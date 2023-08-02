Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom All Well Locations

Wells is a new addition to Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. They are spread across Hyrule and can be accessed by simply jumping down their openings or solving a puzzle. Most of the wells can be found on the outskirts of Towns and Villages. Each of the 12 stables in Zelda TotK has unique wells. Some wells can also lead to otherwise inaccessible parts of the depth.
There is a total of 58 wells in Hyrule. Each well offers precious gemstones and elixir brewing components. Finding all the wells is also a part of the “Where are the Wells?” side quest, which rewards Link with 580 rupees. We are here to help you find every single well with our detailed guide regarding their locations and coordinates.
Jump To:
- Gerudo Region
- Tabantha Frontier
- Hyrule Ridge
- Mount Lanayru
- East Necluda
- Faron Grasslands
- West Necluda
- Lanayru Wetlands
- Akkala
- Eldin Canyon
- Hyrule Field
Gerudo Region well locations
We have discovered three wells in the Gerudo region of Hyrule in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.
Mount Nabooru Well
Coordinates: -1720, -2238, 0021
The Mount Nabooru Well is located on the edge of the mountain, within the Gerudo Canyon Pass. This well offers 4x Fairies and 1x Diamond in addition to other loot.
Gerudo Canyon Well
Coordinates: -2820, -2233, 0016
The Gerudo Canyon Well is located left to the entrance of the Gerudo Desert Gateway. This well offers Flints, Opal, and other gemstones as loot.
Kara Kara Bazaar Well
Coordinates: -3235, -2606, 0008
The Kara Kara Bazaar Well is located in the Southeast of Kara Kara Bazaar, North of Gerudo Town. It offers a lot of fish, reptiles, and gemstones as loot.
Tabantha Frontier well locations
There are three wells in the Tabantha Frontier region of Hyrule in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.
Snowfield Stable Well
Coordinates: -1650, 2581, 0234
The Snowfield Stable well is located behind the Snowfield Stable in the South Tabantha Snowfield. The well’s opening is covered with ice and needs to be thawed with a fire-based weapon. This well offers 3x Fairies and lots of Ore Deposits.
Dronoc’s Pass Well
Coordinates: -3832, 2105, 0126
The Dronoc’s Pass Well is beside the crossroads leading to Hebra Trailhead Lodge. This well offers Luminous Stone deposits.
Tabantha Village Ruins Well
Coordinates: -2359, 1872, 0262
The Tabantha Village Ruins well is located North of Tabantha Hills, beside Tabantha Village Ruins. You can loot 50 rupees from a treasure chest and some ore deposits from this well.
Hyrule Ridge well locations
We managed to find six wells in the Hyrule Ridge region in Zelda TotK.
Tabantha Bridge Stable Well
Coordinates: -2959, 0532, 0156
The Tabantha Bridge Stable Well is to the South of Piper Ridge, right to Tabantha Bridge Stable. It offers a purple coin and black ore deposits as loot.
New Serenne Stable Well
Coordinates: -1357, 0700, 0062
The New Serenne Stable well is behind the New Serenne Stable in Hyrule Ridge, North of Breach of Demise. The loot from this well includes a 50 rupees coin and some brightbloom seeds.
Maritta Exchange Ruins Well
Coordinates: -1811, 1623, 0091
The Marietta Exchange Ruins well is in the Salari Plain. Breakable boulders block the entrance to the well. Fuse a rock or metal block with your weapon and slam attack (jump + attack) after entering the well to clear the path.
The loot inside the Maritta Exchange Well includes three average ore deposits, one rare ore deposit, glowing cave fish, a tireless frog, and some giant brightbloom seeds.
Elam Knolls Well
Coordinates: -0671, 1352, 0073
The Elma Knolls well is in the Southern region of Elma Knolls, East of the Irch Plain. This well offers hot-footed frogs, giant brightbloom seeds, and black ore deposits.
Irch Plain Well
Coordinates: -0911, 1616, 0091
The Irch Plain Well is in the Northern part of Irch Plain, West of Elma Knolls Chasm in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. It offers glowing cavefish and brightbloom seeds.
Rowan Plain Well
Coordinates: -1069, 2326, 0099
The Rowan Plain well is beside a destroyed house in the Northeastern part of Rownan Plain. This well is covered in the gloom, leading to the Rowan Plain chasm.
Mount Lanayru well locations
There are five wells in the Hateno Village region of Zelda TotK, which is a part of Mount Lanayru in Hyrule.
Hateno Village East Well
Coordinates: 3514, -2152, 0115
The Hateno Village East well is located East of Hateno Village, South of Zelkoa Pound. It offers brightbloom seeds and black ore deposits as loot to Link.
Hateno Village North Well
Coordinates: 3422, -2030, 0124
The Hateno Village North Well is on the Hillside, Noth of hateno Village in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. This well offers giant brightbloom seeds and black ore deposits.
Hateno Village West Well
Coordinates: 3357, -2050, 0104
The Hateno Village West well is to the Northwest of Hateno Village, East of the Ginner Woods. It offers glowing cave fish and brightbloom seeds.
Hateno Village South Well
Coordinates: 3385, -2212, 0122
The Hateno Village South well is to the South of hateno Village and the East of Midla Woods. It also offers a lot of brightbloom seeds in addition to other loot.
Zelda’s Secret Well
Coordinates: 3301, -2301, 0117
The Zelda’s Secret well in Hateno Village can be found behind Link’s House, beneath an apple tree. It offers a well-worn hairband, Zelda’s diary, and a side quest named “A New Champion’s Tunic.”
East Necluda well locations
There is only one well in the East Necluda region of Hyrule, inside Lurelin Village.
Lurelin Village Well
Coordinates: 2941, -3378, -0004
The Lurelin Village well is on the outskirts of Lurelin Village, North of Korne Beach. It can only be accessed after defeating the pirates in Lurelin village. The well in Lurelin village offers glowing cave fish, rare ore deposits, and giant brightbloom seeds.
Faron Grasslands well locations
We found ten wells in the Faron Grasslands region of Hyrule in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. They are spread wide and far across this region.
Lakeside Stable Well
Coordinates: 1535, -3554, 0047
The Lakeside Stable well is on the back of Lakeside Stable, which is West of Lake Floria and East of Herin Lake. This well’s water rises and falls periodically, offering back ore deposits and glowing cave fish as rewards.
Highland Stable Well
Coordinates: 0538, -3427, 0034
The Highland Stable Well is outside of Highland Stable in the Faron region. It is to the West of Guchini Plain and North of Lake of the Horse God. Link can enter this well to obtain brightbloom seeds, hot-footed frogs, and precious gemstones in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.
Haran Lakefront Well
Coordinates: 0395, -3387, 0033
The Haran Lakefront well is right beside the Fural Plain, which is North of Haran Lake. It rewards glowing cavefish, hot-footed frog, and rare ore deposits.
Hill of Baumer Well
Coordinates: 0316, -2128, 0030
The Hill of Baumer Well is to the East of the Hill of Baumer Chasm, Southwest of Deya Lake. This well houses a lot of loot for Links like hearty truffle, brightcap flower, bomb flower, ruby, and glowing cave fish.
Deya Village Ruins East Well
Coordinates: 0423, -2043, -0006
The Deya Village Ruins East well is inside the Deya Lake, Southeast of Deya Village Ruins. It can only be reached by clearing the rubble blocking its path. This well houses the Subsub shrine and brightcap flowers, brightbloom seeds, bomb flowers, and black ore deposits.
Deya Village Ruins Well
Coordinates: 0322, -1927, -0004
The Deya Village Ruins well is inside Deya Village Ruin, Northwest of Deya Lake. It offers glowing cave fish, a brightcap, a hearty truffle, a bomb flower, and giant brightbloom seeds.
Deya Village Ruins North Well
Coordinates: 0317, -1857, -0006
The Deya Village Ruins North well in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is to the North of Deya Village Ruins and opens into the main well. It offers 5x giant brightbloom seeds.
Deya Village Ruins South Well
Coordinates: 0340, -2099, 0013
The Deya Village Ruins South Well is to the South of Deya Village Ruins and right next to the Hill of Baumer Well. It offers nightcap flowers.
Popla Foothills South Well
Coordinates: 0606, -2261, 0036
Popla Foothills South well is located to the South of Popla Foothill Skyview Tower, Southeast of Deya Lake. It offers Chef Aure Tamu’s diary, giant brightbloom seeds, brightcap flowers, and glowing cave fish.
Popla Foothills North Well
Coordinates: 0594, -2100, 0078
Popla Foothills North well is right in front of Popla Foothills Skyview Tower, Southeast of Deya Lake. It offers brightbloom seeds.
West Necluda well locations
We managed to discover three wells in the West Necluda region of Hyrule in Zelda TotK.
South Nabi Lake Well
Coordinates: 0783, -1497, 0021
The South Nabi Lake well is to the North of South Nabi Lake and West of Nabi Lake. It offers a way to reach the depths and is surrounded by gloom.
Dueling Peaks Stable Well
Coordinates: 1795, -1950, -0003
The Dueling Peaks Stable well is hidden behind the Dueling Peaks Stable in West Necluda, and it is to the East of Ash Swamp. It offers giant brightbloom seeds, 3x fairies, hot-footed frogs, glowing cave fish, brightcap, bomb flowers, luminous stone ores, and black ore deposits.
Kakariko Village Well
Coordinates: 1875, -1044, 0110
The Kakariko Village well is in the southern region of Kakariko Village, East of Lantern Lake. It offers an Eightfold blade, a brightcap, giant brightbloom seeds, and hot-footed frogs.
Lanayru Wetlands well locations
There are six wells (that we managed to find) in the Lanayru Wetlands region of Hyrule in Zelda TotK.
Rikoka Hills Well
Coordinates: 1716, -0651, 0009
This well can be found by going North from Telta Lake, on the top of Rikoka Hills. It offers sticky frogs, rare ore deposits, glowing cave fish, and some brightbloom seeds.
Lanayru Wetlands Well
Coordinates: 1220, -0397, -0005
The Lanayru Wetlands well is to the West of Lanayru Wetlands Archipelago. It offers rare ores deposits, hearty truffles, bomb flowers, and brightbloom seeds.
Goponga Village Ruins Well
Coordinates: 1529, -0327, -0005
Travel to Goponga Island inside the Lanayru wetlands archipelago to find this well. The exact location of the well is also marked on the map. It offers sticky frogs and brightcap.
Zauz Island Well
Coordinates: 1436, -0136, -0005
The Zauz Island well can be found on the Zauz Island, to the Northwest of the Lanayru Wetlands Archipelago in Zelda TotK. It offers bomb flowers, sticky frogs, black ore deposits, and giant brightbloom seeds.
Moor Garrison Ruins Well
Coordinates: 1544, 0170, -0006
The Moor Garrison Ruins well is located inside the Moor Garrison Ruins, West of Mercay Island. It offers a Knight’s Shield, brightbloom seeds, and many black ore deposits.
Tabahl Woods Well
Coordinates: 2746, 0176, 0115
The Tabahl Woods well is located in Zora’s domain to the East of Tabahl Woods. This well offers rare ore deposits, sticky frogs, giant brightbloom seeds, and a nightcap.
Akkala well locations
Akkala region in Hyrule is home to 3 hidden wells in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.
East Akkala Stable Well
Coordinates: 4233, 2780, 0112
The East Akkala Stable Well is located just outside East Akkala Stable, South of Bloodleaf Lake. It offers giant brightbloom seeds, bomb flowers, glowing cave fish, and black ore deposits.
Construction Site Well
Coordinates: 3720, 1588, 0078
The Construction Site Well is in Torin Wasteland, North of Lake Akkala in Zelda TotK. It offers 6x zonai components, brightcap, and rare ore deposits.
South Akkala Stable Well
Coordinates: 3195, 1716, 0188
The South Akkala Stable well is hidden behind the South Akkala Stable, South of Kanalet Ridge. It offers brightbloom seeds, fireproof lizards, and black ore deposits.
Eldin Canyon well locations
We have discovered four wells in the Eldin Canyon region of Hyrule in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.
Shadow Hamlet Ruins Well
Coordinates: 3057, 2311, 0319
The Shadow Hamlet Ruins well is to the West of Ordorac Quarry and East of Death Caldera. It offers brightcap, brightbloom seeds, and rare and black ore deposits.
Foothill Stable Well
Coordinates: 2618, 1169, 0135
The Foothill Stable well is to the North of Foothill Stable, on the western shore of Cephla Lake. Link can find a purple coin, Soldier’s shield, black ore deposits, luminous stone ore deposits, glowing cave fish, and brightcap inside this well.
Woodland Stable Well
Coordinates: 1093, 1154, 0009
The Woodland Stable Well in Zelda TotK is behind the Woodland Stable, West of Pico Pond. This well has a healing pond that restores Link’s health gradually. It also offers brightcap, glowing cave fish, and brightbloom seeds.
Rauru Settlement Ruins Well
Coordinates: 0662, 1267, 0025
The Rauru Settlement Ruins cave is to the Southwest of the Military Training Camp and Southeast of the Rauru Hillside. It offers luminous stone ore deposits, fireproof lizards, brightcap, and giant brightbloom seeds.
Hyrule Field well locations
There are at least 14 wells present in the Hyrule Field region of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.
Wetland Stable South Well
Coordinates: 0858, -0263, 0012
This well can be found near the South entrance of Wetland Stables, extending beneath the surface to connect to Wetland Stable Well. It offers brightcap and glowing cave fish.
Wetland Stable Well
Coordinates: 0885, -0195, 0012
The Wetland Stable Well is hidden behind the Wetland Stable, near the East end of Rebonae Bridge in Zelda TotK. It offers bomb flowers, rare ore deposits, black ore deposits, and glowing cave fish.
Rebonae Bridge Well
Coordinates: 0787, 0008, 0016
The Rebonae Bridge is well near the western corner of the Rebonae Bridge. This well has a “Fell into the Well” side quest, which rewards Link with 50 rupees.
Bottomless Pond Well
Coordinates: 0686, -0766, 0002
The Bottomless Pond well is located to the East of the Bottomless Pond, South of Hylia River. It offers giant brightbloom seeds, glowing cave fish, brightcap, and black ore deposits.
Riverside Stable Well
Coordinates: 0365, -1126, -0004
The Riverside Stable well is located just outside the Riverside Stable, Southeast of Whistling Hill. It offers rare, luminous ore deposits, brightbloom seeds, and bomb flowers.
Mabe Village Well
Coordinates: -0688, -0163, 0010
The Mabe Village well is in the Northwest corner of Mabe Village, East of Passeri Greenbelt. It offers black ore deposits and rare ore deposits.
Lookout Landing Well
Coordinates: -0212, 0135, 0005
The Lookout Landing well is inside the Lookout Landing, just East of Josha and Robbie’s location. It can only be accessed by smashing the breakable boulders. This well offers Royal Claymore, brightbloom seeds, and black ore deposits in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.
Hyrule Castle Town Ruins Well
Coordinates: 0063, 0548, 0013
This well is located inside the ruins, accessed by going South from the Hyrule Cathedral. An alternate path can be found from the North of East Castle Town. It offers Knight’s Halberd, glowing cave fish, and brightbloom seeds.
Mount Gustaf Well
Coordinates: -0913, 0331, 0004
The Mount Gustaf Well is located North of Mount Gustaf, inside the ruins of a village. It offers bomb flowers, black ore deposits, rare ore deposits, and houses 2x Like-Like enemies.
Carok Bridge Well
Coordinates: -1040, 0415, 0019
The Carok Bridge well is located near the Eastern end of the Carok Bridge, South of Quarry Ruins. It offers fortified pumpkins, a cooking pot, and Chef’s diary.
Aquame Lake Well
Coordinates: -0879, -1102, 0006
The Aquame Lake well is to the East of Aquame Lake and South of Exchange Ruins. It offers brightcap, luminous stone deposits, black ore deposits, and glowing cave fish.
Mount Daphnes Well
Coordinates: -1314, -0623, -0006
This elusive well can be found to the West of Mount Daphness or accessed East from Nima Plains. It is covered with gloom and leads to the depths (Mount Daphnes Well Chasm).
Outskirt Stable Well
Coordinates: -1461, -1297, 0017
The Outskirt Stable Well is behind the Outskirt Stable, West of Coliseum Ruins. It offers 3x fairies, brightcap, black ore deposits, and glowing cave fish.
Outskirt Hill Well
Coordinates: -1681, -1349, 0107
The Outskirt Hill well can be found on the top of a hill North of Diggdog Suspension Bridge in Zelda TotK. It offers brightcap, glowing cave fish, and black ore deposits.