotK. It offers bomb flowers, sticky frogs, black ore deposits, and giant brightbloom seeds.

Moor Garrison Ruins Well

Coordinates: 1544, 0170, -0006

The Moor Garrison Ruins well is located inside the Moor Garrison Ruins, West of Mercay Island. It offers a Knight’s Shield, brightbloom seeds, and many black ore deposits.

Tabahl Woods Well

Coordinates: 2746, 0176, 0115

The Tabahl Woods well is located in Zora’s domain to the East of Tabahl Woods. This well offers rare ore deposits, sticky frogs, giant brightbloom seeds, and a nightcap.

Akkala well locations

Akkala region in Hyrule is home to 3 hidden wells in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

East Akkala Stable Well

Coordinates: 4233, 2780, 0112

The East Akkala Stable Well is located just outside East Akkala Stable, South of Bloodleaf Lake. It offers giant brightbloom seeds, bomb flowers, glowing cave fish, and black ore deposits.

Construction Site Well

Coordinates: 3720, 1588, 0078

The Construction Site Well is in Torin Wasteland, North of Lake Akkala in Zelda TotK. It offers 6x zonai components, brightcap, and rare ore deposits.

South Akkala Stable Well

Coordinates: 3195, 1716, 0188

The South Akkala Stable well is hidden behind the South Akkala Stable, South of Kanalet Ridge. It offers brightbloom seeds, fireproof lizards, and black ore deposits.

Eldin Canyon well locations

We have discovered four wells in the Eldin Canyon region of Hyrule in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Shadow Hamlet Ruins Well

Coordinates: 3057, 2311, 0319

The Shadow Hamlet Ruins well is to the West of Ordorac Quarry and East of Death Caldera. It offers brightcap, brightbloom seeds, and rare and black ore deposits.

Foothill Stable Well

Coordinates: 2618, 1169, 0135

The Foothill Stable well is to the North of Foothill Stable, on the western shore of Cephla Lake. Link can find a purple coin, Soldier’s shield, black ore deposits, luminous stone ore deposits, glowing cave fish, and brightcap inside this well.

Woodland Stable Well

Coordinates: 1093, 1154, 0009

The Woodland Stable Well in Zelda TotK is behind the Woodland Stable, West of Pico Pond. This well has a healing pond that restores Link’s health gradually. It also offers brightcap, glowing cave fish, and brightbloom seeds.

Rauru Settlement Ruins Well

Coordinates: 0662, 1267, 0025

The Rauru Settlement Ruins cave is to the Southwest of the Military Training Camp and Southeast of the Rauru Hillside. It offers luminous stone ore deposits, fireproof lizards, brightcap, and giant brightbloom seeds.

Hyrule Field well locations

There are at least 14 wells present in the Hyrule Field region of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Wetland Stable South Well

Coordinates: 0858, -0263, 0012

This well can be found near the South entrance of Wetland Stables, extending beneath the surface to connect to Wetland Stable Well. It offers brightcap and glowing cave fish.

Wetland Stable Well

Coordinates: 0885, -0195, 0012

The Wetland Stable Well is hidden behind the Wetland Stable, near the East end of Rebonae Bridge in Zelda TotK. It offers bomb flowers, rare ore deposits, black ore deposits, and glowing cave fish.

Rebonae Bridge Well

Coordinates: 0787, 0008, 0016

The Rebonae Bridge is well near the western corner of the Rebonae Bridge. This well has a “Fell into the Well” side quest, which rewards Link with 50 rupees.

Bottomless Pond Well

Coordinates: 0686, -0766, 0002

The Bottomless Pond well is located to the East of the Bottomless Pond, South of Hylia River. It offers giant brightbloom seeds, glowing cave fish, brightcap, and black ore deposits.

Riverside Stable Well

Coordinates: 0365, -1126, -0004

The Riverside Stable well is located just outside the Riverside Stable, Southeast of Whistling Hill. It offers rare, luminous ore deposits, brightbloom seeds, and bomb flowers.

Mabe Village Well

Coordinates: -0688, -0163, 0010

The Mabe Village well is in the Northwest corner of Mabe Village, East of Passeri Greenbelt. It offers black ore deposits and rare ore deposits.

Lookout Landing Well

Coordinates: -0212, 0135, 0005

The Lookout Landing well is inside the Lookout Landing, just East of Josha and Robbie’s location. It can only be accessed by smashing the breakable boulders. This well offers Royal Claymore, brightbloom seeds, and black ore deposits in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Hyrule Castle Town Ruins Well

Coordinates: 0063, 0548, 0013

This well is located inside the ruins, accessed by going South from the Hyrule Cathedral. An alternate path can be found from the North of East Castle Town. It offers Knight’s Halberd, glowing cave fish, and brightbloom seeds.

Mount Gustaf Well

Coordinates: -0913, 0331, 0004

The Mount Gustaf Well is located North of Mount Gustaf, inside the ruins of a village. It offers bomb flowers, black ore deposits, rare ore deposits, and houses 2x Like-Like enemies.

Carok Bridge Well

Coordinates: -1040, 0415, 0019

The Carok Bridge well is located near the Eastern end of the Carok Bridge, South of Quarry Ruins. It offers fortified pumpkins, a cooking pot, and Chef’s diary.

Aquame Lake Well

Coordinates: -0879, -1102, 0006

The Aquame Lake well is to the East of Aquame Lake and South of Exchange Ruins. It offers brightcap, luminous stone deposits, black ore deposits, and glowing cave fish.

Mount Daphnes Well

Coordinates: -1314, -0623, -0006

This elusive well can be found to the West of Mount Daphness or accessed East from Nima Plains. It is covered with gloom and leads to the depths (Mount Daphnes Well Chasm).

Outskirt Stable Well

Coordinates: -1461, -1297, 0017

The Outskirt Stable Well is behind the Outskirt Stable, West of Coliseum Ruins. It offers 3x fairies, brightcap, black ore deposits, and glowing cave fish.

Outskirt Hill Well

Coordinates: -1681, -1349, 0107

The Outskirt Hill well can be found on the top of a hill North of Diggdog Suspension Bridge in Zelda TotK. It offers brightcap, glowing cave fish, and black ore deposits.